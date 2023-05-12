Restaurant header imageView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Knoxville

review star

No reviews yet

215 Brookview Centre Way

Suite 109

Knoxville, TN 37919

Popular Items

Voodoo Smokehouse Mac

$11.00

good vibes beer cheese, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon and green onions

Blue Lagoon Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.50

House made lemonade shaken with blue spirulina powder

Pub Pretzel

$12.50

Giant pretzel served with Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard and your choice of good vibes beer cheese or pimento cheese.

Drinks

Water

Self-Service Water Stations are across from the kitchen window and on the patio. See our bartenders if you'd like some ice!

Water (Self-Service)

Out of stock

Water Stations are across from the kitchen window and on the patio.

Mocktails

Dragonberry Delight

$5.50

Blend of strawberry, blackberry and lime infused with antioxidant rich dragonfruit and topped with ginger beer.

Mango Mojo Mojito

$5.50

Mango, fresh mint, and lime mixed with vitamin-rich turmeric and club soda.

Virgin Blue Sapphire

$5.50

Blackberry, strawberry, and lime mixed with antioxidant rich blue spirulina and club soda.

Sodas

Coke (Free Refills)

$2.50

Diet Coke (Free Refills)

$2.50

Sprite (Free Refills)

$2.50

Root Beer (Free Refills)

$2.50

Ginger Ale (Free Refills)

$2.50

Teas

Iced Tea (Free Refills)

$2.50

Minty Fresh Tea (No Refills)

$3.50

Fresh brewed black iced tea with mint simple syrup. Get it sweet or 1/2 sweet.

Peachy Keen Tea (No Refills)

$3.50

Fresh brewed black iced tea with peach puree and simple syrup. Get it sweet or 1/2 sweet.

Lemonades

Lemonade (Free Refills)

$2.50

Blue Lagoon Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.50

House made lemonade shaken with blue spirulina powder

Pink Paradise Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.50

House made lemonade shaken with dragon fruit powder.

Purple Rain Lemonade (No Refills)

$3.50

House made lemonade with a butterfly pea flower syrup floater.

Juices

Apple Juice (No Refills)

$3.50+

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.50+

Food

Appies

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle chips battered and fried to perfection. Served with our house-made Cajun ranch

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Voodoo's signature roasted red pepper hummus served with pita and piles of veggies for dipping. Garbanzoed out? Sub pimento cheese

Pub Pretzel

$12.50

Giant pretzel served with Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard and your choice of good vibes beer cheese or pimento cheese.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with house smoked pulled pork, smothered in good vibes BBQ Creole Salsa, lime crema, jalapeños and cilantro.

Burgers

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.50

Hickory smoked bacon and blue cheese crumble smashburger topped with our signature good vibes BBQ. All burgers cooked medium well to well and come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Foodoo Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese smashburger with our house made Cajun ranch. All burgers cooked medium well to well and come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Kimchi Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Bacon, beer-braised kimchi and melted Pepper Jack piled on top of our signature smash burger. All burgers cooked medium well to well and come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

$14.50

Hickory smoked bacon and pimento cheese smothered smashburger. All burgers cooked medium well to well and come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.50

House smoked brisket burnt ends topped smashburger with our signature good vibes BBQ, crispy tang bang onions and Cheddar cheese. All burgers cooked medium well to well and come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Kegs

Creamy Buffalo Kegs

$12.00

A pile of crispy tots smothered in good vibes beer cheese, topped with hickory smoked bacon and green onions, and drizzled with good vibes blue cheese and house made buffalo sauce.

Pimento Cheese Kegs

$12.00

A pile of crispy tots smothered in pimento cheese, and topped with hickory smoked bacon and green onions.

Saucy Kegs

$10.00

A pile of crispy tots tossed in the wing sauce of your choice. Served with buttermilk ranch or good vibes blue cheese.

Smokehouse Kegs

$12.00

A pile of crispy tots smothered in good vibes beer cheese and topped with good vibes BBQ, green onions and our crispy tang bang onions.

Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.00

good vibes beer cheese, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, smoked chicken, house made buffalo sauce with good vibes blue cheese drizzle, bacon and green onions

Voodoo Smokehouse Mac

$11.00

good vibes beer cheese, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tang bang onions, good vibes BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon and green onions

Mussels

Lemon & Cracked Black Pepper Mussels

$14.00+

Steamed mussels with lemon, black pepper and Killapilz lager. Served with bread for dipping, of course!

Pizzas

Bearden Caprese Pizza

$14.00

House made roasted garlic pesto, fresh mozzarella, and thin sliced tomato on our signature crust and topped with lightly dressed field greens, fresh basil and parmesan cheese

Big Easy Cheesy Pizza

$12.00

House-made roasted garlic pesto and shredded mozzarella on our signature crust

Peter Piper's Pickled Pepper Pepperoni

$13.00

House-made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers served on our signature crust

The 3 Little Pigs Pizza

$15.00

House-made pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, chorizo and bacon on our signature crust

Voo-Dill Pickle Pizza

$13.00

House-made roasted garlic pesto, shredded mozzarella, dill pickles and voodoo's top secret Voo-dill seasoning on our signature crust

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with house-made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion topped with mozzarella served with choice of dressing.

Sammies

BBQ Pulled Porker Sammie

$12.00

House smoked pulled pork on a toasted bun topped with good vibes BBQ and crispy tang bang onions.

Brisket Grilled Cheese Sammie

$14.00

Sliced house smoked brisket with melted Cheddar and Pepper Jack on toasted sourdough.

Nashville Sweet Heat Sammie

$13.00

Hand breaded and fried chicken tossed in a Nashville hot butter, drizzled with honey and topped with Voo-dill pickles and served on a toasted bun with Cajun ranch.

Smoked Brisket Dip Sammie

$15.00

Sliced house smoked brisket, topped with Oh Mama onions, and smothered in good vibes beer cheese on a toasted bun. Served with brisket au jus for dipping.

Turkey BLTA Sammie

$12.00

Smoked turkey, fresh sliced tomato, fresh sliced avocado, hickory smoked bacon, field greens, and roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.

Ugly Delicious Grilled Cheese Sammie

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon, beer-braised kimchi with melted Cheddar and Pepper Jack on toasted sourdough.

Voodoo Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and crispy Voo-dill pickles topped with good vibes blue cheese dressing on a toasted bun.

Wings

Smoked Whole Wings

$9.00+

With celery and carrots plus your choice of good vibes blue cheese or buttermilk ranch

Sides

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side of good vibes Beer Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Side of Pimento Cheese

Fries

$4.00

Side of fries

Pitas

$1.00

Side of pitas

Potato Kegs

$4.00

Side of potato kegs (tots)

Pub Chips

$1.50

Side of house fried chips

Veggies

$1.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Powdered Sugar and Caramel Sauce

Michael's Cheesecake

$6.00

Michael's not famous cheesecake. Original or add cherry wine or Voodoo Stout drizzle for 1 buck

Kiddos

Dino Nugz

$10.00

Dino-shaped Chicken Nuggets with choice of applesauce, veggies, potato kegs or fries plus a soft drink

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese with choice of applesauce, veggies, potato kegs or fries plus a soft drink

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Kid-sized Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with choice of applesauce, veggies, potato kegs or fries plus a soft drink

Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Mac and Cheese with choice of applesauce, veggies, potato kegs or fries plus a soft drink

To Go Beer and Merchandise

To Go (Cans/Bottles)

Amber Waves - To Go

Amber Waves - To Go

$18.00+

Beach Gear - To Go

$18.00+
Empty Calories - To Go

Empty Calories - To Go

$12.00+

good vibes - To Go

$20.00+

Key Lime Kolsch - To Go

$17.00+

Lacto Kooler - To Go

$21.00+

Names Are Hard - To Go

$18.00+

Oh Mama - To Go

$18.00+

Voodoo Love Child - To Go

$16.00+

Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer - To Go

$15.00+

Wild Berry Lime Seltzer - To Go

$15.00+

Clothing

Knoxville T-Shirt Gray Tombstone Orange/Purple

$20.00

Knoxville Gray T-Shirt Tombstone Logo in Orange/Purple

Rose Hand Sweatshirt

$30.00

Glassware

Knoxville Logo Pub Pint

$7.00

Voodoo Knoxville Pub Pint

Knoxville Logo Tulip

$6.00

Voodoo Knoxville Tulip

Voodoo Logo Growler

$10.00

Voodoo 64oz Growler

Voodoo Logo Mug

$8.00

Voodoo Hot Mug

Stickers and Patches

Keg Monster TN Flag

$1.00

Keg Monster Orange/White

$1.00

Orange/White

$1.00

Purple/Orange

$1.00

VBC Patch (Purple/Gray)

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Craft Beer and Craft Cocktails, Excellent Wine and Awesome Elevated Pub Food!! Locally owned and operated Voodoo Brewing pub in Knoxville, TN

Website

Location

215 Brookview Centre Way, Suite 109, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

