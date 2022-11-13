Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Latin American
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
8,426 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Fresh Take on Asian Fusion Fare Located in Fountain Valley, CA, The Vox Kitchen features amazing, fresh food with Vietnamese, Chinese, and Taiwanese influences. We have seasonal veggies, small plates, and entrees that will give you a unique dining experience.
Location
16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
