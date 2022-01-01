Indian
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!
Location
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Canteen To Go - Canteen To Go NJFH, NJ
No Reviews
200 Harborside Place JERSEY CITY, NJ 07311
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City