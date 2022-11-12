Vujee Vegan 4550 Meridian Street North Unit C
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vujee Vegan is a fast and comfort food kitchen serving 100% vegan and plant-based food. Vujee Vegan is so excited for the opportunity to feed the community and dispel the myth that vegan and plant-based food is boring and limited to only salads and baked potatoes. One thing about Vujee Vegan inspired meals is that it is not only meant for those who are strictly vegan but also for those who desire to decrease their meat intake and for the curious consumer interested in trying the plant-based lifestyle.
Location
4550 Meridian Street North Unit C, Huntsville, AL 35811
Gallery
