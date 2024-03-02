Wadding River Location
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local favorite pizzaria and Italian restaurant serving the community for over 50 years.
Location
6324 Route 25A Unit 7, Wading River, NY 11792
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A Pinch of Sprinkles Bake Shoppe & Confectionery Studio, Inc - 18 Scranton Rd
No Reviews
5768 NY-25A Wading River, NY 11792
View restaurant
Scott's Pointe - 5835 Middle Country Road
No Reviews
5835 Middle Country Road Calverton, NY 11933
View restaurant