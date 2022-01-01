Vegan
Latin American
VSPOT Hoboken East Village NYC
No reviews yet

All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing VSPOT! We have been in Brooklyn since 2006 & now offer your favorite Latin munchies with recipes by the Carabaño brothers. From crispy Chicharron to stuffed Burritos, Empanadas & Sangria, we are your one stop vegan spot!!
Location
12 saint marks pl, New york, NY 10003
