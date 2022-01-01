Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wabi-Sabi

review star

No reviews yet

7671 Northwoods Blvd

North Charleston, SC 29406

Ramen

Tonkotsu

$16.00

Spicy Tonkotsu

$16.00

Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Veggie Ramen

$16.00

Tan-Tan

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Global cuisine made with a lil southern comfort.

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406

