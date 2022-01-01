  • Home
  • /
  • Jersey City
  • /
  • Indian
  • /
  • The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco - The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hudson Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons
Mediterranean Crepe
Soup & Flying Turkey

Lunch Specials

Chips

$1.00
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$10.00

Grilled ham & cheese topped with two eggs over easy. Side salad included.

Croque Monsieur

$8.00

Grilled ham & cheese with a side salad

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fontina and Cheddar Cheese

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$5.00

Our SOUP of the DAY is posted on our IG Stories @waffleitandco each day. Soups are made fresh and from scratch each day. The selection can be from the following: Chicken Soup, Tomato Basil, Tomato Vegetable, Potato Leek, Potato Onion, Hearty Vegetable, Carrot Soup, Cream of Cauliflower

Soup & Bread

Soup & Bread

$6.00

SOUP of the Day is posted on our IG Stories each day. Soups are made fresh and from scratch each day. The selection can be from the following: Chicken Soup Tomato Basil Tomato Vegetable Potato Leek Potato Onion Hearty Vegetable Carrot Soup Cream of Cauliflower

Soup & Belgian Classic

$10.00

Soup of the Day and The Belgian Classic Sandwich (ham & Dutch Gouda)

Soup & Flying Turkey

$9.00

The Soup of the Day and a Flying Turkey sandwich (turkey, lettuce, and tomato)

Soup & French Atlantic

$11.00

The Soup of the Day and the French Atlantic Sandwich (Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion)

Soup & Green Garden

$10.00

The Soup of the Day and Green Garden Sandwich (hummus, lettuce, tomato and cucumber)

Soup & Tuna Twist

$11.00

The Soup of the Day with The Tuna Twist Sandwich (tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and cucumber)

Soups TO GO 20 oz.

Soups TO GO 20 oz.

$8.00

Soups TO GO 20 oz containers must be pre-ordered A DAY before pick up. They are all freshly made. Please select from the following: Chicken Soup, Tomato Basil, Tomato Vegetable, Potato Leek, Potato Onion, Hearty Vegetable, Carrot Soup, Cream of Cauliflower

Spaghetti Bowl

Spaghetti Bowl

$9.00

Made with "homemade" fresh spaghetti sauce- best seller!

Spaghetti Sauce 20 oz. container

Spaghetti Sauce 20 oz. container

$12.00

Freshly made sauce 20 oz. containers need to be preordered at least one day before pick up.

Savory Crepes & Waffles

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.00

Tomato, mozzarella, arugula, and basil

Parisian Crepe

$9.00

Ham, egg and Gruyere.

French Alpine Crepe

$9.00

Bacon, raclette cheese, and sliced potatoes.

Down South Crepe

$10.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, bell pepper, walnuts, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and Ranch dressing.

Good Morning Jersey Crepe

$9.00

Ham, Gruyere, spinach and maple syrup drizzle.

Get Me Going Crepe

$9.00

Bacon , fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Southern Chicken Crepe

$10.00

Chicken, cheese, arugula and Ranch dressing.

Plain Crepe w/ Add Ons

$7.00

Create your Own! Add Ons $1 each: bacon, spinach, ham, cheese, bell peppers, tomato, eggs

Mediterranean Waffle

$9.00

Tomato, mozzarella, arugula and basil.

Parisian Waffle

$9.00

Ham, egg and Gruyere.

French Alpine Waffle

$9.00

Bacon, Raclette Cheese, and sliced potatoes.

Down South Waffle

$10.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, bell pepper, walnuts, pepper, Jack cheese, lettuce, and Ranch dressing.

Good Morning Jersey Waffle

$9.00

Ham, Gruyere, spinach, and maple syrup drizzle.

Get Me Going Waffle

$9.00

Bacon, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Southern Chicken Waffle

Southern Chicken Waffle

$10.00

Chichen, cheese, arugula and Ranch dressing.

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons

$7.00

Create your Own! Add Ons $1 each: bacon, spinach, ham, cheese, bell peppers, tomato, eggs

Sweet Waffles & Crepes

Berlin Banana Crepe

Berlin Banana Crepe

$9.00

Bananas, Nutella, and Whipped Cream.

Tuscan Strawberry Crepe

$9.00

Strawberries, Mascarpone, Fig Glaze, and Basil.

French Kiss Crepe

French Kiss Crepe

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse, strawberries, and whipped cream.

Plain Crepe w/ Add Ons

Plain Crepe w/ Add Ons

$7.00

Create your own! Add Ons $1 each: bananas, strawberries, whipped cream, ice cream, Nutella, Speculoos, marshmallows, nuts

Berlin Banana Waffle

Berlin Banana Waffle

$9.00

Bananas, Nutella and whipped cream.

Tuscan Strawberry Waffle

$9.00

Strawberries, Mascarpone, Fig Glaze, and Basil.

French Kiss Waffle

French Kiss Waffle

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse, strawberries, and whipped cream,

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons

Plain Waffle w/ Add Ons

$7.00

Create your own! Add Ons $1 each: bananas, strawberries, whipped cream, ice cream, Nutella, Speculoos, marshmallows, nuts

Baguette Sandwiches

Belgian Classic

Belgian Classic

$8.00

Ham & Dutch Gouda

Green Garden

$8.00

Hummus, lettuce, tomato and cucumber

Flying Turkey

$8.00

Turkey, lettuce and tomato

French Atlantic

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Tuna Twist

$9.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and cucumber.

Chips

$1.00

Whole Grain Sandwiches

Belgian Classic

$6.00

Ham & Dutch Gouda

Green Garden

$6.00

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber

Flying Turkey

$6.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato

French Atlantic

$7.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Tuna Twist

$7.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber

Omelette Sandwich

$5.00

Made to order- Add ons each $1 bacon, spinach, ham, cheese, bell peppers, tomato

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!

Location

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Canteen To Go - Canteen To Go NJFH, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
200 Harborside Place JERSEY CITY, NJ 07311
View restaurantnext
Raaz
orange star4.3 • 1,053
537 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Deccan Spice - Jersey City
orange star4.0 • 1,142
771 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07306
View restaurantnext
Dhamaka - Essex Market
orange star4.1 • 113
119 Delancey Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Malai Marke
orange star4.2 • 2,756
318 E 6th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Bikanervala Jersey city
orange star3.8 • 722
815 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07306
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston