Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Latin American

The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley

8,426 Reviews

$$

16161 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Noodle
Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
Garlic Chicken Wings

Small Plates

Vox Pear Salad

$18.00

golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

brussel sprouts, bacon, sweet pork sung, egg

Garlic Chicken Wings

$14.00

crispy chicken wings, pressed garlic, black pepper

Spicy Wonton

$14.00

homemade shrimp wontons, spicy sauce, scallions

Truffle Fries

$12.00

crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema

Elote

$13.00

fresh corn off the cob, parmesan, spicy crema, parsley

Entrees

Garlic Noodle

organic wheat noodles, butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, secret sauce, scallions

Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)

steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf

Spicy Noodle

organic noodles, spicy sauce, fried garlic, scallions

House Congee

meat, sweet pork sung, wonton chip, fried garlic, mushrooms, scallions, egg yolk

Plain Congee

$7.00
Clam Soup

$19.00

shell-on clams, onions, glass noodles, mushrooms, potatoes, sate sauce, Japanese mirin

Galbitang

$19.00

4-hour braised bone-in short ribs, glass noodles, potatoes, mushrooms, scallions, slow-poached egg

House Fried Rice

scrambled eggs, scallions, aji sauce, fried egg

Mushroom & Rib-eye Stir Fry

$17.00

shimeji mushrooms, rib-eye bits, soy beurre blanc, scallions, rice pilaf

Side Dishes

Side of Protein

Side of Veggies

Side of Fries

Side of Egg

Side of Rice

$1.50

Side of Burrata Cheese

$4.50

Side of Glass Noodle

$2.00

Side of Broth

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Party Trays

Garlic Noodle Tray

$50.00

Serves 4-5 people

Fried Rice Tray

$35.00

Serves 4-5 people

Chicken Wings Tray (30 pcs)

$48.00

Serves 4-5 people

Pear Salad Tray

$45.00

Serves 3-4 people

Drink

Blood Orange Iced Tea

$6.00
Lychee Lemonade

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00
Thai Green Tea

$6.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Water

Lychee Lemonade Check-in

Hot Cocoa Check-in

Hot Tea Togo

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Fresh Take on Asian Fusion Fare Located in Fountain Valley, CA, The Vox Kitchen features amazing, fresh food with Vietnamese, Chinese, and Taiwanese influences. We have seasonal veggies, small plates, and entrees that will give you a unique dining experience.

Website

Location

16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

Gallery
The Vox Kitchen image
The Vox Kitchen image

