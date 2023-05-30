Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vampire Penguin

4600 17th Avenue South

Fargo, ND 58103

Coffee Bar

Hot Drinks

Hot Latte ☕

$3.60+

Espresso, steamed milk, foam finish

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso and hot or iced water

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso, foamed milk - 12 oz

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee - 16 oz Iced

Classic Coffee

$3.25+

Roasted Rail Coffee Blends

Cortado

$3.50

50% Espresso 50% steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Roasted Rail Coffee Blends with steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai concentrate with steamed milk and foamed finish

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Whisked matcha, steamed milk, foam finish

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Chocolate, steamed milk, foam finish

HOT VIP

$5.00+

Espresso, white mocha, caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Chai

$4.75+

Iced Matcha

$4.95+

Self Care-amel Macchiato

$5.00+

Sometimes self-care is an Iced Caramel Macchiato

Nitro con Horchata

$5.50

Sweet, creamy, flavor rich horchata topped with Nitro Coffee

Simplicitea

$4.50+Out of stock

Iced jasmine tea, sweetened and topped with cold foam

ICED VIP

$5.50+

Boba & Fruit Tea

Milk Tea

The OG

$5.00+

Thai milk tea, best with brown sugar boba *Dairy Free

Purple Rain

$5.00+

Taro milk tea *Dairy Free

Neon Viper

$5.00+

Honeydew milk tea *Dairy Free

Thaiger MT

$6.00+

Thai milk tea with boba, drizzled brown sugar syrup, topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles

Tru Love

$6.00+

Strawberry milk tea with popping jelly, topped with whipped cream and graham crackers

Tarochata

$6.00+

Taro and Horchata layered milk tea with brown sugar boba topped with cold foam

Fruit Tea

Strawberry FT

$5.00+

Strawberry flavored fruit tea

Mango FT

$5.00+

Mango flavored fruit tea

Peach FT

$5.00+

Peach flavored fruit tea

Shaved Snow

Shaved Snow

Almond Joy

Vanilla and coconut snow topped with coconut shreds and sliced almond

Chocolate Overload

Chocolate snow topped with brownie bites, chocolate sauce and oreo crumbles

Fruity Pebbles

Vanilla snow drizzled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with fruity pebbles and whipped cream

Orange Dreams

Orange snow with a vanilla ice cream center drizzled with condensed milk and topped with whipped cream

Peanut Butter Cup

Chocolate peanut butter snow topped with peanut butter chips and cocoa powder, drizzled with chocolate

Pina Colada

A tropical fusion of pineapple and coconut, topped with pineapple chunks and coconut shreds and mango boba on the side.

Polar Affogato

Coffee snow with a vanilla ice cream center, served with brownie bites and topped with whipped cream

Smoreo's

Cookies n' cream snow topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and Oreos crumbles

Snow Ball

Create Your Own Snow!

Stawberry Shortcake

Strawberry and vanilla snow topped with graham crackers, fresh strawberries, strawberry boba and whipped cream

Thin Mint

Chocolate and mint snow topped with Oreo crumbles, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Tooth Fairy

Cotton candy and bubble gum snow topped with whipped cream and sour gummy worms

Seasonal & Specials

Lemon Bar

$7.00+

Retail

VP Plush

$25.00

VP Book v1

$15.00

VP Book v2

$15.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

QUALITY SHAVED SNOW TAKING OVER THE WORLD Come in and enjoy!

Location

4600 17th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103

Directions

