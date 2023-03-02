- Home
- /
- March Air Reserve Base
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- WaBa Grill - WG0172 - Riverside (Orange Terrace Pkwy)
WaBa Grill WG0172 - Riverside (Orange Terrace Pkwy)
No reviews yet
20641 Van Buren Blvd
Ste 101
Riverside, CA 92518
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ENTREES
01 - Chicken Plate
Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 780
02 - Steak Plate
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 840
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Plate
03 - Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Plate
Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 820
04 - Salmon Plate
Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 760
05 - Shrimp Plate
Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 570
Tofu Plate
Plantspired Plate
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 840
10 - Chicken Bowl
Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 610
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl
11 - Steak Bowl
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 630
12 - Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Bowl
Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 650
13 - Salmon Bowl
Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 580
14 - Shrimp Bowl
Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 480
Tofu Bowl
Plantspired Bowl
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to order and served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 630
15 - Chicken Veggie Bowl
Grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 570
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Veggie Bowl
16 - Steak Veggie Bowl
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to orderand served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 590
17 - Chicken & Steak Veggies Bowl
Combination of grilled all-natural chicken brushed with our signature WaBa sauce and marinated rib-eye steak. Served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 610
18 - Salmon Veggie Bowl
Grilled Salmon brushed with our signature Waba sauce and served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 540
19 - Shrimp Veggie Bowl
Grilled skewered shrimp brushed with our signature Waba sauce. Served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 440
20 - Veggie Bowl
A medley of steamed veggies served on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 450
Tofu Veggie Bowl
Plantspired Veggie Bowl
Marinated rib-eye steak grilled to orderand served with steamed veggies on a bed of rice. TOTAL CALORIES: 590
01 - White Meat Chicken Plate
03 - White Meat Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Plate
10 - White Meat Chicken Bowl
12 - White Meat Chicken & Steak (WaBa) Bowl
15 - White Meat Chicken Veggie Bowl
17 - White Meat Chicken & Steak Veggie (WaBa) Bowl
06 - Rib Plate
Marinated beef short ribs grilled to order. Served on a bed of rice with a side of salad and seasonal fruit. TOTAL CALORIES: 930
SALAD
Spicy Asian Chicken Salad
Spicy Asian Salad - Steak
Spicy Asian Salad - Chicken & Steak
Spicy Asian Salad - Salmon
Spicy Asian Salad - Shrimp
Spicy Asian Salad - Tofu
Spicy Asian Salad - Plantspired
Signature House Chicken Salad
Signature House Salad - Steak
Signature House Salad - Chicken & Steak
Signature House Salad - Salmon
Signature House Salad - Shrimp
Signature House Salad - Tofu
Signature House Salad - Plantspired
BEVERAGE
Bottle Water
Reg Fountain Drink
Lrg Fountain Drink
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera: WaBa Better for you Beverage
Bottle Soda
Energy Drink
Gatorade
Green Tea
Ocean Spray
Coconut Water
Tazo
Sobe
StarBucks Cold Brew
Chocolate Milk
20 oz. Pure Leaf Iced Tea Bottle
Tropicana
12oz Fountain Drink
Naked Juice
Snapple
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Bottle Diet Pepsi
Dole - Kiwi Strawberry
Dole - Lemonade
Bubly - Lime
Kombucha-Kevita
Celsius
SIDES
5 Dumplings
Side Salad
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate Cookie
Marshmallow
Miso Soup
Half-Ocado
Side Chicken
Side Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Side Fruit
Side Rice/Brown
Side Rice/White
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp (2 Pieces)
Side Steak
Side Tofu
Side Mini Veggies
Side WaBa
Side WaBa (White Meat)
Side White Meat
Side Plantspired Steak
Teriyaki Bottle
Hot Sauce Bottle
Side Mini Brown Rice
Side Mini White Rice
Extra WaBa Sauce
Extra Cup Garlic Serrano
Extra Cup Spicy WaBa
Extra Cup Sweet Chili
Side of Cucumber Edamame Kimchi
Side of Edamame Kimchi
Side of Wonton Strips
Side Rice/Half & Half
Side Ribs 1 (Strip)
PARTY TRAYS
Tray of Brown Rice
Tray of White Rice
Tray of Half Brown/Half White Rice
Tray of Chicken
Half Tray of Chicken
Half Tray of Steak
Tray of White Meat
Tray of Steak
Tray of Ribs
Tray of Salad
Tray of Salmon
Tray of Shrimp
Tray of Veggies
Tray of Fruit
Tray of WaBa
Tray of Tofu
Tray of WaBa White Meat
Tray of Plantspired
Value Menu
Value-Bowl Meal
Value Veggie
5 Dumplings
Side Salad
12oz Fountain Drink
Loaded Miso Soup with Chicken
Loaded Miso Soup with White Meat
Loaded Miso Soup with Tofu
Mini Chicken Bowl
Mini White Meat Chicken Bowl
Mini Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl
Mini Tofu Bowl
Family Meal
Family Meal
A La Carte
Family-size Chicken
Family-size Sweet and Spicy Chicken
Family-size White Meat Chicken
Family-size WaBa
Family-size WaBa (Sub White Meat)
Family-size Steak
Family-Size Tofu
Family-Size Plantspired
Family-size White Rice
Family-size Brown Rice
Family-size Half White Half Brown Rice
Family-size Veggies
Family-size All Broccoli
Family-size Veggies No Cabbage
20 Dumplings
Family-size Salad
Extra WaBa Sauce
Extra Cup Garlic Serrano
Extra Cup Spicy WaBa
Extra Cup Sweet Chili
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
#WhereDoYouWaBa
20641 Van Buren Blvd, Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92518