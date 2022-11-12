Restaurant header imageView gallery

V's Italiano Ristorante

1,149 Reviews

$$

10819 E US Highway 40

Independence, MO 64055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccini
Tiramisu
Spaghetti

Appetizers

Artichoke con Frutti Di Mare

$14.50

Bruschetta

$11.00

Calamari

$13.00

Combination Plate

$16.00

Escargot

$14.00

Focaccia Bread

$11.00

Garlic Arrosto

$11.00

Sea Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Toasted Cheese Rav

$10.00

Toasted Provolone

$12.00

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Toasted Rav 1/2 & 1/2

$10.00

Toasted 1/2 Prov & 1/2 Rav

$10.50

Artichoke Plain Stuffed

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.00

Garlic & Oil

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Sausage Soup

$7.95+

Entrée House Salad

$9.50

Entrée Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chicken Pasta Salad

$14.50

Spag/Fett/Pen/Ang/Trio

Spaghetti

Fettuccini

Penne

Angel Hair

Pasta Trio

Entrees

Lasagna

$20.50

Lasagna M&M

$22.00

Manicotti

Cannelloni Florentine

$21.50

Broiled Chick Breast

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Spiedini

$23.00

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Veal Parm White Wine

$23.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Osso Bucco

$32.00

Chicken Spiedini on Fettuccini

$26.50

Vitello Siciliano

$23.00

Seafood

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Cioppino

$30.00

Poached Salmon

$28.00

Fish and Chips

$21.50

Steaks & Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$29.00+

Filet Mignon

$37.00

Kansas City Strip

$46.00

Pizza

10" Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

10" Seafood Pesto Pizza

$18.00

10" Super Deluxe Pizza

$19.00

10" Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

10" 1 Topping

$15.00

10" 2 Topping

$16.00

10" 3 Topping

$17.00

10" 4 Topping

$18.00

10" 5 Topping

$19.00

15" Deluxe Pizza

$22.00

15" Seafood Pesto Pizza

$23.00

15" Super Deluxe Pizza

$24.00

15" Vegetable Pizza

$22.00

15" Cheese Pizza

$18.50

15" 1 Topping

$20.00

15" 2 Topping

$21.50

15" 3 Topping

$23.00

15" 4 Topping

$24.50

15" 5 Topping

$26.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$12.50

Italian Steak Sandwich

$13.50

Ital Sausage Sandwich

$12.50

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib & Mozzarella

$15.00

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Hamburger

$12.50

Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$5.00

1/2 Garlic Toast

$3.25

Garlic Toast w/ Cheese

$6.00

1/2 Garlic Toast w/ Cheese

$4.25

Garlic Toast 1/2 & 1/2

$5.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$7.50

Pecan Pie

$6.95

Rum Cake Large

$3.50

Rum Cake

$2.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Virgin Cookie Monster

$3.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established by “V” (Vita) and Jay Totta in 1963 and still family owned and operated, V’s Italiano Ristorante has been an institution in Kansas City’s dining scene for over 50 years. Over the decades, V’s Italiano has expanded to our current location with an elegant dining room that accommodates 150 guests, as well as three private dining rooms for groups up to 135. V’s Italiano has also twice been named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America” Providing uncompromised, professional service in a beautiful, relaxed, old world environment makes us one of the best Italian restaurants Kansas City has to offer. The restaurant’s cuisine, overseen by the third generation of Totta’s, is steeped in rich, family tradition delivering a wide variety of authentic Italian specialties, with fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as a complete menu featuring mouthwatering steaks, succulent poultry, fresh seafood and handmade pizza.

Website

Location

10819 E US Highway 40, Independence, MO 64055

Directions

Gallery
V's Italiano Ristorante image
V's Italiano Ristorante image
V's Italiano Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
orange starNo Reviews
6204 Raytown Trafficway Raytown, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
Southern Luv BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
109 E Lexington Ave Independence, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
orange starNo Reviews
18921 E. Valley View Parkway Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Opal N Blues - 3202 e 27th
orange starNo Reviews
3202 e 27th Kansas City, MO 64127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Independence

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
Shawarmar - Independence
orange star4.4 • 23
20130 E Valley View Pkwy Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Independence
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston