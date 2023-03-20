Restaurant header imageView gallery

VooDoo Hut

511 Bradford Ave

Kemah, TX 77565

EDIBLES

Kitchen Remodel Menu

1lb Crawfish

$5.99

Mud bugs by the pound.

5lbs Monday Crawfish Special

$20.00

1lb Boiled Shrimp

$18.99

By the pound peelers. Approx 16-20 shrimp per pound.

Potatoes (4)

$2.99

Sausage (Link)

$2.99

Mushrooms (1/4 lb)

$2.99

VooDoo Fire butter 2oz

$0.99

Viet Cajun Butter 2oz

$0.99

Clarified Butter 2oz

$0.99

Xtra Crawdaddy Seasoning 1oz

$0.49

Pair Of Gloves

$0.25

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$4.49

Hot Dog

$3.99

Chicken Skewer

$3.49

Elote En Vaso

$5.00

Baked Beans

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Lays Classic Potato Chips

$1.99

Taco Al Pastor

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken Fajita

$3.75Out of stock

Beef Fajita

$3.75Out of stock

ST PATTY DAY

Orange Tea

$7.50

Green Tea

$7.50

SDE: .9

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned

$9.50

Red Bull Green Rush

$9.00

Slane

$7.50

TO-GO DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$0.75

Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, established in 1905, has been a local favorite for generations. Sourced from carefully selected natural springs in Texas, Ozarka®Spring Water contains naturally occurring minerals for a crisp, refreshing taste.

$4.00

Jarritos Natural Grape Fruit soda is one of Mexico's premier sodas, and its popularity has extended well past the country's borders due to its refreshing flavor and use of actual sugar. This comes at a time when so many companies are using high-fructose corn syrup in their sodas. Jarritos uses 100% real sugar and natural flavors.

$4.00

Looking for a great tasting beverage that is refreshing and heavenly to your tongue? Jarritos Pineapple Soda is just what you are looking for. Super Good Since 1950. Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness.

$4.00

Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos strawberry soda. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, candied strawberry aroma, and a sweet, strong strawberry taste. It's made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.

$3.00

Most major bottled water brands are actually just processed municipal tap water. Liquid Death comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into our bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water. And these natural minerals (aka electrolytes) aren’t just good for your body, they will murder your thirst. Instantly.

$4.00

Topo Chico is an Imported Sparkling Mineral Water sourced exclusively from Cerro del Topo Chico, northern México, since 1895. Its unique blend of minerals and tight bubbles, provides a differentiated drinking experience. With a unique, natural flavor, , it’s the perfect option in any occasion.Topo Chico’s heritage runs as deep as its ancient springs.

QUART Lemonade

$5.00

QUART Sweet Tea

$5.00

QUART Iced Tea

$5.00
$2.00

Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love.

$2.00
$2.00

When Sprite came onto the scene, it deliciously combined two great flavors into one incredible lemon-lime flavored soda, making it the one to look up to when it came to citrus drinks. Since then and for the last 50 years, Sprite has been delivering that great, caffeine-free lemon-lime taste to fans all over the world. But who’s to say that more flavors wouldn’t make it even better? Sprite Lymonade takes the lemon-lime flavor you love about Sprite and enhances it with a splash of lemonade, creating something entirely spectacular and unique.

$2.00

This is the one and only Diet Coke—your everyday wing (wo)man, your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. This is the kind of sugar-free soda that you want throughout your day. Whether you're looking for a tasty way to start your day or to refresh your afternoon, you'll never be lost with a Diet Coke.

Dr. Pepper 16.9 fl oz Bottle

$2.00

ENERGY DRINKS

$3.50

Red Bull gives you wings! Single 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Red Bull Energy Drink's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 16 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 151 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredient info

$3.50

Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Sugarfree Red Bull Sugarfree’s special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Aspartame & Acesulfame K One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Sugarfree contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Sugarfree Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Blue Edition Red Bull Blue Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Blue Edition, Blueberry contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Blue Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminum Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.

$3.50

Red Bull gives you wings! Single 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink Yellow Edition Red Bull Yellow Edition's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-Group Vitamins, Sugars One 12 fl oz can of Red Bull Yellow Edition, Tropical contains 114 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in an equal serving of home-brewed coffee Red Bull Yellow Edition Energy Drinks are: Wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegetarian Aluminum cans are forever recyclable, without any loss in quality Vitalizes Body and Mind.® Always check can labels for most updated product ingredients.

$1.50Out of stock

PRIME is how an energy drink should feel and taste. Based upon the traditional fruity flavor of the energy drink that originated in 1950’s, PRIME takes premium taste to the next level. The proprietary flavor enhancement and aftertaste masking technology optimally blends quality flavor with the perfect energy mix of caffeine, B vitamins, and taurine. The result: Energy Drink 2.0

$1.50Out of stock

You won’t believe it is sugar free! BLUMANIA PRIME SUGAR-FREE, has the flavor of a full sugar product but with only 5 calories, no aspartame, and zero diet taste. How you ask? Well, this contribution comes from a little known, but highly effective sweetener called Erythritol. Erythritol is a naturally occurred sweetener that comes from fruits... It tastes like sugar, has no glycemic effects on the blood, and the 5 calories pass through the body much like fiber.

$1.50

The latest creation and newest addition to the BLUMANIA family, TROPICAL will take you away w/ notes of pineapple, mango, guava, and other tropical fruits give this product a bold, sweet’n tarty taste that truly gives you a multi-dimensional experience.

$3.00Out of stock

Nothing combines fun and flavor like a watermelon, and with BLUMANIA WATERMELON, you too can experience the ultimate rush from the combination of this unique flavor and our satiating energy blend. Enjoy this delicious WATERMELON energy drink…all it’s missing are the seeds!

Coconut Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

ICE

Fat Ice Cube

$1.00

50lb Bag Ice

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
With 14k sq.ft. of eclectic art, ice-cold spirits, enticing eats, games, and live music – VooDoo Hut has what you need!

511 Bradford Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

