American
Gastropubs

VZD Restaurant & Bar - OKC

review star

No reviews yet

4200 North Western Avenue

OKC, OK 73118

NEW NEW MENU

BURGERS

ALEJANDRO ONION BURGER

$10.00

BB KING BURGER

$15.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.00

GOLD STANDARD BURGER

$10.00

EL JEFE "THE BOSS" BURGER

$15.00

SANTA FE BURGER

$15.00

MEAN GIRL BURGER

$10.00

SPECIALS/SALADS/TACOS ETC

THE WINGS

$15.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

CHIPS & CORN SALSA

$10.00

HONEY BALSAMIC SALAD

$15.00

SW SALAD

$15.00

BIRRIA BRISKET TACOS

BLACK BEAN ENCHILADA TACOS

CHICKEN ENCHILADA TACOS

THE GYRO TACO

SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

grilled chicken sw wrap

$15.00

Truffle crunch burger

$20.00

Grilled cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese W/bacon

$15.00

Renew catering

$248.00

Catering

$400.00

SIDES

Fries

Okra

Homemade potato chips

Tortilla chips

DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$13.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

$13.00

APPLE PIE SUNDAE

$13.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MEAT CHEESE BURGER & FRIES

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN CHEESE TACOS

$10.00

DRINKS

HAPPY HOUR

$1 JELLO SHOT

$0.65

$3 fireball

$3.00

$4 Chardonnay

$4.00

$4 red draft

$4.00

$4 Riesling

$4.00

$4 sauv blanc

$4.00

$4 WELL DRINK

$4.00

$4.50 clubby

$4.50

$4.50 high noon

$4.50

1.50 domestic bottle

$1.50

1.50 domestic draft

$1.50

BEER & SHOT

$5.00

$5 sex & violence

$5.00

$5 green tea

$5.00

$5 white tea

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Bud

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Clubby cashmere

$6.50

CLUBBY MISSLE

$6.50

CLUBBY SELTZER

$6.50

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

elk valley defender

$5.00

F5

$4.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hard soda

$4.50

HIGH NOON

$6.50

JUKEBOX

$4.00

karbach Ranch water can

$7.00

LIVLEY AMBER

$4.00

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Odouls

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

TOPO SELTZER

$4.50

Mamitas seltzer

$6.50

Bottle Wine

Sauv Blanc

$30.00

CHARDONNAY

$30.00

RIESLING

$30.00

MALBEC

$16.00

CHANDON

$60.00

Guiot Rose

$19.00

Finca tempranillo

$34.00

Anciano

$59.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

APEROL

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Fireball

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Peach schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple Mintz

$5.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Draft Beer

Beer and Shot

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Coors

$2.75

Guinness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Modelo

$5.00

NEON SUNSHINE

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

SAM ADAMS LAGER

$6.00

Shiner cheer

$5.00

Everything rhymes w/orange

$5.00

Yuengling lager

$5.50

Gin

WELL GIN

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Blackberry

$8.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Glass Wine

Chambong

$5.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Draft BUBBLES

$7.00

DRAFT RED

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic/Coffee/Tea

Americano

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

virgin drink

$4.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Rum

WELL RUM

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.45

Captain Morgan

$6.45

Don Q Coconut

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet 12yrs

$15.00

J.W. Black

$9.00

J.W. Blue

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Lagaavulin 16yr

$18.00

Macallen 12yr

$15.00

Macallen 18yr

$30.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Shots

Buttery Niple

$5.00

fireball

$4.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Irish Spring

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jell-O shot

$1.65

Jolly rancher

$5.00

Kamakaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

peanut butter whisky

$6.00

Royal Fuck

$7.00

Sex & Violence

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Alejandro’s ranch water

$11.00

Shakin espresso

$9.00

Pablo’s peach punch

$10.00

Pama mule

$9.00

Somethin spicy

$10.00

Peach of my heart

$10.00

Chocolate kiss

$6.00

Spicy lover

$10.00

Pecan old fashion

$11.00

TEXAS MULE

$9.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.00

Apple toddy

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

LIT

$9.00

TRULY POPSICLE

$3.00

ADIOS MF

$10.00

Pretty in pink

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

Swimsuit Body

$9.00

Keg

$103.00

Pomegranate Tini

$10.00

80.00

$80.00

Bloody mary

$7.00

Tequila

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

CASAMIGOS REP

$9.50

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$9.00

DON JULIO REP

$9.50

DON JULIO SILVER

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Repasado

$8.00

Patron rep

$9.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

clase azul

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Anteel coconut lime

$8.00

Termana blanco

$9.00

Termana anejo

$9.00

Anteel blanco

$8.00

Casamigos mezcal

$10.50

Casamigos anejo

$11.00

Vodka

WELL VODKA

$5.00

Titos

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Grey goose citrus

$8.00

Ketel Cucumber

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Stolis Cucumber

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Whiskey

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden dark rye

$9.00

Blanton's

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Elijah Craig rye

$9.00

Evan Williams 1783

$8.00

HENNESSY

$8.00

HIGH WEST AMERICAN BOURBON

$8.00

HIGH WEST CAMPFIRE

$11.00

HIGH WEST DBL RYE!

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob creek rye

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

PIGGY BACK

$8.00

ROUGH RIDER BOURBON

$8.00

ROUGH RIDER RYE

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stagg Bourbon

$25.00

Tin Cup

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Penelope bourbon

$8.00

ANGELS ENVY

$9.00

ALEJANDRO'S CATERING

SHARABLES

Queso & chips

$10.00

Loaded queso & chips

$15.00

Alejandro nacho

$15.00

The pub nacho

$15.00

The allen iverson quesadilla

$10.00

Basket truffle parm fries

$10.00

Basket loaded truffle parm fries

$15.00

Fried chicken sliders

$15.00

Mini reuben studdards

$15.00

Catering $229

$229.00

Catering $860

$860.00

Catering $550

$550.00

Catering $310

$310.00

Realtor sponsorship

$250.00

Catering $380

$380.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES/SUBS

Alejandro onion burger

$10.00

Bacon jalapeno onion burger

$15.00

Classic vzd burger

$10.00

Meat & cheese only burger

$10.00

Mike tyson burger

$22.00

Classic chicken sandwich

$10.00

Honey butter fried chicken sammich

$10.00

The reuben studdard

$10.00

The chicken philly (hot)

$13.00

The kevin hart philly cheesesteak (hot)

$13.00

The billy hoyle turkey sub (cold)

$13.00

Onion Burger no fries

$7.00

Classic burger no fries

$7.00

Chicken cheese bean burrito

$7.00

MEXICAN ENTREES

Momma virg's enchiladas

$15.00

Big burrito

$15.00

Big bowl

$15.00

Double decker platter

$15.00

Street tacos

$10.00

Classic soft tacos

$10.00

SALADS & WRAPS

SW spinach

$10.00

The ranch

$10.00

The big caesar

$10.00

The taco salad

$10.00

PLATTERS

Fried chicken platters

Chicken tender platters

SPECIAL DISHES

The P90X platter

$15.00

Big poppa's breakfast plate

$13.00

Shrimp taco

$15.00

Breakfast burrito

$12.00

SIDES

Sauteed spinach

$6.00

Fried okra

Bacon jam baked beans

Momma virg's potato salad

New orleans style house cole slaw

Side salad

$6.00

Fries

Caramelized sweet potatoes

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids chicken tenders&fries

$8.00

Kids cheese burger & fries

$8.00

Kids cheese quesadilla w/chips & queso

$8.00

DESSERTS

Churro fries w/ice cream & caramel

$10.00

Brownie fudge sundae

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4200 North Western Avenue, OKC, OK 73118

Directions

Gallery
VZD Restaurant & Bar - OKC image

