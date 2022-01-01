Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Latin American

VSPOT Hoboken East Village NYC

No reviews yet

12 saint marks pl

New york, NY 10003

Empanadas

Mix & Match any of our different tasty flavors of wheat empanadas!
1 Philly Mushroom & Cheese Empanada

$5.75

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and shredded seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo.

1 Colombian Potato Empanada

$5.75

Grilled corn, mayo & cheese stuffed in a crispy empanada shell; served with salsa verde

1 Rice & Bean Empanada

$5.75

Black beans, brown Latin rice & a carne molida in a crispy empanada served with salsa verde

Buy 4 & Save $$$

$19.99

Appetizers

Crispy Chicharron w/ Lime & salsa roja

$9.00

Crispy seasoned seitan plant based pork cracklins & chopped red onion w/ lime & salsa roja

Nachos Supreme w/ Molida

$15.00

Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh avocado, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free

VSPOT Appetizer Sampler

$22.00

Sampler plate consisting of your choice of empanada, nachos supreme + our amazing chicharron!

Tri-flavored CHIPS + Salsa Roja

$7.00

Our spicy Mexican salsa verde with tri-flavored crisp wheat chips. No Gluten Free

Tri-flavored CHIPS + Zesty Mayo

$7.00

Our spicy Mexican salsa verde with tri-flavored crisp wheat chips. No Gluten Free

Entrees

VSPOT Burrito

$15.00

A whole wheat wrap filled with brown rice, beans, seitan carne molida, vegan sour cream & covered with salsa verde y salsa roja

Chicharron Burrito

$16.50

A whole wheat wrap filled with brown rice, beans, seitan chicharron, vegan sour cream & covered with salsa verde y salsa roja

Seitan Carne Burrito Bowl

$16.00

A bowl filled with brown rice, beans, seitan carne molida, vegan sour cream, pico de gallo & covered with salsa verde y salsa roja served with chips with salsa

Chicharron Burrito Bowl

$16.00

A bowl filled with brown rice, beans, seitan chicharron, vegan sour cream, pico de gallo & covered with salsa verde y salsa roja

BLT with Avocado

$15.00

A whole wheat wrap filled with vegan bacon, romaine, tomato, vegan mayo and avocado

Bandeja Paisa - Colombia's National Dish

Bandeja Paisa - Colombia's National Dish

$23.00Out of stock

A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy Blackbird chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian scramble, rice, beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa con queso. Available gluten free.

Lasagna /w Salad

$22.00

Delicious layered lasagna with our authentic marinara, cashew basil ricotta, mozz & ground seitan beef + a side salad

Salads

Kale Quinoa Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Organic quinoa, kale & chickpeas with our house dressing

Sides & Sauces

VSPOT Red Salsa BOTTLE

$7.00
Yellow Rice & Red Beans (GF)

$9.00

Mexican rice with Colombian Red beans. (Cuban black beans when we sell out of red)

French Fries w/ mayo

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy french fries served w/ creamy vegan mayo

Side of yellow Mexican rice (gf)

$5.00

Gluten free. Soy free.

Side Colombian style Beans (GF)

$5.00

(Cuban black beans when we sell out of red) Gluten free. Soy free.

Carne Molida Ground Beef

$6.00
Sauce Side SPICY salsa verde (GF)

$2.00

Housemade sauce by VSPOT chefs

Sauce side Zesty Mayo

$2.00

Sauce Side Roja Salsa

$2.00

Sauce Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Beverages

Sweet Agave Lemonade

$5.00

Lemon juice, sweet agave nectar & water

Waterloo Sodas (Various flavors)

$3.25
Bottle of Water

$2.00

Dairy-Free

Death By Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake

$8.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing VSPOT! We have been in Brooklyn since 2006 & now offer your favorite Latin munchies with recipes by the Carabaño brothers. From crispy Chicharron to stuffed Burritos, Empanadas & Sangria, we are your one stop vegan spot!!

Website

Location

12 saint marks pl, New york, NY 10003

Directions

