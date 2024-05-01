Vyral Restaurants & Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Vyral Restaurants & Lounge, your destination for exquisite Latin cuisine. Join us from 1-10pm to savor the vibrant flavors of Latin America expertly crafted by our renowned chef, Justo Coronado. Indulge in a culinary journey that celebrates tradition with a modern twist, right in the heart of our vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're craving traditional favorites or daring to try something new, our menu offers a tantalizing array of dishes sure to satisfy every palate. Come experience a taste of Latin hospitality at Vyral Restaurants & Lounge."
Location
1179 Airport Road, Chicago Sport bar, Allentown, PA 18109
