- V's House - North Richland Hills
V's House North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
8763 W Bedford Euless Rd.
North Richland Hills, TX 76053
Popular Items
Shareables
Banh Khot
seven savory mini crispy Vietnamese crepes topped w/ your choice of pork & shrimp or vegetables; served with fresh lettuce, fragrant herbs, and our house sauce
Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp
six jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: orange, cajun, or tamarind
Dumplings
choice of fried or steamed, w/ a choice of pork or chicken and vegetables; served w/ chili soy sauce
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings
Edamame
steamed soy bean pods topped with sea salt
Egg Rolls
hand rolled vietnamese crispy egg rolls w/ pork & a mix of fresh ingredients; served w/ our house sauce & lettuce
Northern Style Egg Rolls
hand rolled Vietnamese crispy egg rolls wrapped in a clear rice paper w/ seafood & a mix of fresh ingredients; served w/ a house sauce
Skewers
skewers grilled over a high heat charcoal grill (two per order)
Stuffed Jalapeno
Imitation crab mixed w/ cheese on a jalapeno pepper dipped in a light tempura & panko batter. fried to a light brown & topped w/ eel sauce, wasabi cream & sriracha
Toast Crab Bread
six bite-sized French bread bites topped w/ crab, shrimp & cheese blend
Torpedo Shrimp
jumbo shrimp rolled in a light wrap w/ cheese & scallions, fried to a crisp; served with house sauce
V's Ahi Chips
Spicy Tuna Mix on a bed of a Light & Crisp Shrimp Chips Topped w/ Cilantro, Jalapeno's, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
V's Ceviche
assorted sashimi mixed w/ jalapeno, onions, cilantro, &basil all tossed in a spicy citrus soy
Veggie Egg Rolls
hand rolled Vietnamese crispy egg rolls w/ a mix of fresh vegetables ingredients; served w/ our house soy sauce
Vinaigrette Salad
our own Vietnamese style salad tossed w/ your choice of chicken or shrimp, onions, crunchy cucumbers, shredded cabbage & cilantro, topped w/ crushed peanuts, fried crunchyonions & fresh basil with side of crispy crackers
Wings
lightly battered, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce: spicy chili sate, cajun, buffalo, garlic fish sauce, or original (please allow fifteen minutes)
Spring Roll
Traditional Spring Roll
Steamed Shrimp & Pork rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles
Chicken Spring Roll
Grilled Chicken rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles
Chicken Avocado Spring Roll
Shrimp Spring Roll
Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll
Grilled Pork Spring Roll
Grilled Beef Spring Roll
Vegetable Spring Roll
Rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles.
Avocado Spring Roll
Avocado rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles
Tofu Spring Roll
Fried Tofu rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles.
Pho & Other Noodles Soup
Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Beef Deluxe Pho
Come with Eye Round steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball & Tripe (upon request)
Brisket Pho
Meatball Pho
Shrimp Pho
Tofu Pho
Vegetable Pho (No Tofu)
Tripe Pho
Tendon Pho
No Meat Pho
Eye Round & Brisket Pho
Beef Curry Pho
Chicken Curry Pho
Deluxe Beef Curry Pho
Come with Eye Round steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball & Tripe (upon request)
Meatball Curry Pho
Shrimp Curry Pho
Tofu Curry Pho
Vegetable Curry Pho (No Tofu)
Brisket Curry Pho
Tendon Curry Pho
Tripe Curry Pho
Eye Round & Brisket Curry Pho
No Meat Curry Pho
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Rice Entrees
Fried Rice
Vermicelli
Stir-fried Noodles
Salad
Other Entrees
Desserts
Sides
Side of White Rice
Side of Steam Veggies
Side of Bread
Side of Chili oil
Side of Roasted Garlic Chili
Side of Pho Noodle
Side of Broth
Side of Fried Egg
Side of Salad
Veggie Chips (6)
Side of Flat/Udon Noodles With Stirfry Sauce
Side of Fried Rice
Side Of Flat/Udon Plain
Starters
Sashimi Sampler
8 piece assorted sashimi
Sushi Sampler
5 piece assorted nigiri
Seaweed Salad
served with sesame ginger dressing
Squid Salad
served with sesame ginger dressing
Hawaiian Poke Salad
Assorted sashimi and seaweed salad tossed in eel sauce, wasabi cream and spicy mayo; assorted with avocado, sesame seeds and black caviar.
Maki Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab topped with eel sauce.
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat.
Spicy Cali Roll
Avocado, cucumber and spicy shredded crab meat.
Crunchy Cali Roll
Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat; deep fry with light batter.
Albacore Roll
albacore
Crunchy Albacore Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Crunchy Philly Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Crunchy Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Spider Roll
Special Roll
Alaskan Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber with fresh salmon on top
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce.
Caterpillar Roll
Eel topped with avocado, cucumber and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Dynamite Roll
Baked spicy salmon and yellowtail with onions and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo on top of a cali roll with eel sauce and siracha
Fire cracker Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado with spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with masago and spicy mayo
Firefly Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, seared yellowtail with ponzu sauce, tempura flakes, masago and eel sauce
Hawaiian Roll
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber with fresh tuna on top
Hidden Shrimp Roll
Jade Roll
Lady Bug Roll
Lizard Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and asparagus topped with smoked salmon, eel and eel sauce
New York Roll
Rainbow Roll
Red Dragon Roll
Red Mountain Roll
Rock N' Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, crab, tempura flakes, masago and four sauces.
Salmon Lover Roll
Samurai Roll
Snowflake Roll
Stacy's Mom
Summer Roll (No Rice)
Salmon, tuna, shrimp, masago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, lettuce in rice paper served with ponzu sauce
Tiger Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo