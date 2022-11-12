Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vujee Vegan 4550 Meridian Street North Unit C

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4550 Meridian Street North Unit C

Huntsville, AL 35811

Popular Items

Bae-K'n Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.
Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.
$9.00+

Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream, cheeze and sweet cornbread. Allergy Alert: Chili is Gluten free but contains Soy; Sour Cream, Cheeze & Cornbread contains Coconut and/or Tree Nuts

Burger Combos

Basic Burger ¼ lb.

$12.50

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat

Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.

$13.50

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts.

Bae-K'n Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.

$14.50

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles, bae-k'n and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Double Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.

$15.50

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Burgers Only

Basic Burger ¼ lb. (Burger Only)

$10.50

Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Cheeze Burger ¼ lb. (Burger Only)

$11.50

Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles, cheeze and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Bae-K'n Cheeze Burger (Burger Only)

$12.50

Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles, cheeze, Bae-K'n and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Double Cheeze Burger ¼ lb. (Burger Only)

$13.50

Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles, cheeze and our house-made secret sauce. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts

Chick'n Nuggets

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips and a dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ, Carolina Gold, Ranch or Peach Fire). Our golden fried chick’n nuggets are perfectly seasoned and soy free. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten
6 Chick’n Nuggets (1 sauce)

$9.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips and a dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire) Our golden fried chick’n nuggets are perfectly seasoned and soy free. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten

9 Chick’n Nuggets (1 sauce)

$11.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips and a dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

12 Chick’n Nuggets (2 sauce)

$13.00

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips and two dipping sauces of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

Chick'n Sandwiches

Fried Chick'n Sandwich Combo

$12.50Out of stock

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips. Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is lightly seasoned and deep fried. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan mayo. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich Combo

$13.50Out of stock

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips. Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is deep fried and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan ranch. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Hot Chick'n Sandwich Combo

$14.50Out of stock

Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips. Vujee Vegan’s version of the Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich. Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is deep fried and tossed in our house-made spicy seasonings. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with a sweet creamy slaw, spicy pickles, and vegan ranch. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Fried Chick'n Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$10.50Out of stock

Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is lightly seasoned and deep fried. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan mayo. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$11.50Out of stock

Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is deep fried and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan ranch. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Hot Chick'n Sandwich (Sandwich Only)

$12.50Out of stock

Vujee Vegan’s version of the Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich. Our delicious, hand breaded soy free fried chick’n breast is deep fried and tossed in our house-made spicy seasonings. Served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with a sweet creamy slaw, spicy pickles, and vegan ranch. Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Chick’n Contains Gluten; Bae-K’n Contains Soy

Sides

Bae-K'n (2)

$1.50

Allergy Alert: Contains Soy

Cheeze (2oz)

$0.50

Allergy Alert: Contains Coconut & Tree Nuts

Chick'n Nuggets (ea)

$1.50

Our golden fried chick’n nuggets are perfectly seasoned and soy free. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten

Chili (6oz)

$4.00

Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream and cheeze. Allergy Alert: Chili Contains Soy; Sour Cream & Cheeze Contains Coconuts & Tree Nuts Does not include cornbread

Chili Cheeze Fries

$5.00

Allergy Alert: Contains Soy

Cornbread

$1.00

My Grandmother Sadie’s delicious, sweet cornbread but vegan. This recipe is made with unbleached flour, plant-based milk, salt and other secret ingredients. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten and Tree Nuts

Dipping Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.50

Allergy Alert: Contains Coconut & Tree Nuts

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Beverages

Red Cou-Laud (16oz)

$1.50

Vujee Vegan’s spin on your favorite childhood drink. Enjoy our delicious red beverage over some ice. It’s so refreshing!

Eleven86 Real Artesian Spring Water (16.9oz)

$2.00

Eleven86 Real Artesian Water has a pH level of 6.9 containing no metals, toxins, or chemicals. No fillers or additives.

Specials

BBQ Smoked Ribz

$7.50Out of stock

Our BBQ Ribz are smoked on the grill for 1 .5 hours. They are made with 100% plant-based meat, jackfruit or mushrooms and a signature blend of spices. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten and Soy

Ribz (3) & Mac Snack

$15.00Out of stock

Two (2) scoops of Mack'n Cheeze, topped with three (3) delicious BBQ smoked Vujee Vegan Ribz. Our BBQ Ribz are smoked on the grill for 2 hours. They are made with 100% plant-based meat, jackfruit and a signature blend of spices. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten and Soy

Sweet & Spicy Bang Bang Shrymp Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Eight (8) crispy Shrymp, made with tender King Oyster Mushrooms, tossed with sweet and spicy sauce over a bed of Romaine lettuce and topped with green onions. Allergy Alert: Contains Soy.

Mack’n Cheeze (6oz)

$4.00Out of stock

Our Mack’n Cheeze will make you do a double take. Our liquid gold of yummy goodness is creamy and so delicious. This recipe is made with elbow pasta, cheeze, plant-based milk, vegan butter, salt and a blend of spices. Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten and Tree Nuts. Cheeze (does not contain soy, lactose, wheat, barley, gluten or nuts).

Desserts

Apple Dumplings (2)

$5.00Out of stock

Our delicious dumplings recipe is made with Granny Smith apples, plant-based butter, organic brown sugar and a blend of spices.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Our delicious cookie recipe is made with unbleached all-purpose flour, organic brown sugar, plant-based butter, vanilla, non-dairy chocolate chips and a few secret ingredients. Allergy Alert: Contains Wheat

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Allery Alert: Contains Wheat

Coconut Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Allergy Alert: Contains Wheat, Soy, And Coconut

Catering & Special Orders

25 Chick'n Nuggets

$30.00

Served with one (1) 6oz dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

50 Chick'n Nuggets

$60.00

Served with two (2) 6oz dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

75 Chick'n Nuggets

$90.00

Served with two (2) 6oz dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

100 Chick'n Nuggets

$120.00

Served with three (3) 6oz dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate

$10.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vujee Vegan is a fast and comfort food kitchen serving 100% vegan and plant-based food. Vujee Vegan is so excited for the opportunity to feed the community and dispel the myth that vegan and plant-based food is boring and limited to only salads and baked potatoes. One thing about Vujee Vegan inspired meals is that it is not only meant for those who are strictly vegan but also for those who desire to decrease their meat intake and for the curious consumer interested in trying the plant-based lifestyle.

Location

4550 Meridian Street North Unit C, Huntsville, AL 35811

Directions

