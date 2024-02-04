- Home
- /
- Harrisburg
- /
- Vortex Bottle Shop - 4469 School House Commons
Vortex Bottle Shop 4469 School House Commons
No reviews yet
4469 School House Commons
Harrisburg, NC 28075
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Tapas
- Bavarian Style Pretzels$15.00
Oven baked pretzel bites, House Beer Cheese, Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, fresh Green Onions served with Chef’s Spicy Mustard.
- BBQ Chips And Ranch$6.00
BBQ Chips served with Housemade Garlic Dill Ranch.
- Blackened Shrimp Artichoke Dip$16.00
Blackened shrimp, marinated artichoke and roasted garlic topped with Parmesan cheese served with garlic crostini.
- Chicken Salad$15.00
Housemade Chicken Salad topped with Toasted Pecans and served with Crostini.
- Meatball Caprese$14.00
House blend pork and beef meatballs, melted mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan, marinara served with crostini.
- Pimento Cheese$14.00
House made, jalapeño or traditional, crostini.
- Vortex Nachos$16.00
NODA Lager Days Beer Cheese, Diced Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Spiced Street Corn, House Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeño, Hornet Sauce Drizzle, Cilantro Ranch.
- Vortex Wings$18.00Out of stock
BBQ cured and oven fried, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
- Farmhouse Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, fire roasted tomatoes, marcona almonds, red onion, basil, parmesan, dijon cider vinaigrette.
- Not So Wedge Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pecan wood bacon, crumble bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing and balsamic drizzle.
- Spinach Salad$16.00
Fresh Spinach tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette, topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onions, Toasted Pecans and Fresh Avocado.
- Harvest Salad$17.00
Fresh Arugula and Spinach, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette topped with Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Fig, Green Apple, Dried Cranberry and Toasted Pecan.
Sammies
- Chicken Hawk Panini$17.00
Chicken salad, garlic aioli, pecan wood bacon, lettuce and house pickled green tomato slices on lightly toasted sourdough bread.
- Chicken Wrap$17.00
Chicken breast, garlic dill ranch, red onions, diced tomatoes, bacon, avocado and mixed greens on a flour wrap.
- Cuban Wrap$17.00
Cuban spiced roasted pork shoulder, cilantro slaw, house pickles, swiss cheese and chive aioli on a flour wrap served with mo-jo.
- Fiery Chicken Pimento Melt Panini$16.00
House made chicken salad, jalapeño pimento cheese and sautéed onions on toasted sourdough loaf. Truly a Southern Delicacy!
- Italian Panini$16.00
Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and house made mozzarella with mixed greens, tomato, onion, Italian spices, oil and vinegar on a baguette.
- Korean Pork Belly Banh Mi$16.00
Korean BBQ pork belly, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, cilantro and chili aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Lil Dipper Sammie$17.00
Red wine braised and peppered Angus Beef, caramelized onions, Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and garlic aioli on toasted baguette served with au jus.
- Meatball Po’ Boy$16.00
Beef and Pork meatballs, house made mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan, toasted hoagie roll.
- PBLT Panini$15.00
House made pimento cheese, pecan wood bacon, arugula, tomato and balsamic reduction on toasted sourdough.
- Pesto Chicken Panini$17.00
Chicken breast, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, bacon, fresh made mozzarella and garlic aioli on a baguette.
- Bad Ass BLT$17.00
Pickled Green and Fresh Red Tomatoes, Pecan Wood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Mixed Greens, House Bacon Jam, Cilantro Ranch, Toasted Sourdough.
- Portobello Hoagie$17.00
Basil Pesto, Roasted Portobello, Artichoke, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze, Goat Cheese topped with Fresh Arugula and Truffle Oil.
Taco Plate
- Taco Trio$18.00
Choose Three Southern BBQ BBQ beef, Pico de Gallo, Feta cheese Eastern Fusion Chinese 5 spice pork, Cilantro Ranch, Pickled Red Onion Caribbean Fusion Caribbean Curried Chicken, Slaw, Street Corn Vegetarian Brûléed Butternut Squash, Spiced Corn, Pico de Gallo, Feta, Garlic Oil, Toasted Pecans, Honey Chipotle drizzle Chipotle Shrimp Hornet Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Honey Chipotle, Avocado, Street Corn
Flatbreads
- Chicken Prosciutto Flatbread$17.00
Chicken breast, roasted red peppers, basil pesto, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic.
- Classic Pepperoni Flatbread$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni.
- Garlic Portobello Flatbread$16.00
Roasted Portobello mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, truffle oil, herbs.
- Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread$18.00
Buffalo Sauce base, seasoned chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted jalapeños and poblano peppers, garlic dill ranch, green onion.
- Margherita Flatbread$16.00
House made marinara, tomatoes, house made mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.
- Short Rib Flatbread$17.00
Braised Angus Beef, garlic béchamel, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, arugula, chili aioli.
- Triple X Flatbread$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni and Prosciutto with house made marinara, fresh mozzarella and herbs.
- Tuscan Verde Flatbread$17.00
Pesto Base, Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Feta.
- Fig Flatbread$18.00
Fig Flatbread Garlic Aioli Base, Dried Fig, Prosciutto, Shredded Mozzarella, Feta, Fresh Arugula, Honey Chipotle drizzle.
- Quattro Formaggi Flatbread$18.00
Garlic Béchamel Base, Shredded and Fresh Mozzarellas, House Cheese Mix, Feta, Grated Parmesan and our Italian seasoning blend.
Mac N Chz Bowls
- Spinach Mac$15.00
Elbow Pasta over a Spinach bed, Vortex Beer Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves, Mixed Cheeses and crumbled Feta
- Cheesy Mac$14.00
Warm Beer Cheese over al dente Pasta, Crumbled Bacon, our house Cheese Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, and grated Parmesan garnished with Green Onion
- Indulgence Mac$15.00
Chef’s Cajun Parmesan Cream over Elbow Macaroni mixed with Beer Cheese, Cajun Shrimp, Street Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic Confit, House Cheese Blend, and Green Onion
- BBQ Mac$14.00
Elbow Mac, Beer Cheese, BBQ Pulled beef and Vortex Cheese Mix, garnished with Pickled Red Onions and Scallion
Grilled Cheeses
- Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese$14.00
Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Avocado, Melted Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough.
- Carolina Pressed Grilled Cheese$15.00
Sweet BBQ Braised Beef, White Cheddar, Shredded Mozzarella, and Smoked Gouda on Italian Seasoned Pressed Sourdough.
- Bella and Peppa Grilled Cheese$14.00
Roasted Portobello Mushrooms and Red Peppers, White Cheddar, Shredded Mozzarella, and Smoked Gouda on Italian Seasoned Pressed Sourdough.
- Classic Grilled Cheese$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Shredded Mozzarella, Sharp White Cheddar
Kids
- Cheesy Italian Sandwich (K)$9.00
Warm pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese on pressed sourdough bread served with chips..
- Chicken & Cheese Grill (K)$9.00
Roasted chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese on sourdough bread served with kettle chips.
- Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
Our signature flatbread with seasoned marinara and mozzarella cheese.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Mozzarella cheese melted between two pieces of Sourdough bread served with kettle chips
- Kids Mac N Cheese$10.00
Al dente elbow pasta smothered in mozzarella and American cheeses
Sweets
- Sticky Toffee Pudding$12.00
Chantilly, Toffee Brittle and Caramel Drizzle
- Pineapple Upside Down$12.00
Brown Sugar Sponge Cake, Baked Pineapple, Cherry Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Graham Cracker Crumble, Maraschino Cherry
- Cheesecake Duo$13.00Out of stock
Two Housemade Cheesecake Bites topped with our Chef’s flavors, drizzled in white chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumble.
Sides
Sauce Sides
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Au Jus$2.00
- Side Balsamic Reduction$1.00
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Side Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side Cajun Garlic Parm$1.00
- Side Chili Aioli$1.00
- Side Chive Aioli$1.00
- Side Cilantro Ranch$1.00
- Side Dijion Cider Vinaigrette$1.00
- Side Hornet$1.00
- Side Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Side Hoisin$1.00
- Side Honey Chipotle Drizzle$1.00
- Side Spicy Honey Mustard$1.00
- Side Mojo$1.00
- Side of Beer Cheese$3.00
- Side Small Beer Cheese$1.50
- Side Pesto$1.00
- Side Thai Basil$1.00
- Side Warm Marinara$2.00
- Side Maple Vinaigrette$1.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sip | Shop | Dine | Discover
4469 School House Commons, Harrisburg, NC 28075