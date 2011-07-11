VR Meals imageView gallery

VR Meals

review star

No reviews yet

5517 McPherson Rd Suite 9

Laredo, TX 78041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch/Dinner (4oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11
Lunch/Dinner (6oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11
Lunch & Dinner Female (MPL1)

Available Now!

Lunch (4oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$45.00

Dinner (4oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$55.00

Lunch/Dinner (4oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$75.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Package (4oz protein) 11/07-11/11

$100.00

Lunch (6oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$55.00

Dinner (6oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$65.00

Lunch/Dinner (6oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$85.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Package (6oz protein) 11/07-11/11

$110.00

Lunch (8oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$65.00

Dinner (8oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$75.00

Lunch/Dinner (8oz protein) Package Meals 11/07-11/11

$95.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Package (8oz protein) 11/07-11/11

$120.00

Breakfast & Lunch (4oz)

$75.00

Breakfast & Lunch (6oz)

$85.00

Breakfast & Lunch (8oz)

$95.00

Oatmeal Pizza Box

$15.00

Delicious Oatmeal Pizza with our tomato sauce, cheese, turkey pepperoni, and bell peppers. Serving Size: 8 Slices

Homemade Blueberry Jam

$5.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Band

$13.00

Monthly Packages

Lunch Only Monthly Pkg (4oz)

$180.00

Dinner Only Monthly Pkg (4oz)

$220.00

Lunch/Dinner Monthly Pkg (4oz)

$300.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Monthly Pkg (4oz)

$400.00

Lunch Only Monthly Pkg (6oz)

$220.00

Dinner Only Monthly Pkg (6oz)

$260.00

Lunch/Dinner Monthly Pkg (6oz)

$340.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Monthly Pkg (6oz)

$440.00

Lunch Only Monthly Pkg (8oz)

$260.00

Dinner Only Monthly Pkg (8oz)

$300.00

Lunch/Dinner Monthly Pkg (8oz)

$380.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Monthly Pkg (8oz)

$480.00

Breakfast

Delicious chocolate protein pancakes with sugar-free syrup and a side of fruit

Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes

$8.50

Delicious chocolate chip protein pancakes served with a side of sugar-free syrup and fruit

Lunch

Chicken Pozole

$10.00

Our delicious chicken pozole with chickpeas and veggies

Dinner

Tilapia in Poblano Sauce with Grilled Veggies

$10.99

Grilled tilapia topped with poblano sauce with a side of broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower,

Breakfast

Spinach & Turkey Bacon Omelette

$8.50

Egg white omelet with turkey bacon and spinach with a side of fruit

Lunch

Ground Turkey Meatballs with Spaghetti

$10.00

Ground turkey meatballs served on a bed of wheat spaghetti with our delicious tomato sauce, mushrooms, spinach, and parmesan cheese

Dinner

Chicken Fajita Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

Grilled chicken fajitas and bell peppers served on two lettuce leaves with a side of zucchini

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Breakfast sandwich with our green waffles, turkey bacon, turkey ham, fresh cheese, and avocado with a side of fruit

Lunch

Beef Salpicon Tostadas

$10.00

Beef Salpicon with pico de gallo served on a bed of spinach with chickpea salad, and two low-carb tostadas

Dinner

Grilled Chicken Fajitas with bell peppers and red onion, cheese, and 2 of our homemade spinach tortillas

Ground Turkey with Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Ground turkey with a side of broccoli and roasted potatoes

Breakfast

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt with strawberries and blueberries and granola

Lunch

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.99

Chicken stir fry with carrots, bell peppers, red onion, broccoli, snap peas, all served on a bed of wheat noodles

Dinner

Parmesan Baked Chicken

$10.00

Chicken breaded with parmesan crumbs with a side of tartar sauce and asparagus

Breakfast

Oatmeal Crepe

$8.50

Oatmeal Crepe stuffed with greek yogurt and strawberries topped with our delicious caramel syrup

Lunch

Lentil & Mushroom Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our delicious lentil and mushroom burger with wheat bread, lettuce, cheese, and a side of sweet potato fries

Dinner

Chicken a la Mexicana

$10.00

Grilled Chicken corn, onion, and green salsa with a side of Mexican squash

DETOX JUICES

GREEN DETOX JUICE

$6.00

STRAWMELON JUICE

$6.00

YELLOW ENERGIZER JUICE

$6.00

REVITALZING RED JUICE

$6.00

PAPAYA

$6.00

Detox Juice Combo

$25.00

CHIA WATER

CHIA WATER

$8.00

GINGER SHOTS

GINGER SHOT BUNDLE

$20.00

5 ginger shots

SINGLE SHOT

$4.00

GALLON DETOX

Wild Berry Detox

$16.50

Cucumber Detox

$16.50

Tropical Fruit Detox

$16.50

Detox Fruit

$18.50

Homemade Tortillas

Pack of 10 Spinach Tortillas

$6.50

Protein Pancake

Chocolate Protein Pancakes

$8.50

Protein Pancakes

$8.50

Our delicious protein pancakes with a side of sugar-free syrup and fruit

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.50

Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

$4.50

Chocolate Protein Waffles

$8.50

Protein waffles with a side of fruit and sugar free syrup

Breakfast Combo

$11.00

Omelets

Mushroom and Spinach Omelet

$8.50

Mushroom and spinach omelet with spinach and a side of fruit

Spinach & Turkey Bacon Omelette

$8.50

Egg white omelet with turkey bacon and spinach with a side of fruit

Cheese and Spinach Omelet

$8.50

Spinach & Ham Omelet

$8.50

Spinach and ham omelet with spinach, cheese, and turkey bacon with a side of fruit

Breakfast Enchiladas

$8.50

Crepas

Oatmeal Crepes with Greek Yogurt and Chocolate Syrup

$8.50

Egg & Spinach Crepe

$8.50

Egg whites and spinach crepe stuffed with turkey bacon, turkey ham, and cheese

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

$8.00

Greek yogurt with strawberries and blueberries and granola

French Toast & Egg

French Toast & Egg

$9.00

Protein french toast with sugar-free syrup, blueberries, and a side of scrambled eggs

Over Night Oats

Over night oats

$8.00

DONUTS

6 Donuts Variety Box

$13.00

MEAL PLAN 1 (MONDAY-SUNDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MP1 FULL)

$110.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP1 FULL)

$145.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, 1 Dinner Female (MP1 FULL )

$185.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MP1 FULL)

$120.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP1 FULL)

$155.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, 1 Dinner Female (MP1 FULL)

$195.00

MEAL PLAN 2 (MONDAY-SUNDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MP2 FULL)

$120.00

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Female (MP2 FULL)

$155.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Female (MP2 FULL)

$195.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MP2 FULL)

$130.00

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Male (MP2 FULL)

$165.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Female (MP2 FULL)

$205.00

MEAL PLAN 3 (MONDAY-SUNDAY)

Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP3 FULL)

$130.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP3 FULL)

$165.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, & 1 Dinner Female (MP3 FULL)

$205.00

Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP3 FULL)

$140.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP3 FULL)

$175.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, & 1 Dinner Male (MP3 FULL)

$215.00

MEAL PLAN 4 (MONDAY-SUNDAY)

Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP4 FULL)

$13,500.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP4 FULL)

$170.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, & 1 Dinner Female (MP4 FULL)

$210.00

Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP4 FULL)

$145.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP4 FULL)

$180.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals, & 1 Dinner Male (MP4 FULL)

$220.00

MEAL PLAN 1 (MONDAY-FRIDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MPL1)

$75.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP1)

$110.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & 1 Dinner Female (MP1)

$145.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MPL1)

$85.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP1)

$120.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & 1 Dinner Male (MP1)

$155.00

2 Lunch, 1 Dinner (MPL 1)

$120.00

MEAL PLAN 2 (MONDAY-FRIDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MPL2)

$85.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP2)

$120.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Female (MP2)

$155.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MPL2)

$95.00

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Male (MPL2)

$130.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Male (MP2)

$165.00

MEAL PLAN 3 (MONDAY-FRIDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MPL3)

$90.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP3)

$130.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Female (MP3)

$165.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MPL3)

$100.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP3)

$140.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Male (MP3)

$175.00

MEAL PLAN 4 (MONDAY-FRIDAY)

Lunch & Dinner Female (MPL4)

$95.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Female (MP4)

$135.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Female (MP4)

$165.00

Lunch & Dinner Male (MPL4)

$105.00

Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Male (MP4)

$145.00

Breakfast, 2 Lunch Meals & Dinner Male (MP4)

$180.00

MACRO DIET

MACRO DIET 6OZ LUNCH & DINNER

$95.00

MACRO DIET 6OZ BREAKFAST, LUNCH, & DINNER

$120.00

WEIGHT LOSS

B&F Lunch Only Package (4oz)

$50.00

B&F Lunch and Dinner Package (4oz)

$85.00

B&F Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner (4oz)

$110.00

MUSCE GAIN

B&F Lunch Only Package (6oz)

$55.00

B&F Lunch and Dinner Package (6oz)

$90.00

B&F Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner (6oz)

$125.00

SNACKS

Natural Honey

$5.00

Pals Snack Bar

$2.50

2 Muffins

$5.50

4 Muffins

$10.50

Pupmkin Bread

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Don't miss out and order our delicious meal preps for the week!

Location

5517 McPherson Rd Suite 9, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
VR Meals image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cremositos Gourmet
orange starNo Reviews
4502 Mcpherson Road Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
La Buena Vida Restaurante Vegano - 1701 Jacaman Road Laredo
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Jacaman Road Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Taco Palenque - TP Junior
orange star4.4 • 72
5726 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Tacolare Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4803 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Culture Social Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1309 Junction Dr. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7518 McPherson Rd. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Marla Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 839
5904 mcpherson rd, Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laredo
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston