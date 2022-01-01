Restaurant header imageView gallery
VOWburger - Los Angeles

1,041 Reviews

$$

519 N Fairfax

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Popular Items

VOWegg breakfast burrito
VOWegg sandwich
VOWburger

mains

VOWburger

VOWburger

$9.99

house seasoned impossible beef patty topped with melted american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our thousand island house sauce all plant based :)

VOWburger spicy

VOWburger spicy

$10.49

house seasoned impossible beef patty topped with melted american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our Peruvian green sauce all plant based :)

VOWchickn nashville

VOWchickn nashville

$9.99

in-house vegan chickn with VOWsauce garlic aioli, pickles, and coleslaw

VOWchickn spicy deluxe

VOWchickn spicy deluxe

$10.49

our in-house chickn, cheese, greenleaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with spicy mayo

VOWchickn caesar wrap

VOWchickn caesar wrap

$8.49

crunchy lettuce shredded parmesan cheese vegan chicken caesar dressing wrapped up in a flour tortilla

VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct

VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct

$6.99

housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included Contains soy

breakfast

VOWegg sandwich

VOWegg sandwich

$6.49

In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce **add an impossible sausage for $2.99! **add avocado for $1.49

VOWegg breakfast burrito

VOWegg breakfast burrito

$8.49

made with our in house egg, pico de gallo, cheese, hash browns, beans with green sauce on the side. *add sausage for $2.99 **add avocado for $1.49

sides

fries

fries

$3.49

Made in-house and prepared fresh every morning :)

style fries

style fries

$5.49

w vegan cheese, caramelized onions, and our homemade house sauce

hash browns

hash browns

$3.49
cookie

cookie

$2.49

vegan chocolate chip cookie.. your inner monster awaits

green sauce

green sauce

$0.99

made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick

garlic aioli sauce

$0.99

spicy mayo sauce

$0.99

drinks

cola

cola

$1.99

take your taste buds for a ride

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.99Out of stock

H20

coffee

coffee

$2.49

hot or iced it's italian brewed... prego

shakes

chocolate

chocolate

$6.99Out of stock

think willy wonka.. in your mouth

vanilla

vanilla

$6.99

ice ice baby

strawberry

strawberry

$6.99

the berry best

cookiemonster

cookiemonster

$6.99

vegan chocolate chip cookies in a shake, like c'mon

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Freshly crafted recipes, all plant based offerings...get ready for some vibes

Website

Location

519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

