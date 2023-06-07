Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffle Cafe Detroit

review star

No reviews yet

18685 Livernois

Detroit, MI 48221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

WAFFLES

WAFFLE WRAP

WAFFLE WRAP

$8.00
WAFFLE'N FLIGHT

WAFFLE'N FLIGHT

$16.00
BELGIAN WAFFLE

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.00

Buttermilk Waffle | Powdered Sugar

SUNRISE

EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL

EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL

$10.00

Everything Belgian Waffle Wrap or Belgian with Whipped Cream Cheese

MAPLE BACON

MAPLE BACON

Belgian Maple Syrup & Bacon Infused Waffle

VERY BERRY

VERY BERRY

$11.00

Berry Infused Belgian Waffle or Wrap | Fresh Berries | Whipped Topping | Drizzle

J FRENCH TOAST

J FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

French Toast Swirl Infused Belgian Waffle | Sweet Cream Sauce | Cinnamon | Powdered Sugar | Whipped Topping | Drizzle

BACON, EGGS & CHEESE WAFFLE WRAP

BACON, EGGS & CHEESE WAFFLE WRAP

$11.00

2 Waffle Wraps | Bacon | Egg | Cheese

SWEET

CARAMEL CANDIED PECAN

CARAMEL CANDIED PECAN

$12.00

Belgian Waffle | Candied Pecans | Caramel | Vanilla Drizzle | Whipped Topping!

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Belgian Waffle | Fresh Strawberries | Cheesecake Topping | Berry Vanilla Drizzle | Whipped Topping

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$12.00

Banana Belgian Waffle | Fresh Bananas | Pudding Topping | Lorna Doone Cookies| Vanilla Drizzle | Whipped Topping

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$12.00

Chocolate Belgian Waffle | Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream | Mint Chocolate Topping | Drizzle | Whipped Topping

ZUPERMAN

ZUPERMAN

$12.00

Superman Belgian Waffle | Superman Ice Cream | Drizzle | Whipped Topping

FRUITY PEBBLE

FRUITY PEBBLE

$12.00

Fruity Pebble Belgian Waffle | Fruity Pebble Sprinkles | Drizzle | Whipped Topping

BIRTHDAY CAKE

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$12.00

Birthday Cake Belgian Waffle | Butter Cream Topping | Sprinkles | Drizzle | Whipped Topping

SAVORY

LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$12.00

Asiago Roasted Garlic Waffle | Smashed Potatoes | Bacon | Sour Cream | Chives

D TOWN PIZZA

D TOWN PIZZA

$12.00

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Waffle | Infused with 6 Cheese Mix | Pepperoni or Italian Sausage | Drizzled with our Pizza Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.00

Cha Cha Chipotle Waffle | Chicken Bites | Lettuce | Spicy Pickles | Buffalo Sauce

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.00

Ranch Waffle | Chicken Bites | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch

QUICK BITES

CHICKEN BITES

CHICKEN BITES

$8.00
CATFISH BITES

CATFISH BITES

$10.00

DRINKS

COFFEE AND TEA

CAFE MOCHA

$4.00Out of stock

ROYAL BLACK COFFEE

$4.00Out of stock

CAFE LATTE

$4.00Out of stock

RED TEA

$3.50

RASPBERRY FLAVORED TEA

$3.50

PEACH FLAVORED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADES

WATERMELON LEMONADE

$4.00

VERY BERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$4.00

REGULAR LEMONADE

$4.00

ADDITIONAL DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

SALADS

SALAD BOWL

ASIAN SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

HAND DIPPED ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM

SUPERMAN

SUPERMAN

$3.00
BUTTER PECAN

BUTTER PECAN

$3.00
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00
NEOPOLITAN

NEOPOLITAN

$3.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$3.00
FRENCH VANILLA

FRENCH VANILLA

$3.00
VANILLA YOGURT

VANILLA YOGURT

$3.00
RAINBOW SHERBERT

RAINBOW SHERBERT

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A dash of delicious mixed with a handful of nostalgia, and a pinch of perfection. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18685 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lockeroom
orange starNo Reviews
18290 LIVERNOIS AVE DETROIT, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Good Cakes and Bakes - Livernois
orange star4.6 • 537
19363 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Motor City Brewing Works - Livernois
orange starNo Reviews
19350 LIVERNOIS DETROIT, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Good Times on The Ave
orange star4.3 • 295
19416 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Big Man's Grill - 17521 Livernois Ave
orange starNo Reviews
17521 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que
orange star3.9 • 1,574
17160 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston