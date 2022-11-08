Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sushi & Japanese

V's House North Richland Hills

review star

No reviews yet

8763 W Bedford Euless Rd.

North Richland Hills, TX 76053

Popular Items

Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Dumplings

Shareables

Banh Khot

$9.00

seven savory mini crispy Vietnamese crepes topped w/ your choice of pork & shrimp or vegetables; served with fresh lettuce, fragrant herbs, and our house sauce

Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

six jumbo shrimp fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: orange, cajun, or tamarind

Dumplings

$6.00

choice of fried or steamed, w/ a choice of pork or chicken and vegetables; served w/ chili soy sauce

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

$10.00Out of stock

Edamame

$3.00

steamed soy bean pods topped with sea salt

Egg Rolls

hand rolled vietnamese crispy egg rolls w/ pork & a mix of fresh ingredients; served w/ our house sauce & lettuce

Northern Style Egg Rolls

hand rolled Vietnamese crispy egg rolls wrapped in a clear rice paper w/ seafood & a mix of fresh ingredients; served w/ a house sauce

Skewers

skewers grilled over a high heat charcoal grill (two per order)

Stuffed Jalapeno

$9.00

Imitation crab mixed w/ cheese on a jalapeno pepper dipped in a light tempura & panko batter. fried to a light brown & topped w/ eel sauce, wasabi cream & sriracha

Toast Crab Bread

$9.00

six bite-sized French bread bites topped w/ crab, shrimp & cheese blend

Torpedo Shrimp

$14.00

jumbo shrimp rolled in a light wrap w/ cheese & scallions, fried to a crisp; served with house sauce

V's Ahi Chips

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Mix on a bed of a Light & Crisp Shrimp Chips Topped w/ Cilantro, Jalapeno's, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

V's Ceviche

$9.50

assorted sashimi mixed w/ jalapeno, onions, cilantro, &basil all tossed in a spicy citrus soy

Veggie Egg Rolls

hand rolled Vietnamese crispy egg rolls w/ a mix of fresh vegetables ingredients; served w/ our house soy sauce

Vinaigrette Salad

$13.00

our own Vietnamese style salad tossed w/ your choice of chicken or shrimp, onions, crunchy cucumbers, shredded cabbage & cilantro, topped w/ crushed peanuts, fried crunchyonions & fresh basil with side of crispy crackers

Wings

$12.00

lightly battered, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce: spicy chili sate, cajun, buffalo, garlic fish sauce, or original (please allow fifteen minutes)

Spring Roll

Traditional Spring Roll

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp & Pork rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles

Chicken Spring Roll

$7.50

Grilled Chicken rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles

Chicken Avocado Spring Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp Spring Roll

$8.50

Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$7.50

Grilled Beef Spring Roll

$8.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

$7.00

Rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles.

Avocado Spring Roll

$7.50

Avocado rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles

Tofu Spring Roll

$8.00

Fried Tofu rolled in rice paper with fresh lettuce, crunchy cucumber, cilantro & vermicelli noodles.

Pho & Other Noodles Soup

Beef Pho

$10.00

Chicken Pho

$10.00

Beef Deluxe Pho

$11.00

Come with Eye Round steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball & Tripe (upon request)

Brisket Pho

$10.00

Meatball Pho

$10.00

Shrimp Pho

$11.00

Tofu Pho

$10.00

Vegetable Pho (No Tofu)

$10.00

Tripe Pho

$10.00

Tendon Pho

$10.00

No Meat Pho

$10.00

Eye Round & Brisket Pho

$11.00

Beef Curry Pho

$14.00

Chicken Curry Pho

$14.00

Deluxe Beef Curry Pho

$15.00

Come with Eye Round steak, Brisket, Tendon, Meatball & Tripe (upon request)

Meatball Curry Pho

$14.00

Shrimp Curry Pho

$15.00

Tofu Curry Pho

$14.00

Vegetable Curry Pho (No Tofu)

$14.00

Brisket Curry Pho

$14.00

Tendon Curry Pho

$14.00

Tripe Curry Pho

$14.00Out of stock

Eye Round & Brisket Curry Pho

$15.00

No Meat Curry Pho

$13.00

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice Entrees

Grilled Pork W/ Rice

$15.00

Shaken Beef W/ Rice

$16.00

Lemongrass Chicken W/ Rice

$15.00

Grilled Chicken W/ Rice

$15.00

Curry Chicken W/ Rice

$15.00

Beef & Veggie Stir-fry

$14.00

Fried Rice

V's Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Small Chicken Fried Rice For 12 + Under Only

$9.75

Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

Small Pork Fried Rice For 12 + Under Only

$9.75

Curry Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Plain Fried Rice

$12.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$15.00

Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$15.00

Tofu Vermicelli

$14.00

Side of Vermicelli Noodle

$3.00

Stir-fried Noodles

Udon Noodles Stir-fried

$15.00

Flat Noodles Stir-fried

$15.00

Side Of Udon Noodle Stir-fried

$6.00

Side Of Flat Noodle Stir-fried

$6.00

Salad

Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Shaken Beef Salad

$15.00

Chicken Vinaigrette Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Vinaigrette Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$8.00

Other Entrees

Banh Xeo

$15.00

two savory sizzling Vietnamese crispy crepe, filled w/ pork, shrimp, bean sprouts, & various vegetables; served w/ a side of lettuce & house sauce

Curry Chicken Stew

$17.00Out of stock

Pork Belly & Quail Eggs

$17.00Out of stock

Desserts

Biegnets

$7.50

Toasted Coconut Pineapple Cake

$7.50

Crème Brulée

$7.50

Espresso Jello

$6.00

Strawberry Avalanche Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00

Sides

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Steam Veggies

$4.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side of Chili oil

$1.00

Side of Roasted Garlic Chili

$1.25

Side of Pho Noodle

$3.00

Side of Broth

$3.00

Side of Fried Egg

$1.50

Side of Salad

$2.00

Veggie Chips (6)

$1.50

Side of Flat/Udon Noodles With Stirfry Sauce

$6.00

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Of Flat/Udon Plain

$4.00

Starters

Stuffed Jalapeno

$13.00

Six imitation crab mixed with cheese o a jalapeño pepper dipped in a light tempura & panko batter; fried to a golden brown crips & topped with eel sauce, wasabi cream & siracha.

V's Ceviche

$9.50

Assorted sashimi mixed with jalapeños, onions, cilantro and basil; all tossed in a spicy citrus soy.

Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

8 piece assorted sashimi

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

5 piece assorted nigiri

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

served with sesame ginger dressing

Squid Salad

$6.00

served with sesame ginger dressing

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$11.00

Assorted sashimi and seaweed salad tossed in eel sauce, wasabi cream and spicy mayo; assorted with avocado, sesame seeds and black caviar.

Maki Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab topped with eel sauce.

California Roll

$5.00

Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat.

Spicy Cali Roll

$8.50

Avocado, cucumber and spicy shredded crab meat.

Crunchy Cali Roll

$9.50

Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat; deep fry with light batter.

Albacore Roll

$6.00Out of stock

albacore

Crunchy Albacore Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$3.50

Philadelphia Roll

$11.50

Crunchy Philly Roll

$12.50

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Special Roll

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber with fresh salmon on top

Black Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce.

Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

Eel topped with avocado, cucumber and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Baked spicy salmon and yellowtail with onions and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo on top of a cali roll with eel sauce and siracha

Fire cracker Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado with spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with masago and spicy mayo

Firefly Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped with spicy crab mix, seared yellowtail with ponzu sauce, tempura flakes, masago and eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$11.00

Crab meat, avocado and cucumber with fresh tuna on top

Hidden Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Jade Roll

$13.00

Lady Bug Roll

$16.00

Lizard Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado and asparagus topped with smoked salmon, eel and eel sauce

New York Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Red Mountain Roll

$16.00

Rock N' Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, crab, tempura flakes, masago and four sauces.

Salmon Lover Roll

$17.00

Samurai Roll

$11.00

Snowflake Roll

$14.00

Stacy's Mom

$17.00

Summer Roll (No Rice)

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, shrimp, masago, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, lettuce in rice paper served with ponzu sauce

Tiger Roll

$13.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado and spicy mayo

Twin Tuna Roll

$14.00

V's Roll

$14.00

V's Tower

$17.00

Wasabi Roll

$12.00

Special Roll (16)

$16.00

Special Roll (17)

$17.00

Special Roll (18)

$18.00

Special Roll (19)

$19.00

Special Roll (20)

$20.00

Nigiri

Nigiri Albacore

$4.00Out of stock

Nigiri Crab (Kami)

$6.00

Nigiri Eel (Unagi)

$7.50

Nigiri Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$7.00

Nigiri Octopus (Tako)

$7.00

Nigiri Salmon (Sake)

$4.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$7.50

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$4.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$4.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.00

Albacore Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$13.50

Crab Sashimi

$11.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Eel Sashimi

$14.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$14.00

Sesame Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$15.00

Brown Sugar Series

B.S Milk Tea

$6.00

B.S Crème Brulée

$6.50

B.S Iced Coffee

$6.00

B.S Mud Slide

$6.00

B.S Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$6.00

B.S Milk

$6.00

Chillers

Cappuccino Chiller

$5.00

Caramel Toffee Chiller

$5.00

French Vanilla Chiller

$5.00

Hazlenut Chiller

$5.00

White Chocolate Chiller

$5.00

Mocha Chiller

$5.00

Mocha Madness

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Chiller

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Lychee Smoothie

$5.50

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.50

Peach Smoothie

$5.50

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.50

Wintermelon Smoothie

$5.50

Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Kiwi Smoothie

$5.50

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.50

Cantaloupe Smoothie

$5.50

Blueberry Coconut Smoothie

$5.50

Oreo Snow

$6.00

Strawberry Avalanche

$6.00

Peppermint White Chocolate

$6.00

Raspberry White Chocolate

$6.00

Mangonada

$6.00

Horchata

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Mango

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

$6.00

Lychee Colada

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Banana

$6.00

Raspberry Peach

$6.00

Passion Peach

$6.00

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Matcha Series

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

White Choco Matcha Latte

$6.00

Coconut Matcha Latte

$6.00

Green Jasmine Matcha Tea

$6.00

Vanilla Matcha Shake

$6.00

Tea Series

Thai Tea

$5.00

Green Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Chai Spice Tea

$5.00

Green Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.00

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Peach Green Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.00

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

Green Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00

Winter melon Milk Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

V's Coffee

Café Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Carmel Latte

$4.50

Café Mocha

$4.50

Hazlenut Latte

$4.50

V's Iced Coffee

$6.00