Wabi Sabi Tea
No reviews yet
1215 commercial street se
Salem, OR 97306
Wabi Sabi Tea drinks
The pumpkin pie- limited/seasonal
Pumpkin, hemp milk, natural sugars, oat milk, non dairy whipped cream, biscoff cookie bits. Delicious!
Pumpkin spice milk tea- seasonal
Dairy free made with oat milk.
Wabi Sabi biscotti
Our Ceylon Black tea with Biscoff cookie butter & brown sugar & milk, topped with whipped cream and cookie sprinkles. Sooo good
Strawberry Jasmine with fresh cut lemon
Our Jasmine tea with fresh cut lemon and our house made strawberry purée.
Aluminum boba tea straw
Reusable aluminum boba straw!
Brown sugar milk tea
Ceylon Black tea with brown sugar and milk
Taro matcha milk tea- limited/seasonal!
Our house taro purée (contains dairy), matcha and tapioca boba
Thai Ice tea
Thai iced tea & half & half milk.
I brought my own cup discount
Brought your cup use this for a discount.
Kiwi Sour
Our Kiwi syrup, lemonade and a fresh slice of lemon in sparking water. A little sweet & a little sour. (Recommend green apple popping boba)
Kumquat splash - with aloe jellies
Refreshing sparkling water with real aloe jellies and our delicious Kumquat house syrup. Very refreshing
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Japanese first flush Matcha tea with house made strawberry purée and milk.
Matcha fizz
Taste so delicious, like a matcha soda. First flush matcha from Japan A daily drink for us, and more bang then a RedBull or coffee..Enjoy
Tiger Sugar Milk Tea
Wabi Sabi’s version of Tiger Milk tea, we use tapioca boba and our rich delicious brown sugar syrup and hemp milk. Mmmmmmmm
Matcha latte with sea salt cheese cream topping
Japanese first flush Matcha with milk
Hong Kong Style Milk Tea (espresso shot included).
Ceylon black tea with oat milk, brown sugar & a shot of dark roasted and intensely aromatic, rich Cuban style espresso.
Taro milk tea-16oz
House made Taro purée makes this Taro milk tea delicious! ( contains dairy)
Thai green ice tea- with lime
Green Thai tea has a unique flavor and mixed with lime it is delicious! If you like Thai Tea this is a must try
Thai green milk tea
Thai green milk tea, different and delicious! Contains condensed milk and coconut milk
Mango Grapefruit Oolong slush
Our fresh brewed Oolong tea, fresh grapefruit, coconut milk, mango & mango jellies
Pineapple Lychee Jasmine Green Tea
Fresh pineapple, lychee in our Jasmine tea hand Shaken to perfection
Winter mint boba tea
Our fresh brewed Jasmine tea with green mint and boba! This drink is a refreshing milk tea
Emerald paradise
Refreshing as they come this high mountain Oolong with fresh pineapple & fresh cut lime with a splash of Curacao taste amazing!
Ruby gem grapefruit
Our Jasmine green tea with fresh grapefruit, delicious and refreshing.
Coco-boba Passionfruit
Jasmine tea with coconut jellies, brown sugar boba & passion fruit.
Strawberry Oolong with sea salt cheese cream
Fresh Strawberries blended to perfection with our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea, topped with house made sea salt cheese foam topping.
Mango Oolong with sea salt cheese cream topping
Our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea with Mango and our house made cheese foam topping.
Matcha Latte
First flush matcha from Japan
Pink lady- With Coconut jellies included!
Our house Oolong with rose 🌹 syrup and topped with delicious whipped cream. Creamy milk rose tea tastes like a candy.
Strawberry Lime Oolong
Fresh Strawberries, fresh cut lime in our Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea
Mango Passionfruit with fresh sliced lemon in Jasmine tea
Delicious passion fruit & mango with fresh cut lemon in our Jasmine tea.
Golden Pineapple Oolong slush
Fresh cut Golden Pineapple blended to perfection with our Taiwan high mountain Oolong Tea
Ceylon black tea with Mango
Fresh Ceylon black tea with Mango
24oz ice water
Large ice water in a sealed cup
House brewed Iced Tea
Please choose; Jasmine, Ceylon black or Oolong tea 24 oz sealed cup iced tea
Strawberry milk (16 oz)
Strawberry purée and milk, refreshing and yummy! Lightly iced and served in a sealed cup.
Red Ginseng drink-Korea
Hong Sam Won is a caffeine free energy supplement. Easy for people on the go!
Spring Blossom 16oz
Our Fresh brewed Jasmine tea, Organic Dragon fruit, Lychee, Sweetened just right! Refreshing and delicious.
The Pandan coconut
Jasmine tea with coconut milk & pandan jelly. Light and refreshing. Pandan jelly has a coconut flavor, made from pandan leaf.
Red Dragon-New! Seasonal
Our Jasmine green tea with Organic Dragon fruit, Greek Yogurt, And Mango.
Water enhancer
Dehydrated orange/blood orange/pineapple/lemon or lime with rose hips and mulberry. Great addition to plain old water!
Iced barley tea
Non caffeinated barley tea from Japan
Taro supreme- limited/seasonal
House made taro purée (contains dairy), tapioca pudding, our Oolong milk tea topped with whipped cream & Oreo cookies. (Real Taro)
Cucumber Cooler - new!
Fresh brewed Jasmine tea, fresh sliced cucumber, sparkling water, cucumber syrup. Refreshing and delicious!
Lychee Mei Mei
Real aloe jellies, Lychee fruit and our house made strawberry purée in Taiwan high mountain Oolong tea. Fruit lovers must try it !
Herbal Infusions & Wellness Tea
Hibiscus Tea, Rose hips & lychee- Served cold
Hibiscus, Rose hips and lychee. Packed with antioxidants, may help lower blood pressure, may boost liver health. High in polyphenols
Ginger Longan Jujube Tea- Served hot
Ginger, Logan, Jujube with honey & brown sugar. ubiquitous in Chinese traditional medicine & frequently used in folk remedies (cold/flu) Logan and ginger have been reported to be beneficial for anti-oxidation, anti-obesity, & nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Hemp Tea latte
Hemp tea with oat milk and a little sweetness
Eight Treasure Tea - Served hot
Traditional tea drink from Northwestern China, Green tea mixed with goji berries, chrysanthemum, jujube, Longan, hawthorn berry, dried grape and rock sugar. Refill this drink with warm water all day long.
Monkfruit Chrysanthemum Tea- Served warm to hot
Monkfruit Chrysanthemum tea. Naturally sweet from the monk fruit, reduced calories, doesn’t affect blood sugar, anti-inflammatory. Chrysanthemum is used for chest pain.
Rose Goji berry Tea
Feel better herbal tea- Organic 16oz served hot
This tea is designed to brighten a sad mood and calm a bad day. Blended with Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon Myrtle, Eucalyptus and peppermint. Delicious
Ginger tea 16oz
Ginger and brown sugar blended to perfection, soothing for a sore throat.
Eight treasure tea to go!
Green tea, goji berries, chrysanthemum, long an berries, jujubes, dried grapes, hawthorn berries and rock sugar. Drink this all day long, just keep adding hot water.
Honey Cup (Rooibos)- Organic 16oz
South African rooibos blended with a touch of natural honey flavor and bee pollen for a rich brew with a mild, caramel-like sweetness. Caffeine free
Lavender Lemonade
Lavender is commonly used for Anxiety, Stress and Insomnia. We add it to fresh sliced lemon and lemonade and sparkling water.
Swallows nest soup
Bird's nest benefits may include boosting the human body’s immune system. Bird’s nest contains six important hormones that improve overall wellbeing and is helpful for promoting vision health.
Barley Tea - Japan-16oz hot
100% Japanese six-rowed barley tea. Barley tea has antibacterial properties, rich in antioxidants and improves blood fluidity. Caffeine free & delicious
Ruby Nectar 16oz served hot
Greenbrush, Hibiscus, Peppercorns, Bee pollen, natural cranberry flavor, pink grapefruit essential oil, stevia, caffeine free
Feel better tea blend 1oz
A blend of Chamomile, Ginger, Lemon mytrtle, Eucalyptus and Peppermint.