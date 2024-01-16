Wabi House I Frisco
3675 Gaylord Pkwy #1100
Frisco, TX 75034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
SMALL PLATES
- Edamame$3.00
steamed and salted
- Spicy Edamame$4.00
fresh garlic, butter, chili paste
- House Salad$5.50
greens, assorted veggies, yuzu vinaigrette
- Sesame Cucumber$7.00
goma, english cucumber, rayu soy glaze, chili strips
- Shishito Peppers$7.00
soy glaze, bonito flakes, lime juice
- Karaage$7.00
japanese fried chicken, marinated watermelon, spicy aioli
- Crispy Pork Ears$6.50
tempura pork ears, furikake, garlic aioli
- Takoyaki$6.50
octopus, bonito flakes, ginger cream, garlic aioli, sweet soy
- Hama Rayu$15.00
hamachi, mustard vinaigrette, rayu, sesame, micro cilantro
- Seared Hotate$15.00
seared U10 scallops, kizami glaze
- Saffron Mussels$15.00
- Beef Carpaccio$16.50
- Toro Caviar$35.00
RAMEN
- Tonkotsu$14.00
chashu, ajitama egg, woodear mushroom, corn, scallion, mayu oil
- Spicy Miso$14.00
minced pork, poached egg, bamboo, scallion, spicy rayu, chili strips
- Shoyu$13.50
chashu, ajitama egg, bamboo, scallions, sesame seeds, garlic oil
- Veggie$13.00
shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, bok choy, corn, scallion, bamboo, mayu oil
- Dry Garlic$13.00
stir fried garlic noodles, dashi butter, chashu, nori, poached egg, cucumber, scallions
- Kids Ramen$6.00
- Beef Udon$14.00
YAKITORI
Dessert
Sides
- side rayu$1.00
- side bamboo$1.00
- side bok choy$1.00
- side corn$1.00
- side cucumbers$1.00
- side fresh garlic$1.00
- side fried garlic$1.00
- side sheet nori$1.00
- side shredded nori$1.00
- side scallions$1.00
- side shiitake mushrooms$1.00
- side snap peas$1.00
- side thai chili$1.00
- side watermelon$1.00
- side woodear mushrooms$1.00
- side bacon
- side marinated egg$2.00
- side poached egg$2.00
- side karaage$4.00
- side minced pork$2.50
- side chashu$3.50
- side yucca chips$1.00
- side bread$1.00
- side straight noodles$3.00
- side wavy noodles$3.00
- side thick noodles$3.00
- side tsukemen noodles$3.00
- side garlic noodles$3.00
- side plain udon noodles$3.00
- side beef udon noodles$3.00
- side miso broth$3.00
- side tonkotsu broth$3.00
- side shoyu broth$3.00
- side veggie broth$3.00
- side tsukemen broth$3.00
- side rayu$1.00
- side sambal$1.00
- side spicy aioli$1.00
- side garlic aioli$1.00
- side tempura sauce$1.00
- side soy glaze$1.00
- side yuzu vinaigrette$1.00
- side mustard vinaigrette$1.00
- side yuzu yogurt$1.00
- side yuzu kosho$1.00
- side creamy ponzu$1.00
Sake Menu
Sake
- Shiabata Yuzu (200ml)$18.00
- Kikusui junmai ginjo (300ml)$26.00
dry and light sake with hints of fruit
- Suigei "Drunken Whale" (300ml)$29.00
- Dassai 45 (300ml)$31.00
- Dassai 45 Nigori (300ml)$32.00
- Kikumasamune Nigori "White Silk" (500ml)$34.00
- Dassai Sparkling$38.00
- Born Gold (720ml)$70.00
- Oze x Rose (720ml)$80.00Out of stock
Carafe Sake
Wine Menu
Red GLS
Red BTL
White GLS
White BTL
Rose
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3675 Gaylord Pkwy #1100, Frisco, TX 75034