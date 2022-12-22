BG picView gallery

W. E. Sullivans Irish Pub & Fare 4538 North Prospect Road

4538 North Prospect Road

Peoria Heights, IL 61616

Order Again

Shareables

Scotch Eggs

$9.00

Boxty

$9.00

CatFish Fries

$10.00

JC's St. Louis Style Ravioli

$10.00

Pretzel Bowl

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Poke

$13.00

Hummus

$10.00

Irish Nachos Full

$14.00

Irish Nacho Half

$8.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$15.00

CousCous Salad

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Flatbreads

Second City Flatbread

$12.00

Reuben Flatbread

$12.00

Mango Dynamite Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken & Basil Alfredo Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Harvest Flatbread

$12.00

BBQ Ckn Flatbread

$12.00

Veggie Flatbread

$10.00

Wraps

Southwestern Wrap

$14.00

Ahi Wrap

$14.00

Cajun Catfish Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Soups

Roasted Red Pepper Gouda Bisque

$8.00

Venison Chili

$8.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Cup Of Gouda

$4.00

Cup Of Chili

$4.00

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Sandwiches

SOTW: Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Corktown CheeseSteak

$14.00

Sullivan's Cuban

$11.00

Ahi Umami

$15.00

California Turkey Melt

$13.00

Lauren's Chkn and Brie Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Fusion

$14.00

Crab Rangoon Press

$17.00

P Triple BLT

$15.00

Pulled Corned Beef

$15.00

Spicy Chkn & Waffle

$15.00

Old 47 Ckn Sandwich

$15.00

Pub Burger

$12.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Irish Fare

Irish Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Shepherd's Pie

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mac & Beer Cheese Side

$5.00

Poblano Mac Side

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Green Beans with Bacon

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Beer Cheese Sauce Side

$2.00

Poblano Cheese Side

$2.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Soda Bread

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Salted Caramel Skillet Cookie

$10.00

To Go Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.00

Kids Shepherd's Pie

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids BYO Flatbread

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00
Call for Open Hours

4538 North Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, IL 61616

