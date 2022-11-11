Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Wabi Sabi Tea

review star

No reviews yet

1215 commercial street se

Salem, OR 97306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kiwi Sour
Strawberry Lime Oolong
Strawberry Oolong with sea salt cheese cream

Wabi Sabi Tea drinks

Strawberries with fresh cut lime in our Oolong tea.
The pumpkin pie- limited/seasonal

The pumpkin pie- limited/seasonal

$8.99

Pumpkin, hemp milk, natural sugars, oat milk, non dairy whipped cream, biscoff cookie bits. Delicious!

Pumpkin spice milk tea- seasonal

Pumpkin spice milk tea- seasonal

$5.95

Dairy free made with oat milk.

Wabi Sabi biscotti

Wabi Sabi biscotti

$8.25

Our Ceylon Black tea with Biscoff cookie butter & brown sugar & milk, topped with whipped cream and cookie sprinkles. Sooo good

Strawberry Jasmine with fresh cut lemon

Strawberry Jasmine with fresh cut lemon

$7.10

Our Jasmine tea with fresh cut lemon and our house made strawberry purée.

Aluminum boba tea straw

Aluminum boba tea straw

$3.50

Reusable aluminum boba straw!

Brown sugar milk tea

Brown sugar milk tea

$6.95

Ceylon Black tea with brown sugar and milk

Taro matcha milk tea- limited/seasonal!

Taro matcha milk tea- limited/seasonal!

$8.50

Our house taro purée (contains dairy), matcha and tapioca boba

Thai Ice tea

Thai Ice tea

$5.50

Thai iced tea & half & half milk.

I brought my own cup discount

I brought my own cup discount

-$0.30

Brought your cup use this for a discount.

Kiwi Sour

Kiwi Sour

$5.95

Our Kiwi syrup, lemonade and a fresh slice of lemon in sparking water. A little sweet & a little sour. (Recommend green apple popping boba)

Kumquat splash - with aloe jellies

Kumquat splash - with aloe jellies

$5.95

Refreshing sparkling water with real aloe jellies and our delicious Kumquat house syrup. Very refreshing

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$7.25

Japanese first flush Matcha tea with house made strawberry purée and milk.

Matcha fizz

Matcha fizz

$7.25

Taste so delicious, like a matcha soda. First flush matcha from Japan A daily drink for us, and more bang then a RedBull or coffee..Enjoy

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$8.50

Wabi Sabi’s version of Tiger Milk tea, we use tapioca boba and our rich delicious brown sugar syrup and hemp milk. Mmmmmmmm

Matcha latte with sea salt cheese cream topping

Matcha latte with sea salt cheese cream topping

$7.10

Japanese first flush Matcha with milk

Hong Kong Style Milk Tea (espresso shot included).

Hong Kong Style Milk Tea (espresso shot included).

$6.25

Ceylon black tea with oat milk, brown sugar & a shot of dark roasted and intensely aromatic, rich Cuban style espresso.

Taro milk tea-16oz

Taro milk tea-16oz

$5.25

House made Taro purée makes this Taro milk tea delicious! ( contains dairy)

Thai green ice tea- with lime

Thai green ice tea- with lime

$5.50

Green Thai tea has a unique flavor and mixed with lime it is delicious! If you like Thai Tea this is a must try

Thai green milk tea

Thai green milk tea

$5.50

Thai green milk tea, different and delicious! Contains condensed milk and coconut milk

Mango Grapefruit Oolong slush

Mango Grapefruit Oolong slush

$7.95

Our fresh brewed Oolong tea, fresh grapefruit, coconut milk, mango & mango jellies

Pineapple Lychee Jasmine Green Tea

Pineapple Lychee Jasmine Green Tea

$7.10

Fresh pineapple, lychee in our Jasmine tea hand Shaken to perfection

Winter mint boba tea

Winter mint boba tea

$6.75

Our fresh brewed Jasmine tea with green mint and boba! This drink is a refreshing milk tea

Emerald paradise

Emerald paradise

$6.95

Refreshing as they come this high mountain Oolong with fresh pineapple & fresh cut lime with a splash of Curacao taste amazing!

Ruby gem grapefruit

Ruby gem grapefruit

$6.65

Our Jasmine green tea with fresh grapefruit, delicious and refreshing.

Coco-boba Passionfruit

Coco-boba Passionfruit

$7.45

Jasmine tea with coconut jellies, brown sugar boba & passion fruit.

Strawberry Oolong with sea salt cheese cream

Strawberry Oolong with sea salt cheese cream

$7.99

Fresh Strawberries blended to perfection with our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea, topped with house made sea salt cheese foam topping.

Mango Oolong with sea salt cheese cream topping

Mango Oolong with sea salt cheese cream topping

$7.99

Our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea with Mango and our house made cheese foam topping.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.25

First flush matcha from Japan

Pink lady- With Coconut jellies included!

Pink lady- With Coconut jellies included!

$7.10

Our house Oolong with rose 🌹 syrup and topped with delicious whipped cream. Creamy milk rose tea tastes like a candy.

Strawberry Lime Oolong

Strawberry Lime Oolong

$7.25

Fresh Strawberries, fresh cut lime in our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea

Mango Passionfruit with fresh sliced lemon in Jasmine tea

Mango Passionfruit with fresh sliced lemon in Jasmine tea

$6.85

Delicious passion fruit & mango with fresh cut lemon in our Jasmine tea.

Golden Pineapple Oolong slush

Golden Pineapple Oolong slush

$6.85

Fresh cut Golden Pineapple blended to perfection with our Taiwan high mountain Oolong Tea

Ceylon black tea with Mango

Ceylon black tea with Mango

$6.00

Fresh Ceylon black tea with Mango

24oz ice water

24oz ice water

$1.00

Large ice water in a sealed cup

House brewed Iced Tea

House brewed Iced Tea

$3.65

Please choose; Jasmine, Ceylon black or Oolong tea 24 oz sealed cup iced tea

Strawberry milk (16 oz)

Strawberry milk (16 oz)

$4.00

Strawberry purée and milk, refreshing and yummy! Lightly iced and served in a sealed cup.

Red Ginseng drink-Korea

Red Ginseng drink-Korea

$2.95Out of stock

Hong Sam Won is a caffeine free energy supplement. Easy for people on the go!

Spring Blossom 16oz

Spring Blossom 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Our Fresh brewed Jasmine tea, Organic Dragon fruit, Lychee, Sweetened just right! Refreshing and delicious.

The Pandan coconut

The Pandan coconut

$6.25Out of stock

Jasmine tea with coconut milk & pandan jelly. Light and refreshing. Pandan jelly has a coconut flavor, made from pandan leaf.

Red Dragon-New! Seasonal

Red Dragon-New! Seasonal

$8.50Out of stock

Our Jasmine green tea with Organic Dragon fruit, Greek Yogurt, And Mango.

Water enhancer

Water enhancer

$2.25Out of stock

Dehydrated orange/blood orange/pineapple/lemon or lime with rose hips and mulberry. Great addition to plain old water!

Iced barley tea

Iced barley tea

$3.95Out of stock

Non caffeinated barley tea from Japan

Taro supreme- limited/seasonal

Taro supreme- limited/seasonal

$8.25Out of stock

House made taro purée (contains dairy), tapioca pudding, our Oolong milk tea topped with whipped cream & Oreo cookies. (Real Taro)

Cucumber Cooler - new!

Cucumber Cooler - new!

$6.85Out of stock

Fresh brewed Jasmine tea, fresh sliced cucumber, sparkling water, cucumber syrup. Refreshing and delicious!

Lychee Mei Mei

Lychee Mei Mei

$7.10Out of stock

Real aloe jellies, Lychee fruit and our house made strawberry purée in Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea. Fruit lovers must try it !

Herbal Infusions & Wellness Tea

Delicious Monk fruit, Chrysanthemums, Rose hips and Goji berries,
Hibiscus Tea, Rose hips & lychee- Served cold

Hibiscus Tea, Rose hips & lychee- Served cold

$7.95

Hibiscus, Rose hips and lychee. Packed with antioxidants, may help lower blood pressure, may boost liver health. High in polyphenols

Ginger Longan Jujube Tea- Served hot

Ginger Longan Jujube Tea- Served hot

$7.25

Ginger, Logan, Jujube with honey & brown sugar. ubiquitous in Chinese traditional medicine & frequently used in folk remedies (cold/flu) Logan and ginger have been reported to be beneficial for anti-oxidation, anti-obesity, & nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Hemp Tea latte

Hemp Tea latte

$5.95

Hemp tea with oat milk and a little sweetness

Eight Treasure Tea - Served hot

Eight Treasure Tea - Served hot

$9.95

Traditional tea drink from Northwestern China, Green tea mixed with goji berries, chrysanthemum, jujube, Longan, hawthorn berry, dried grape and rock sugar. Refill this drink with warm water all day long.

Monkfruit Chrysanthemum Tea- Served warm to hot

Monkfruit Chrysanthemum Tea- Served warm to hot

$7.50

Monkfruit Chrysanthemum tea. Naturally sweet from the monk fruit, reduced calories, doesn’t affect blood sugar, anti-inflammatory. Chrysanthemum is used for chest pain.

Rose Goji berry Tea

$6.00Out of stock
Feel better herbal tea- Organic 16oz served hot

Feel better herbal tea- Organic 16oz served hot

$3.95

This tea is designed to brighten a sad mood and calm a bad day. Blended with Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon Myrtle, Eucalyptus and peppermint. Delicious

Ginger tea 16oz

Ginger tea 16oz

$3.65

Ginger and brown sugar blended to perfection, soothing for a sore throat.

Eight treasure tea to go!

Eight treasure tea to go!

$9.00

Green tea, goji berries, chrysanthemum, long an berries, jujubes, dried grapes, hawthorn berries and rock sugar. Drink this all day long, just keep adding hot water.

Honey Cup (Rooibos)- Organic 16oz

Honey Cup (Rooibos)- Organic 16oz

$4.95Out of stock

South African rooibos blended with a touch of natural honey flavor and bee pollen for a rich brew with a mild, caramel-like sweetness. Caffeine free

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$6.85Out of stock

Lavender is commonly used for Anxiety, Stress and Insomnia. We add it to fresh sliced lemon and lemonade and sparkling water.

Swallows nest soup

Swallows nest soup

$10.25

Bird's nest benefits may include boosting the human body’s immune system. Bird’s nest contains six important hormones that improve overall wellbeing and is helpful for promoting vision health.

Barley Tea - Japan-16oz hot

Barley Tea - Japan-16oz hot

$3.50

100% Japanese six-rowed barley tea. Barley tea has antibacterial properties, rich in antioxidants and improves blood fluidity. Caffeine free & delicious

Ruby Nectar 16oz served hot

Ruby Nectar 16oz served hot

$3.65

Greenbrush, Hibiscus, Peppercorns, Bee pollen, natural cranberry flavor, pink grapefruit essential oil, stevia, caffeine free

Feel better tea blend 1oz

Feel better tea blend 1oz

$5.65

A blend of Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon mytrtle, Eucalyptus and Peppermint.