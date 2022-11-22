Vyne Restaurant & Bar 1365 Whittemore Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
American cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Enjoy our fine dining room, our exclusive bar, or the gorgeous patio by the waterfalls! With a classic yet inventive menu, Vyne’s recipes are receiving accolades and winning fans. Visit us, and taste for yourself!
Location
1365 Whittemore Road, Middlebury, CT 06762
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Le Bobadel Market & Deli - 819 Straits Turnpike
No Reviews
819 Straits Turnpike Middlebury, CT 06762
View restaurant
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury
4.4 • 1,539
641 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurant
More near Middlebury