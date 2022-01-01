Restaurant header imageView gallery

VYB Lounge

104 West McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Hand-Breaded Fresh Calamari With Lemon & Garlic Aioli

Roasted Brussels

$9.95

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts With Balsamic Glaze

Hummus

$7.95

Homemade Hummus With Fresh Veggies & Toasted Pitas

Wings - Buffalo Lemon Pepper (6)

$9.95

6 Fresh Organic Crispy Chicken Wings With Choice Of Sauce

Wings- Lemon Pepper (6)

$9.95

Wings - Ranch Seasoned(6)

$9.95

6 Fresh Organic Crispy Chicken Wings Dusted With Ranch Seasoning

Truffle Fries

$7.95

Hand-Cut Fries With Truffle Oil & Parmesan Cheese

Salads

Quinoa Cauliflower Salad

$9.95

Toasted Cauliflower & Chickpeas With Greens And Fresh Avocado Served With House Tahini

Vyb Fresca

$9.95

Red Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Candied Nuts, Dried Apricot, Croutons & Balsamic

Spinach Feta

$9.95

Spinach, Feta Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomatoes, Vinaigrette

The Caesar

$7.95

Kale, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Sliced Brussels

$9.95

Thinly Sliced Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Poppyseed Dressing

Main

Steak Frites

$19.95

Usda Choice Medium Cooked Sliced And Topped With Chimichurri Served With Crispy Fries & Arugula

Lamb Lollipop

$19.95

New Zealand Lamb Served With Lemon-Dill Rice And Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Citrus Herb Marinated Cutlet Pan Seared And Served With Herb Smashed Potatoes & Broccoli

Flatbreads & Handhelds

Margherita

$12.95

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese & Balsamic Glaze

Spinach Mushroom

$12.95

Fresh Spinach & Mushrooms Topped With Feta Crumbles & Truffle Oil

Wagyu Burger W/ Fries

$14.95

Wagyu Beef Patty Cooked Medium Topped With Cheese & Served With Fries

Peri Peri Chicken W/ Fries

$12.95

Fresh Organic Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion And Peri-Peri Sauce

Vyb Burger W/ Fries

$12.95

Californian Black Bean Patty With Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion And Peri-Peri Sauce

Al Fakher

Mint

$24.99

Double Apple

$24.99

Gum

$24.99

Vanilla

$24.99

Watermelon

$24.99

Orange

$24.99

Blueberry

$24.99

Peach

$24.99

Grape

$24.99

Guava

$24.99

Cocktail

$24.99

Kiwi

$24.99

Melon

$24.99

Lemon

$24.99

Lemon Mint

$24.99

White Peach

$24.99

Starbuzz

Sex on the beach

$27.99

Blackberry

$27.99

Bubble Gum

$27.99

Chocolate Strawberry

$27.99

Grapefruit

$27.99

Holiday Mix

$27.99

Margarita

$27.99

Passion Kiss

$27.99

Pink

$27.99

Royal Grape

$27.99

Spicy Red

$27.99

Tequila Sunrise

$27.99

Winter Fresh

$27.99

Fumari

Ebrosia

$24.99

Banana Custard

$24.99

Citrus Tea

$24.99

Fresh Vanilla

$24.99

Mandarina Zest

$24.99

Mint Chocolate Chip

$24.99

Orange Cream

$24.99

Tropical Punch

$24.99

VYB Specials

Gucci Mix

$29.99

Deep Like Ocean

$29.99

Fruta Juga Mix

$29.99

Secret Lies Mix

$29.99

Queen Of Japan

$29.99

Champagne Hookah

$34.99

Hookah Refill

Al Fakher

$9.99

Fumari

$9.99

Starbuzz

$12.99

VYB Special

$15.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Habaneros

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Strawberry Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Watermelon

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

Grapefruit

$8.00

Cake

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.50

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Habaneros

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Strawberry Vodka

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Amsterdam

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Roxor

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Roxor

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Coconut Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$10.00

Meyers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

151

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Coconut Rum

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Gosling'S

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$11.00

DBL Mount Gay

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Casa Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Milagro

$10.00

Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.50

DBL Painted Donkey

$18.00

DBL Casamigos

$22.00

DBL Don Julio

$20.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$30.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$17.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Roxor

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Black Label

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL Angels Envy

$13.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$13.00

DBL Makers 46

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Roxor

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Crown

$12.00

DBL Crown Peach

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

Well Scotch

$5.50

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$9.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.50

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$13.00

DBL J & B

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Gold Schlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Rumple

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Banana

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Aperol

$11.00

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$11.00

DBL Drambuie

$11.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$11.00

DBL Irish Mist

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Lemoncello

$11.00

DBL Licor 43

$11.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$11.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$11.00

DBL Averna

$11.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$11.00

DBL Domaine de Canton

$11.00

DBL Jager Cold Brew

$11.00

DBL St Germain

$11.00

Cocktails

Electric Dreams

$12.00

Venetian Spritz

$12.00

Cheshire Smile

$12.00

Hard To Appease

$14.00

Mezcal Negroni

$15.00

Kiss Me Goodbye

$14.00

Man About Town

$15.00

Dove's Call

$12.00

Black & Gold Espresso Martini

$14.00

Don't Kill My VYB

$12.00

Madder Hatter

$45.00

Off the Beaten Path

$45.00

Life of the Party

$45.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

French 75

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Split Decision

$14.00

Sour Patch Kid

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$9.00

Watermelon Juice

$9.00

Dreamcicle

$9.00

Razz Marg

$9.00

Apple Spritzer

$9.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

IPA (Rotating)

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Cowboys Beer

$3.99

Wine

GLS House Red

$7.99

BTL House Red

$35.99

GLS House White

$7.00

BTL House White

$28.00

GLS House Rose

$8.00

GLS Sparkling Rose

$8.00

BTL House Rose

$36.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$42.00

GLS House Bubbles

$7.00

GLS Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$99.00

Proseco

$12.00

BTL House Bubbles

$37.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$99.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Redbull

$4.49

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Topo chico

$2.99

PANNA WATER

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.49

Pineapple

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Soda

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mocktail

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Shots

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Royal Fuck

$7.00

Liquid Mj

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Redheaded Slut

$7.00

Power Puff

$7.00

Power Puff X3

$19.00

Starburst

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Green T

$7.00

White T

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Blowjob

$7.00

Pornstar

$7.00

Cider Shooter

$7.00

Starfucker

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Kamakaze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$7.00

4 Horseman

$7.00

4 Horseman Apocalypse

$8.00

Irish Hand Grenade

$12.00

BDKMV

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A vivid, exotic bar serving craft cocktails and shared plates

104 West McKinney Street, Denton, TX 76201

