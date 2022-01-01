  • Home
VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services The Quarry Food Truck Lot

No reviews yet

3225 East Carmichael Road

Cabot, AR 72023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.25

Canned Soda

$1.75

Brew Sweet Tea

$2.00

bottle

Dinner w/2 sides

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$18.00

3 to 4 slices

Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Wings

$12.00

3 Whole Wings

Pull Pork

Pull Pork

$13.00

Hefty Portion of tender Pork Butt

Slab of Ribs w/2 Lrg Sides

$46.00
VP's Famous Rib Tips

VP's Famous Rib Tips

$13.00

6 to 8 Pieces of meaty part of the ribs

VP's Famous Ribs

VP's Famous Ribs

$14.00

3 to 4 Bones of Pork Spare Ribs

Meat Only

.5 lb of Beef Brisket

$8.00

.5 lb of Pull Pork

$5.00

1 lb of Pull Pork

$10.00

1lb of Beef Brisket

$16.00

3 Chicken Wings Only

$8.00

3 Rib Bones Only

$9.00

Beef Polish Only

$5.00

3 slices of Brisket

$12.00

Half Slab of Ribs

$16.00

Full Slab of Ribs

$30.00

Sandwiches w/1 side

Beef Brisket

$15.00

Beef Polish

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Pull Pork

$9.00

Rib Tips

$10.00

Ribs

$11.00

Turkey Leg w/1 side

$15.00

Sides

Lrg side of Baked Beans

Lrg side of Baked Beans

$9.00
Lrg side of Cole Slaw

Lrg side of Cole Slaw

$9.00
Lrg side of Homemade Potato Salad

Lrg side of Homemade Potato Salad

$9.00

Lrg side of Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Side of BBQ Beef Baked Beans

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Homemade Potato Salad

$3.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Specialty Item

2 Beef Brisket Soft Tacos

$14.00

soft taco shells w/shredded cheese,bbq

Loaded Beef Brisket Nachos

$16.00

diced Tom,Gr onions,Jalapeno,Sour Cre

Loaded Beef Polish

$9.00
Loaded Pull Pork Nachos

Loaded Pull Pork Nachos

$13.00

diced Tom,Gr onions,Jalapeno,Sour Cre

Pull Pork Mac N Cheese Bowl

Pull Pork Mac N Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Pull Pork on top of Creamy Mac N Chee

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Turkey Leg

$13.00

Smoked and Juicy Turkey Leg

Homemade Bowl of Chili -16oz

$7.00

Smoked Meats

Beef Brisket per Lb.

Beef Brisket per Lb.

$17.00
Fried Turkey

Fried Turkey

$65.00

Full Pan of Ribs and Tips

$100.00

Full Pan of Ribs(3 slabs)

$80.00

Half Pan of Ribs(18 bones)

$45.00

Smoked Ham

$45.00
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$55.00
Whole Pork Butt

Whole Pork Butt

$65.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
BBQ and Soulfood Catering Food Truck located in the city of Cabot,Arkansas. Serving some of the Best BBQ in the State of Arkansas!

3225 East Carmichael Road, Cabot, AR 72023

