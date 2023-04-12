Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Salad

VPho Kirkwood Highway

No reviews yet

2671 Kirkwood Highway

Newark, DE 19711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Beef Pho
Shrimp Fresh rolls
Pork Fried rolls

FOOD

Appetizers

Veggies Fried Rolls

$5.50

Pork Fried rolls

$5.50

Veggies Fresh Rolls

$5.50

Pork & Shrimp Rolls

$5.50

Shrimp Fresh rolls

$5.50

Grilled Pork Rolls

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Rolls

$5.50

Shredded Pork Skin Rolls

$5.50

Tofu Sate

$8.00

Shrimp Sate

$8.00

Fried Dumpling

$6.00

Steamed Dumpling

$6.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Wings

$8.00

Mild Chicken Wings

$8.00

BBQ Wings

$9.00

House Special Wings

$9.00

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.50

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Fried Wontons

$6.00

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Calamari

$8.00

PAO

$5.50

Salads

Vietnamese Lotus Salad

$12.50

Buckwheat Noodles Salad

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Mango Salad

$12.50

Pho - Rice Noodle Soup

Veggies Pho

$13.00

Beef Pho

$13.00

Chicken Pho

$13.00

Shrimp Pho

$15.00

Seafood Pho

$17.00

Special Combo Pho

$15.00

Super Bowl Pho

$27.00

Pho Kids

$6.50

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.00

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Onion Pickle

$1.00

Extra Soup Stock 16oz

$2.50

Extra veggie

$2.00

Extra Soup stock 32oz

$5.00

Beef Lemongrass Pho

$15.00

Chicken Lemongrass Pho

$15.00

Tofu Lemongrass Pho

$15.00

Extra Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Side Brisket

$4.00

Side tripes

$4.00

Side Tendon

$4.00

Extra 4oz Chili Oil

$2.00

Extra 1 bag of Bean Sprout

$1.00

Pho No meat

$8.00

Mi - Egg Noodles soup

Veggies Noodles Soup

$14.00

BBQ Pork Noodles Soup

$14.00

Wonton Noodles Soup

$15.00

Shrimp Noodles Soup

$16.00

Mi Kids

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Egg Noodles

$3.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Extra 4oz Chilli oil

$2.00

Extra 1 bag Bean Sprout

$1.00

Hoagies

Veggies Hoagies

$9.00

Classic Hoagies

$9.00

Grilled Pork Hoagies

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Hoagies

$9.00

Shredded pork skin

$9.00

Grilled Beef Hoagie

$10.00

Extra Meat $2

$2.00

Com - Rice Dishes

Grilled Tofu Rice

$12.50

Stir Fried Tofu Rice

$12.50

Special Rice Dish

$15.00

Pork Chop Rice

$15.00

Grilled Pork Rice

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Rice

$12.50

Grilled Beef Rice

$14.00

Grilled Pork, Shredded Pork Skin

$14.00

Grilled Pork, Meat loaf

$14.00

Pork Chop, Shredded Pork Skin

$14.00

Pork Chop, Meat Loaf

$14.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Extra Meat $4

$4.00

Extra Meat loaf

$2.00

Extra Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Fried Roll

$2.50

Extra Pork Chop

$5.00

Extra 4oz Chilli oil

$2.00

Bun - Vermicelli Dishes

Tofu Vermicelli

$13.00

Fried Spring Roll Vermicelli

$13.00

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$13.00

Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$14.00

Special Combo Vermicelli

$15.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Vermicelli

$2.00

Extra 5 Shrimps

$6.00

Add Egg Roll

$2.50

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Extra 4oz Chilli oil

$2.00

Banh Hoi - Fine Vermicelli Dishes

Grilled Tofu Fine Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Pork Fine Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Fine Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Beef Fine Vermicelli

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Fine Vermicelli

$15.00

Sugar Cane Shrimp Fine Vermicelli

$15.00Out of stock

Extra Fine Vermicelli (4)

$3.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra 5 Shrimps

$6.00

Add Fried Roll

$2.50

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Extra 4oz Chilli oil

Specialties

V-Box

$13.00

Combo

$13.00

Bulgogi

$16.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

Vietnamese Crepe

$15.00

Roast Chicken Rice Dish

$15.00

Bun Bo Hue

$15.00

Bun Rieu

$15.00

Beef Stew

$15.00

Beef Cubes

$17.00

Pad Thai

$15.00

Crispy Noodles

$16.00

Soft Pan Fried Noodles

$15.00

Panang Curry

$15.00

Extra Egg Noodles

$3.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Vermicelli

$2.00

Extra 4oz Chilli oil

$2.00

Stir Fry Vegetable

Stir Fry Ginger

$15.00

Stir Fry Lemongrass

$15.00

Stir Fry Garlic

$15.00

Stir Fry Basil

$15.00

Stir Fry Cashew

$15.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Vermicelli

$2.00

Extra egg Noodles

$3.00

Desserts

Acai Bowl

$8.95

Caramelized Flan

$3.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Mango Pudding

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Macarons (4)

$5.95

Smoothies

$5.50

NY Cheese Cake

$3.50

Today's Special - Lemongrass Noodle Soup

Beef Lemongrass Noodle Soup

$15.00

Chicken Lemongrass Noddle Soup

$15.00

Veggies & Tofu Lemongass Noodle Soup

$15.00

Catering

Fried Rolls Tray

$50.00

Fresh Rolls Tray

$50.00

Fried Rice Tray

$50.00

Bean Deserts

$40.00

DRINKS

Coffee

$1.95

Vietnamese Coffee w/Condensed Milk

$5.00

Tea Pot for 1

$1.95

Tea Pot for 2

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Drink

$1.95Out of stock

Mango Drink

$3.50

Soybean Milk

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Sodas

$1.95

Black Bubble Milk Tea

$5.00

Green Bubble Milk Tea

$5.00

Fresh Coconut Juice

$4.00

Snapple

$2.75

Taro Bubble Milk Tea

$5.00

Ice tea

$1.95

Bud Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Michelob

$3.50

IPA Goose island

$3.50

Kirin

$4.00

Kirin Lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Redbull

$3.50

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Dogfish

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Vietnamese dishes. Beside Bone broth noodles soup, grilled meat w/ Rice or Vermicelli, stir fry dishes, we do have gluten free options.

Website

Location

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711

Directions

