Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

7905 W Sahara Ave

Unit 106

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters
Tenders
Just Chicken & Waffles

Rookie (One Waffle)

$5.99

One waffle with syrup and butter on the side

Huffman (Two Waffles)

$9.49

2 waffles with syrup and butter

Waffle with One Topping

Waffle with One Topping

$8.19
Full Monty

Full Monty

$5.99

Waffle with all freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream)

Four Corners

$8.99

4 toppings of your choice-one on each corner of the waffle, with all freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream)

Allie Cat

Allie Cat

$8.59

Strawberries, caramel, and nuts

Baby Gatlin’s

Baby Gatlin’s

$8.59

Bananas, nutella, and nuts

Tremont Special

Tremont Special

$8.99

MMCC, bananas, and strawberries

Blue Zinger

Blue Zinger

$8.59

Lemon zinger (house made lemon custard), blueberry topping, and powdered sugar

Da Cherry Bomb

Da Cherry Bomb

$8.59

MMCC and cherry topping

Democrat

Democrat

$8.49

MMCC and nutella

Local Favorites Sampler

Local Favorites Sampler

$18.49

4 kids sized "samples" of your choice from the "favorites" menu

Natural Born Killer

Natural Born Killer

$9.89

A sandwich of waffles with nutella and strawberries in the middle

Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor

$8.49

Peanut butter, nutella, and nuts

Steve’s Full House

$8.49

2 toppings of your choice with nuts and freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream)

The Down-Lo

$8.49

Bananas, syrup, and nuts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.49

Just like the dessert! Espresso mascarpone, nutella, and chocolate chips

Tropical Zall

Tropical Zall

$8.59

MMCC, pineapple, and coconut

Waffle Dipper Platter

Waffle Dipper Platter

$13.49

8 mini waffles, dusted with freebies (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and whipped cream) and your choice of 3 toppings on the side

Maple Bacon

$8.49

Razzle Dazzle

$8.59

Not the Aussie

$8.59

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.49

+1 Waffle AFTER PREVIOUS ORDER (IN STORE ONLY)

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles

BreakMest

BreakMest

$8.99

Egg, meat, cheese on one waffle

Waffle Breakfast Plate

Waffle Breakfast Plate

$12.49

2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana

B A R T

B A R T

$9.99

Bacon, avocado, ranch, tomato, and an egg on top of a waffle

Protein Plate (Keto Plate) No Waffle

Protein Plate (Keto Plate) No Waffle

$10.49

2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Avocado, and all the Veggies

Chicken & Waffle Combo

Chicken & Waffle Combo

$19.68

Chicken, waffles butter, syrup, 2 dipping sauces, and 2 sides of your choice

Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters

Single Little Chicken and Waffle Platters

$16.79

4 mini waffles, 6 oz. of tenders or 6 wings (Add .50)

Double Little Chicken and Waffle Platters

$30.99

8 mini waffles, 12 oz. of tenders or 12 wings (Add 1.00)

Just Chicken & Waffles

Just Chicken & Waffles

$14.29

Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.

Tenders

Tenders

$8.99

6 oz

Wings (6)

$9.79
Stationary Dan Special

Stationary Dan Special

$11.99

Tenders, choice of cheese, pickles and ranch dressing

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Chicken-y Goodness on waffle or brioche!

Thicc Miyagi Sandwich

$11.99

Tenders, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion and maepoly sauce

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.99

Tenders, ham, swiss cheese and honey mustard

Add 1/2 Tenders

$4.75

1 Egg

$1.59

2 Egg

$2.59
Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Fries

$3.49

Breakfast Sausage (1)

$2.25

Avocado

$2.25

Green Apple

$1.79

Celery / Carrots

$1.79

Chips

$1.79
Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Bacon

$2.25

Side 1\2 Tenders

$4.75

Daphne

Daphne

$11.79

Turkey, avocado, and cajun sauce

Jersey

Jersey

$11.79

Ham, avocado, cheddar, pepperjack, cajun sauce, and tomato

Club

Club

$11.79

Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon

BBAT (Bacon, Bell Pepp, Avo, Tomato)

BBAT (Bacon, Bell Pepp, Avo, Tomato)

$11.79

Bacon, bell pepper, avocado, and tomato

Build Your Own

$11.79
Bliss

Bliss

$11.79

Vegetarian! Sliced apples, avocado, honey mustard, and all the veggies!

6 kids sized waffles for you to take home and reheat
Bag of Waffles (Original)

Bag of Waffles (Original)

$11.29
Bag of Waffles (GF)

Bag of Waffles (GF)

$11.29Out of stock

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$6.99

Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Waffle

$4.49

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.79
Milk

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.89
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.79

Coca Cola

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Powerade Mtn Berry Blast

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.79

Water Bottle

$2.79

Fresh Drip

$2.99

Americano SM

$2.79

Americano LRG

$3.29

Cappuccino SM

$3.89

Cappuccino LRG

$4.19

Latte SM

$3.99

Latte LRG

$4.29

Vanilla Latte SM

$4.49

Vanilla Latte LRG

$4.79

Carmel Latte SM

$4.49

Carmel Latte LRG

$4.79

Mocha Latte SM

$4.49

Mocha Latte LRG

$4.79

Chai Latte SM

$3.99

Chai Latte LRG

$4.29

Iced Coffee

$3.19

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate SM

$2.99

Hot Chocolate LRG

$3.29

Double Espresso

$2.19
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!

7905 W Sahara Ave, Unit 106, Las Vegas, NV 89117

