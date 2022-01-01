Main picView gallery

Vuolo's- Winthrop 140 Lincoln street

review star

No reviews yet

140 Lincoln Street

Winthrop, MA 02152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Antipasto Board

$19.00

aged prosciutto di parma, spicy sopressata, assorted cheeses, fig jam, marinated olives

Bruschetta

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, onion, and garlic topped with goat cheese

Burrata

$17.00

imported burrata over tomato jammed

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

crispy fried calamari and hot peppers served with calabrian chili aioli

Cozze Bianco

$17.00

Mussels, fennel and lemon in a white wine sauce

Grilled Sweet Peppers

$14.00

sweet peppers stuffed with prosciutto and mozarella

Lobster Arancini

$18.00

arborio rice balls stuffed with lobster with sherry lobster cream

Melanzana Torre

$16.00

crispy eggplant layered with herbed ricotta and plum tomato sauce

Mimi's Meatballs

$14.00

beef and pork in a plum tomato sauce with romano cheese

Pizzette

Fig and Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

caramelized onion, goat cheese, crispy pancetta, and balsamic fig jam

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella, roasted plum tomato, and crisp basil

Insalate

Arugula Salad

$14.00

arugula, shaved parmagiano, and toasted pistachio with myer lemon & olive oil dressing

Caeser

$14.00

chopped romaine hearts and seasoned croutons with housemade caesar dressing

Insalata di Papa

$14.00

little leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, fennel, shaved ricotta salata with aged balsamic dressing

Pastas

Brisket Parpadelle

$25.00

slow braised brisket in a rich tomato hunter sauce

Gnochetti and Sausage

$24.00

crumbled italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, and broccoli rabe in a white wine sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

cherry tomatoes and spinach in a white wine cream sauce

Vuolo Fusilli

$23.00

spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and ricotta salata

Classico

Chicken Francese

$25.00

fusilli, artichoke hearts, and capers in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

fusilli in a mushroom marsala sauce

Chicken Parmagiana

$25.00

fusilli, layered with herbed ricotta, mozzarella cheese in a plum tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmagiana

$22.00

fusilli, layered with herbed ricotta, mozzarella cheese in a plum tomato sauce

Veal Francese

$28.00

fusilli, artichoke hearts, and capers in a lemon butter sauce

Veal Marsala

$28.00

fusilli in a mushroom marsala sauce

Veal Parmagiana

$28.00

fusilli, layered with herbed ricotta, mozzarella cheese in a plum tomato sauce

Seafood

Cioppino

$34.00

shrimp, mussels, calamari, little neck clams, and white fish in a seafood broth

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

grilled asparagus, white bean purée, and balsamic reduction

Pan Seared Cod

$27.00

little neck clams, sautéed spinach, and fingerling potatoes

Pesto Scallops

$29.00

fusilli, pesto cream, and blistered tomatoes

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

pappardelle and polenta crusted shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce

Carne

Delmonico

$38.00

compote butter served with grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes

Bone-in Pork Chop

$34.00

roasted broccoli and creamy polenta topped with a mushroom fig balsamic reduction

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Nana Jojo's Croquettes

$12.00

Polenta Fries

$12.00

Roasted Potato

$12.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 Lincoln Street, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen - 2 Michaels Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2 Michaels Mall Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Drop Zone Brewery, LLC - 10 Putnam St #6 Michaels Mall
orange starNo Reviews
10 Michaels Mall # ^ Micheals Mall Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
90 Degrees - Winthrop
orange starNo Reviews
77 Revere St Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
La Siesta Restaurante - Winthrop
orange star4.4 • 649
70 Woodside Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Beraka Juice
orange starNo Reviews
46 Woodside Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Sauce on Bowdoin
orange starNo Reviews
203 Bowdoin St Dorchester, MA 02122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winthrop

Blackstrap BBQ
orange star4.5 • 816
47A Woodside Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
La Siesta Restaurante - Winthrop
orange star4.4 • 649
70 Woodside Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Antique Table Restaurant - Winthrop, MA
orange star4.7 • 605
19 Crest Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winthrop
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston