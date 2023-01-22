Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Waco Kitchen Battle Creek

13 Reviews

15955 South Airport Road

Battle Creek, MI 49015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Copilot - Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.00

German Potato Salad

$6.00

Side Brocollini

$6.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Full Throttle

Apple-Brined Pork Chop

$30.00

12oz Bone In Pork Chop, Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Patty Pans, Bacon Apple Jam

Roasted Salmon

$27.00

8oz Roasted Salmon, Potato Rosti, Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Veloute'

Seared Duck

$32.00

Ribeye

$44.00

Flight Plan

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Cubano

$16.00

Ham & Gouda

$14.00

Toasted Chicken

$14.00

Fasole

$12.00

Rueben

$16.00

Turkey

$14.00

Chef special

$20.00

Mains

Captain's Cavatappi

$16.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato, Grated Asiago

Refuel Bowl

$16.00

Saffron Brown Rice Pilaf, Napa Cabbage Roll, Mushrooms, Wilted Spinach, Root Veg, Leeks, Grape Tomatoes

Captains Cavatappi

$16.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheese Sauce

Biplane Burger

$18.00

Sharp American Cheese, Two patties, House made pickles,Red onion Mustard

Formation Flatbread

$15.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Sugo, Gruyere Fondue

Seasonals

Gouda Mac

$16.00

Roasted Sweet Pots

$18.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Pre-Flight

Bavarian Combo

$14.00

Baked Bretzel, Knackwurst, Gruyere Fondue, Pickled Veggies

Bretzel

$6.00

Baked bretzel, Gruyere Fondue, Pickled Veggies

Cobb Salad

$20.00

Turkey, Ham, Avocado, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Ranch

Duck Croquettes

$20.00

Fasole Hummus

$12.00

Pork Belly

$16.00

Scallops

$18.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Seasonal Soup Rotation

Future Aviators- Kids Menu

Bravo Burger

$10.00

Plain Cheeseburger, Choice of one side- Broccoli, fries or mashed Potatoes

Charlie Chicken

$10.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken with choice of one side- Broccoli, Fries or Mashed Potato

Mike & Charlie

$10.00

Cavatappi Noodles mixed with our house white sauce

Foxtrot Flatbread

$10.00

Baked Flatbread layered with Tomato Jam, Cheese and Pepperoni

Dessert

Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Carrot cake

$10.00

Special Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Black Cherry

$5.00

Diet Root Beer

$5.00

Orange Cream Soda

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Brazillian Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 pm
Restaurant info

WACO Kitchen is the heart of WACO Aircraft Corp - The world’s leader in building handcrafted airplanes which provide the ultimate sense of adventure. Our mission is to provide value to our employees, our neighbors, our local community and the aviation community as a whole by offering nutritious made-from-scratch meals. Expect a brilliant fusion of American & European cuisine freshly prepared by internationally-trained chefs each and every time you choose WACO Kitchen. All produce, protein & dairy products are locally-sourced and organic. This Farm-to-Table approach paired with our Zero Food-Waste philosophy create a nutritious & guilt-free environment. Even your to-go orders are packaged in environmentally-friendly containers.

Website

Location

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
WACO Kitchen image
WACO Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neds on Gull Lake
orange star4.6 • 532
15450 M-43 Hickory Corners, MI 49060
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Gull Road
orange starNo Reviews
5462 Gull Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
Copper Pub
orange star4.8 • 142
133 W Michigan Ave Marshall, MI 49068
View restaurantnext
Food Dance - 401 E. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
401 E. Michigan Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 506
1710 West Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Battle Creek

Umami Ramen
orange star4.8 • 1,283
215 Michigan West Battle Creek, MI 49017
View restaurantnext
Mancino's Battle Creek
orange star4.3 • 924
2171 Columbia Ave W Battle Creek, MI 49015
View restaurantnext
Territorial Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 396
1600 Avenue A Springfield, MI 49037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Battle Creek
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston