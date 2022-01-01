Wabi Sabi Miami 851 NE 79th St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wabi Sabi Miami

No reviews yet

851 NE 79th St

Miami, FL 33138

Popular Items

Wabi Sabi Bowl
Hamachi Nigiri
Spicy Tuna Roll

Bowls

Wabi Sabi Bowl

$24.00

Salmon, Tuna, Blue Crab and Shitake Mushroom

Sake Bowl

$20.00

Atlantic Salmon

Maguro Bowl

$22.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Kani Bowl

$22.00

Wild Blue Crab

Hamachi Bowl

$24.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Yasai Bowl

$17.00

Braised shiitake, carrots,radish and seaweed variety

Omakase

Chirashi

$50.00

12 pcs sashimi over rice

Omakase Sashimi

$90.00

12 pcs Chef Choice

Bento Box Omakase

Bento Box Omakase

$105.00

12 pieces Nigiri, 1 cut roll + House Soy Sauce. -Otoro (Extra Fatty Tuna) -Akami (Lean Bluefin Tuna) -Salmon -Uni/Ikura (Japanese Sea Urchin/Salmon Roe) -Hotate (Hokkaido Scallop) -Madai (Japanese Seabream) 5 pieces Seasonal Cut Roll (example: Tuna Scallion)

Sides

BTL Sesame Ginger

$8.00

BTL Wasabi Soy

$8.00

Fresh Wasabi

$10.00

Grated Wasabi Root

Ginger

$1.00

Pickled Ginger

Miso Soup

$6.00

Wakame, Tofu, Scallion

Mushrooms

$1.00

Shitake Mushrooms Braised in Soy

Oshinko

$5.00

Pickled Daikon Radish

Ponzu

$1.00

Citrus Soy

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sesame Ginger

$1.00

Shiso

$2.00

Japanese Mint

Side Soba

$5.00

Chilled Green Tea Buckwheat Noodles *Contains Gluten*

Sliced Avo

$1.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Arugula, Watercress, Spinach Mix Edamame, Carrots, Radish and Sesame Ginger Dressing

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Spicy Miso

$1.00

Gochujang and Miso Paste

Spicy Sesame Soy

$1.00

Rayu Chili Oil, Sesame Seeds

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Tamari

Gluten Free Soy

Wasabi

$1.00

Wasabi Soy

$1.00

Yuzu

$5.00

2oz of Yuzu Juice

Yuzu Kosho

$5.00

Citrus Chili Pepper Paste

Maki

Avocado Roll

$10.00

6 Pieces, Seaweed On the Outside

California Roll

$16.00

8 pcs, Rice On The Outside Wild Blue Crab, Cucumber, Scallions

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$10.00

8 Pieces, Rice On the Outside

Kappa Maki

$10.00

6 Pieces, Seaweed On The Outside, Cucumber

Eel Cucumber Avocado Roll

$18.00

8 pcs, Rice On The Outside Fresh Water Eel, Cucumber, Avocado

Hamachi Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail, Shiso, Scallions, 8 Pieces, Rice On The Outside

Hotate Roll

$18.00

6 Pieces, Hokkaido Scallop, Seaweed On The Outside

Negihama Roll

$18.00

6 pieces, Seaweed On The Outside, Hamachi, Scallions, Wasabi

Negitoro Roll

$20.00

6 pieces, Seaweed On The Outside Fatty Tuna, Scallions, Wasabi

Salmon Avocado Roll

$16.00

8 Pieces, Rice On The Outside Salmon, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

8 Pieces, Rice On The Outside Yellowfin Tuna, Crispy Garlic Chili Oil, Scallion

Tuna Avocado Roll

$15.00

8 pcs, Rice On The Outside, Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$15.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Cucumber, 8 pcs, Rice On The Outside

Wabisabi Roll

$18.00

5 pcs, Seaweed On The Outside Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Wakame and Braised Shiitake

Yasai Roll

$10.00

5 pcs, Seaweed On The Outside Assorted Vegetables

Nigiri

Aji Nigiri

$8.00

Horse Mackerel

Akami Nigiri

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna

Akamutsu Nigiri

$18.00

Rosy Seabass

Akayagara Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Anago Nigiri

$10.00

Saltwater Eel

Aoyagi Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Clam

Botan Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp

Chutoro Nigiri

$12.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Hata Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Hirame Nigiri

$5.00

Fluke

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Houbou Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Ikura Nigiri

$8.00

Marinated Salmon roe

Isaki Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Threeline Grunt

Ishigaki Dai Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Itoyori Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Threadfin

Kamasu Nigiri

$10.00

Barracuda

Kani Nigiri

$7.00

Wild Blue Crab

Kanpachi Nigiri

$10.00

Amberjack

Kasugo Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Katsuo Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Bonito Fish

Kin-Medai Nigiri

$12.00

Golden Eye Snapper

Kintoki Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Red Bigeye Snapper

Kohada Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Gizzard Shad

Madai Nigiri

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Masu Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

Ocean Trout

Mechidai Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Medai Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Barrelfish

Otoro Nigiri

$14.00

Fatty Tuna

Sake Nigiri

$5.00

Atlantic Salmon

Sanma Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Sawara Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Nigiri

$8.00

Striped Jack

Sumi Ika Nigiri

$9.00

Cuttlefish

Tachiuo Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Sword Fish

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel

Uni Nigiri (Bafun)

$20.00

Sea Urchin

Wagu-Toro Nigiri

$30.00

Wagyu Nigiri

$18.00

A5 Japanese Wagyu

Sashimi

Aji Sashimi

$8.00

Horse Mackerel

Akami Sashimi

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna

Akamutsu Sashimi

$17.00

Rosy Seabass

Akayagara Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Anago Sashimi

$10.00

Saltwater Eel

Aoyagi Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Orange Clam

Botan Ebi Sashimi

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp

Chutoro Sashimi

$12.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$9.00

Japanese Yellowtail

Hata Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Hirame Sashimi

$5.00

Fluke

Hotate Sashimi

$7.00

Hokkaido Scallop

Houbou Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Ika Sashimi

$8.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Marinated Salmon roe

Isaki Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Threeline Grunt

Ishigaki Dai Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Itoyori Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Golden Threadfin

Kamasu Sashimi

$10.00

Barracuda

Kanpachi Sashimi

$10.00

Amberjack

Kasugo Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Katsuo Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Bonito

Kin-Medai Sashimi

$12.00

Golden Eye Snapper

Kintoki Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Red Bigeye Snapper

Madai Sashimi

$6.00

Japanese Sea Bream

Maguro Sashimi

$6.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Masu Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Mechidai Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Medai Sashimi

$10.00

Barrelfish

Otoro Sashimi

$14.00

Fatty Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$5.00

Atlantic Salmon

Sawara Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Sashimi

$8.00

Striped Jack

Tachiuo Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Swordfish

Unagi Sashimi

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel

Uni Sashimi (Bafun)

$20.00

Sea Urchin

Sumi Ika Sashimi

$10.00

Desserts

Black Sesame Panna Cotta

$7.00

Mango Panna Cotta

$7.00

N/A Bev

Acqua Panna

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Yuzu-nade

$6.00

Green Tea(Cold)

$6.00

Beer

COEDO 'RURI'

$12.00

Japanese Pilsner

Sake

Dewazakura - Oka "Cherry Bouquet"

$70.00

Fukucho "Moon on Water"

$40.00

Kamoizumi "Summer Snow" Nigori

$57.00

Masumi - Mirror Of Truth

$62.00

Mouromachi Shuzo - Umeshu

$60.00

Rhihaku "Wondering Poet"

$35.00

Ryulin Shuzo Oze x Rose

$60.00

Tedorigawa "Lady Luck"

$110.00

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Nigori

$35.00

Yamada "Everlasting Roots"

$90.00

Wine

Chateau Maris 'Le Zulu' Syrah

$60.00

Les Terres Promises Rose

$72.00

Riley's Lookout Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Authentic Japanese cuisine for everyone

851 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138

Wabi Sabi Miami image
Wabi Sabi Miami image
Wabi Sabi Miami image

