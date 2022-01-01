Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waco Kitchen - Lakeland

No reviews yet

3900 Don Emerson Drive

Lakeland, FL 33811

Order Again

Pre-Flight

Bavarian Bretzel

$8.00

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Gruyere Truffle Fries

$9.00

Geraucherte Dip

$12.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

LARGE Sport Salad

$8.00

SMALL Sport Salad

$6.00

Mains

Biplane Burger

$18.00

Captain's Cavatappi

$16.00

Formation Flatbread

$15.00

Refuel Bowl

$16.00

Waco Taco

$14.00

Seasonals

Black & Blue Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

Michigan Harvest Salad

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soup 10

$10.00

Full Throttle

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Swordfish

$25.00

Schweinebraten BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Co-Pilot

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Slaw

$6.00

Sauce Sides

Side Buttermilk Dressing

Side Champagne Vin.

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

Side Fry Sauce

Side Green Goddess

Side Green Tahini

SIde House BBQ

Side Mayo

Side Mustard Aioli

Side Paprika Aioli

Side WACO sauce

Future Aviators

Bravo Burger

$10.00

Charlie Chicken

$10.00

Foxtrot Flatbread

$10.00

Mike & Charlie

$10.00

Kid's Sides

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Squash Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Employee Meal

Employee Biplane Burger

Employee Caesar Salad

Employee Chicken Sandwich

Employee Formation Flatbread

Employee Light Sport Salad

Employee Veggie Wrap

Employee Waco Taco

Events & Deposit

Deposit

$500.00

special events

$30.00

NA Beverages

Water

Aqua Panna

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Club Soda

Tonic

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry

$3.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry

$3.00

Stubborn Cola

$3.00

Stubborn Cola Zero

$3.00

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Expresso

$6.00

Cappaccino

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3900 Don Emerson Drive, Lakeland, FL 33811

Directions

