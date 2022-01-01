Main picView gallery

WaBa Grill WG0017 - Huntington Park 2

5933 State Street

Huntington Park, CA 90255

Entrees

01 - Chicken Plate

01 - Chicken Plate

$11.99

Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 780

02 - Steak Plate

02 - Steak Plate

$12.99

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 840

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Plate

$11.99

03 - Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Plate

$12.99

Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 820

04 - Salmon Plate

04 - Salmon Plate

$14.49

Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 760

05 - Shrimp Plate

05 - Shrimp Plate

$14.49

Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 570

Tofu Plate

$10.99
Plantspired Plate

Plantspired Plate

$12.99

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 840

10 - Chicken Bowl

10 - Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 610

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl

$9.49
11 - Steak Bowl

11 - Steak Bowl

$10.49

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 630

12 - Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Bowl

$10.49

Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 650

13 - Salmon Bowl

13 - Salmon Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 580

14 - Shrimp Bowl

14 - Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 480

Tofu Bowl

$8.99
Plantspired Bowl

Plantspired Bowl

$10.99

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 630

15 - Chicken Veggie Bowl

15 - Chicken Veggie Bowl

$10.49

Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 570

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Veggie Bowl

$10.49
16 - Steak Veggie Bowl

16 - Steak Veggie Bowl

$11.49

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to orderand served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 590

17 - Chicken & Steak Veggies Bowl

$11.49

Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 610

18 - Salmon Veggie Bowl

18 - Salmon Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 540

19 - Shrimp Veggie Bowl

19 - Shrimp Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 440

20 - Veggie Bowl

20 - Veggie Bowl

$6.99

A medley of steamed veggies served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 450

Tofu Veggie Bowl

$9.99
Plantspired Veggie Bowl

Plantspired Veggie Bowl

$11.99

Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to orderand served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 590

01 - White Meat Chicken Plate

$12.99

03 - White Meat Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Plate

$13.49

10 - White Meat Chicken Bowl

$10.49

12 - White Meat Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Bowl

$10.99

15 - White Meat Chicken Veggie Bowl

$11.49

17 - White Meat Chicken & Steak Veggie (WaBa) Bowl

$11.49
06 - Rib Plate

06 - Rib Plate

$15.99

Marinated beef short ribs grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 930

Salad

Spicy Asian Chicken Salad

$7.99

Spicy Asian Salad - Steak

$9.99

Spicy Asian Salad - Chicken & Steak

$9.49

Spicy Asian Salad - Salmon

$10.99

Spicy Asian Salad - Shrimp

$10.99

Spicy Asian Salad - Tofu

$7.99

Spicy Asian Salad - Plantspired

$10.99

Signature House Chicken Salad

$7.99

Signature House Salad - Steak

$9.99

Signature House Salad - Chicken & Steak

$9.49

Signature House Salad - Salmon

$10.99

Signature House Salad - Shrimp

$10.99

Signature House Salad - Tofu

$7.99

Signature House Salad - Plantspired

$10.99

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.99
Reg Fountain Drink

Reg Fountain Drink

$2.99

Lrg Fountain Drink

$3.49

Aloe Vera

$2.99

Aloe Vera: WaBa Better for you Beverage

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Energy Drink

$3.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Tazo

$2.99

Sobe

$2.29

StarBucks Cold Brew

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

20 oz. Pure Leaf Iced Tea Bottle

$2.59

Kevita

$3.50

Tropicana

$2.99

12oz Fountain Drink

$2.49

Naked Juice

$3.79

Snapple

$2.99

Dole - Kiwi Strawberry

$2.99

Dole - Lemonade

$2.99

Bubly - Lime

$2.79

Kombucha-Kevita

$3.50

Celsius

$2.99

Sides

5 Dumplings

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.69

Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Cookie

$1.99

Marshmallow

$2.79

Miso Soup

$2.09

Half-Ocado

$2.49

Side Chicken

$4.89

Side Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$4.89

Side Fruit

$0.89

Side Rice/Brown

$3.39

Side Rice/White

$3.39

Side Salmon

$7.29

Side Shrimp (2 Pieces)

$2.39

Side Steak

$5.79

Side Tofu

$4.89

Side Mini Veggies

$1.09

Side WaBa

$5.94

Side WaBa (White Meat)

$5.94

Side White Meat

$5.59

Side Plantspired Steak

$7.29

Teriyaki Bottle

$4.99

Hot Sauce Bottle

$4.99

Side Mini Brown Rice

$1.29

Side Mini White Rice

$1.29

Extra WaBa Sauce

$0.30

Extra Cup Garlic Serrano

$0.30

Extra Cup Spicy WaBa

$0.30

Extra Cup Sweet Chili

$0.30

Side of Cucumber Edamame Kimchi

$2.09

Side of Edamame Kimchi

$2.09

Side of Wonton Strips

$0.69

Side Rice/Half & Half

$3.39

Side Ribs 1 (Strip)

$3.49

Mini Bowls

Mini Chicken Bowl

$4.99

Mini Tofu Bowl

$4.99

Mini Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl

$4.99

Mini Steak Bowl

$5.99

Mini WaBa Bowl

$5.49

Mini Plantspired Bowl

$6.99

Party Trays

Tray of Brown Rice

$12.00

Tray of White Rice

$12.00

Tray of Half Brown/Half White Rice

$12.00

Tray of Chicken

$55.00

Half Tray of Chicken

$27.00

Half Tray of Steak

$39.00

Tray of White Meat

$62.00

Tray of Steak

$78.00

Tray of Ribs

$80.00

Tray of Salad

$25.00

Tray of Salmon

$78.00

Tray of Shrimp

$78.00

Tray of Veggies

$28.00

Tray of Fruit

$20.00

Tray of WaBa

$68.00

Tray of Tofu

$55.00

Tray of WaBa White Meat

$72.00

Tray of Plantspired

$78.00

Dumplings

5 Dumplings

$2.99

10 Dumplings

$5.99

20 Dumplings

$11.99

Value Menu

Value-Bowl Meal

$8.59

Value Veggie

$2.69

5 Dumplings

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.69

12oz Fountain Drink

$2.49

Loaded Miso Soup /w CHIX

$3.79

Loaded Miso Soup with White Meat

$4.14

Loaded Miso Soup with Tofu

$3.79

Mini Chicken Bowl

$4.99

Mini White Meat Chicken Bowl

$5.49

Mini Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl

$4.99

Mini Tofu Bowl

$4.99

Family Meal

Chicken Family Meal

$24.99

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Family Meal

$24.99

White Meat Chicken Family Meal

$27.79

WaBa Family Meal

$29.99

WaBa (White Meat) Family Meal

$31.39

Steak Family Meal

$34.99

Tofu Family Meal

$24.99

Plantspired Family Meal

$37.99

A La Carte

Family-size Chicken

$16.99

Family-size Sweet and Spicy Chicken

$16.99

Family-size White Meat Chicken

$19.79

Family-size WaBa

$19.99

Family-size WaBa (Sub White Meat)

$21.39

Family-size Steak

$24.99

Family-Size Tofu

$16.99

Family-Size Plantspired

$24.99

Family-size White Rice

$5.79

Family-size Brown Rice

$5.79

Family-size Half White Half Brown Rice

$5.79

Family-size Veggies

$7.99

Family-size All Broccoli

$8.49

Family-size Veggies No Cabbage

$7.99

20 Dumplings

$11.99

Family-size Salad

$5.79

Extra WaBa Sauce

$0.30

Extra Cup Garlic Serrano

$0.30

Extra Cup Spicy WaBa

$0.30

Extra Cup Sweet Chili

$0.30
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
5933 State Street, Huntington Park, CA 90255

