Vyne Restaurant & Bar 1365 Whittemore Road

1365 Whittemore Road

Middlebury, CT 06762

Popular Items

The Caesar
Chicken Parm
French Onion

Appetizers

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

sautéed onions in a beef stock with a homemade crostini topped with gruyere cheese

French Onion

French Onion

$9.00

chunks of lobster, lobster stock & sherry cream

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

with sriracha aioli & pomodoro sauce add gorgonzola or cherry peppers for $2 each

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

bacon, asiago, black garlic & apple herb salad

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

served in a butter & white wine sauce with fresh herbs & roasted tomatoes, on a garlic baguette

Scampi Toast

$16.00

Clams Casino

$17.00
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

our family recipe caesar dressing, anchovy, radicchio, parmesan, garlic croutons & parmesan crisps

The Caesar

$14.00

baby iceberg, pickled red onions, bacon, heirloom tomatoes with our classic Les Shaw’s roquefort dressing

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Clams - Half Shell

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$27.00

Oysters - Half Shell

$17.00

Seafood Tower

$95.00

Pastas

Capellini Fileto Pomodoro

Capellini Fileto Pomodoro

$28.00

la molisana sausage, fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, butter, parmesan cheese

Linguini & Clams

$30.00

shallots, white wine, garlic, butter, extra virgin olive oil & toasted bread crumbs, with fresh herbs

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

sautéed puttanesca, onions, capers, olives & jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$32.00

fresh shrimp over perfectly prepared linguini in a spicy fra diavolo sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$26.00

Penne ala Vodka

$26.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parm

$27.00

freshly battered eggplant, house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano reggiano & basil pesto over linguini

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

mint risotto, grilled asparagus & lamb jus

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$38.00

red bliss potato salad, broccolini

Chicken Parm

$32.00

Lamp Chops

$44.00

Short Rib

$38.00

Steaks

14 oz Prime Center Cut NY Strip

14 oz Prime Center Cut NY Strip

$44.00

scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus & your choice of sauce

8 oz Filet Mignon

$44.00

scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus & your choice of sauce

Cowboy Steak

$75.00Out of stock

Seafood

Salmon

Salmon

$38.00

crispy skinned Farro Island salmon with pea puree & fingerling potatoes

Seared Dry Scallops

Seared Dry Scallops

$44.00

served over lemon arugula ravioli with grilled asparagus & lemon butter sauce

Sea Bass

$44.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Cheesy Mashed Potato

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

with truffle aioli

Sea Salt & Pepper Fries

$8.00

Side Vyne Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, shredded red cabbage, carrots, onion, cucumber, tomato & white balsamic vinaigrette

Desserts

Almond Joy Tart

$11.00

coconut milk, coconut white chocolate with an Oreo cookie crunch crust, topped with chocolate ganache

Banana Banoffee

$11.00

Oreo cookie crumb, amaretto whipped cream & caramelized bananas

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

caramel sauce & whipped cream

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$11.00

raspberry garnish with an Oreo cooke crunch crust

Flourless Torte

$11.00

Tartufo

$11.00Out of stock

RIce Pudding

$11.00

cream, cinnamon, nutmeg & raisins

Ice Cream Pie

$11.00

Smores Lava Cake

$11.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Dressings TO-GO

Blue Cheese Dressing

$12.00

Garlic Dressing

$12.00

White Balsamic Dressing

$12.00

Skordalia Dip

$12.00

Bistro Salad 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Brussel Sprouts 1/2 Tray

$38.00

Cavatelli, & Sausage 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Chicken Parm 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Chicken Piccata 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Penne a la Vodka 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Pasta Marinara 1/2 Tray

$40.00

Rigatoni Sausage 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Mashed Garlic Potato 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage 1/2 Tray

$45.00

Seasonal Vegetable 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Pre-packaged cocktails

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$10.69
Decoy Chardonnay with Clementine Orange Premium Seltzer

Decoy Chardonnay with Clementine Orange Premium Seltzer

$6.99

Decoy Chardonnay with Clementine Orange is a premium seltzer, crisp and bubbly with apple, pear and vanilla and refreshing notes of orange. 250ml, 5.5% ABV, 80 Calories, naturally flavored and gluten-free.

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime Premium Seltzer

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc with Vibrant Lime Premium Seltzer

$6.99
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka & Soda

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka & Soda

$6.99

Made with real lemon juice and our silky smooth Deep Eddy Original Vodka and lightly sweetened with real cane sugar, Deep Eddy Lemon is like a ray of Texas Sunshine, bringing people together for good times. 4.5% ABV, 12 oz.

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka & Soda

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka & Soda

$6.99

Deep Eddy® Ruby Red Vodka + Soda is a delicious ready-to-drink canned cocktail that delivers a fresh and simple way to enjoy a high-quality cocktail. Made with real juice and real vodka that fans know and love from the flagship brand, Deep Eddy Vodka. 4.5% ABV, 12 oz.

Cocktail Chemist Something Good

Cocktail Chemist Something Good

$8.99

Cocktail Chemist Espresso-tini

Cocktail Chemist Espresso-tini

$8.99
Brewbury Press at the Turn Wheat Ale

Brewbury Press at the Turn Wheat Ale

$8.00

The first offering from Brewbury Brewery. Press at the Turn is a Wheat Ale 4.5 %

Litchfield Distillery Batcheritas

Litchfield Distillery Batcheritas

$4.99

A delicious Margarita-inspired offering. This Ready-to-drink cocktail is carefully crafted with Litchfield Distillery's Platinum-Winning Agave Spirits, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup and Natural Orange Flavor. It's perfectly balanced and ready to be chilled, poured, and enjoyed. 12 oz. 7% Alc./Vol.

Vyne Made Cocktails

A quart-sized container of the house-made Sangria you know and love at Vyne using white wine, peach flavored spirits and a variety of juices infused with peaches and raspberries.

Fruity Red Sangria

$12.99

White Peach Raspberry Sangria

$12.99

Platters

4-6 People

$275.00

8-10 People

$375.00

Additional Sides

QT Gravy

$15.00

1/2 Tray Stuffing

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mashed Potato

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mac and Cheese

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
American cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Enjoy our fine dining room, our exclusive bar, or the gorgeous patio by the waterfalls! With a classic yet inventive menu, Vyne’s recipes are receiving accolades and winning fans. Visit us, and taste for yourself!

Website

Location

1365 Whittemore Road, Middlebury, CT 06762

Directions

