Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Vue 412

1,327 Reviews

$$

1200 Grandview Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Bruschetta
Spicy Fried Brussel Sprouts
Seafood Gnocchi Dinner

Appetizers

Bada Bing Shrimp

$18.00

Spicy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Calamari

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

Meatballs

$18.00

Traditional Bruschetta

$13.00

Soup and Salad

Asian Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$13.00

Kiwi Pecan Salad Salad

$14.00

Lemon Chicken Soup

$9.00

Ceasar With Entree

$10.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Entree

10oz Filet Mignon

$58.00

14oz Bone In Kansas City Dry Aged Strip

$50.00

Waygu Ribeye

Chicken Parmesan

$38.00

Seafood Gnocchi Dinner

$42.00

Tupelo Honey Glazed Salmon

$48.00

Twin African Lobster Tails

$60.00

Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$35.00

Stuffed Bananna Pepper Ravioli Dinner

$38.00

16 Oz Bone In Porkchop

$45.00Out of stock

Pork Osso Bucco

$48.00

Chicken Roulade

$45.00

30oz Wagyu Tomahawk

$80.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Chicken tenders

$10.00

Mac ' N Cheese

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$38.00

Adult Spaghetti

$38.00

Adult Macaroni and Ceese

$38.00

Child Meatball

$4.00

Dessert

Add Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Death By Chocolate

$14.00

Limoncello Cake

$12.00

Ny Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Chef Dessert Feature

$10.00

Peach Flambe

$13.00Out of stock

Outside Dessert Fee

$2.00

Sides and Add-Ons

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Steak Fries

$8.00

Chef's Veg du Jour

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Add Cheese

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Add Pancetta

$2.00

Extra Grated Parmesan

Extra Shaved Parmesan

Add Garlic Cream Sauce

$2.00

Extra 3 Crostini

$2.00

Add Side Marinara

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add Side Barbeque Sauce

$1.00

Add Mayo

Add Side Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

Upcharge Lobster Mashed

$10.00

Seafood Cream Sauce

$15.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Drawn Butter

$1.00

Add Adult Meatball

$6.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Sautee Onions

$2.00

Add Child Meatball

$4.00

Special Occasion

Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Calamari

$20.00

Bada Bing Shrimp

$20.00

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grouper

$65.00

Lobster Mac

$65.00

Veal Parm

$60.00

Cheese Ravioli With Chicken

$50.00

Osso Bucco

$60.00

Filet Mignon

$65.00

Surf n Turf

$99.00

Filet Oscar

$99.00

Kansas City Strip

$60.00

Wagyu Tomahawk

$85.00

Porterhouse

$60.00Out of stock

Twin Lobster Tails

$70.00

Seared Scallops

$65.00

Seafood Cream Sauce

$15.00

Death By Chocolate

$15.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

NY Style CheeseCake

$13.00

Lemon Mousse Cake

$12.00

Wine

BTL rodney strong symmetry

$120.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon-B

$125.00

Duckhorn The Discussion-B

$293.00

BTL stags leap cabernet

$130.00

Btl Caffaggio Reserva

$94.00

Btl Twelve Clones

$79.00

Btl Lyndenhurst

$161.00

Btl Frog's Leap

$129.00

Priore Barolo-B

$94.00

The Mascot by Harlan-B

$311.00

St Supery Elu Bordeaux Style Blend-B

$191.00

Caymus

$130.00

Cockburn

$9.00Out of stock

Sandeman

$12.00

Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon -B

$68.00

Cielo Valpolicella Ripasso-B

$56.00

Lagone Super Tuscan- B

$56.00

Mosquita Muerta Malbec- B

$52.00

Rascal Pinot Noir-B

$48.00

Tenuata di Lillian Chianti Classico-B

$52.00

Collier Creek Merlot- B

$44.00

Zensa Organico Red Blend-B

$44.00

The Wanted Zinfandel- B

$48.00

Twenty Acres By Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon- B

$44.00

La Valentina Montepulciano- B

$52.00

Btl Riff Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio- B

$44.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc- B

$60.00

Trefethan Chardonnay- B

$68.00

Rata Estate Sauvignon Blanc- B

$44.00

Crushed Chardonnay- B

$44.00

Tattoo Girl Riesling-B

$48.00

Riff Pinot Grigio-9 OZ

$19.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio-9 OZ

$17.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc-9 OZ

$23.00

Trefethen Chardonnay-9 OZ

$26.00

Rata Estate Sauvignon Blanc-9 OZ

$17.00

Crushed Chardonnay-9 OZ

$17.00

Tattoo Girl Riesling- 9 0Z

$19.00

Rascal Pinot Noir-9 OZ

$19.00

La Valentina Montepulciano-9 OZ

$20.00

Tenuata di Lilliano Chianti-9 OZ

$20.00

Collier Creek Merlot-9 OZ

$17.00

Cielo Valpolicella Ripasso- 9 OZ

$22.00

Zensa Organico Red Blend-9 OZ

$17.00

The Wanted Red Zinfandel-9 OZ

$19.00

Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon-9 OZ

$26.00

Mosquita Muerta Malbac-9 OZ

$20.00

Twenty Acres by Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon-9 OZ

$17.00

Tattoo Girl Reisling-9OZ

$19.00

Ruby Dolce-9 OZ

$17.00

Ruby Donna Moscato-9 OZ

$17.00

Brilla Prosecco-9 OZ

$20.00

Tattoo Girl Reisling-B

$48.00

Ruby Dolce-B

$44.00

Ruby Donna Moscato-B

$44.00

Brilla Prosecco-B

$52.00

Conti Di San Bonifacio Prosecco-B

$63.00

Christian Etienne Champagne-B

$116.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Directions

Gallery
Vue 412 image
Vue 412 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
orange star4.1 • 712
201 Shiloh St Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Forbes Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
310 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Talia - 611 William Penn Place
orange starNo Reviews
611 William Penn Place Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
SLIDER VIBES
orange starNo Reviews
22 Market Square Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar at Market Street Crocery
orange starNo Reviews
435 Market Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
orange star4.1 • 712
201 Shiloh St Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Bigham Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1
321 Bigham Street Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston