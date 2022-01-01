Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Waffle Lab The Exchange

234 N College AveUnit A-1

Fort Collins, CO 80528

Savory

TWL Classic

TWL Classic

$6.00

The Waffle that started it all! Our Liège waffles are made from a yeast-levened dough, not a batter. They are finished with real Belgian pearl sugar that melts on the inside and caramelizes on the outside. Dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Swiss and cheddar cheeses melted expertly around our classic waffle. LOOK at our add-ons!

Big Poppa

Big Poppa

$10.00

Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our classic waffle, sealed with melted swiss & cheddar on the outside. LOOK at our add-ons!

Braffle

Braffle

$12.00

Bratwurst, seared and served with warm sauerkraut & horseradish mustard.

Spicy Professor

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeños, with a side of salsa.

Pulled Pork Macffle

Pulled Pork Macffle

$14.00

Pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, and bbq sauce drizzle on top of our waffle with a side of coleslaw.

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

Basil, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic

Pulled Pork & Mac Bowl

$9.00

Pulled pork and mac-n-cheese

Create Your Own Waffle

$10.00

Our Liège waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.

Sweet

Maple-Bacon Bliss

Maple-Bacon Bliss

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.

Monkey's Uncle

Monkey's Uncle

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce & a hint of real Vermont maple syrup.

The European

The European

$10.00

Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

The Choc-ffle

The Choc-ffle

$8.00

Melted Ghirardelli dark chocolate, local homemade whipped cream & dark chocolate shavings.

I Want S'more

I Want S'more

$8.00

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, graham cracker bits and toasted marshmallow.

SIDES

Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Maple

$2.00

KIDS

Kids Plain Classic

$3.00
Kids S'more

Kids S'more

$5.00

Kids European

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$4.00

Kids Chocffle

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Dirt and Worm

$5.00

NON-WAFFLES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

1/3 pound pulled pork, bbq sauce, topped with cole slaw on a challah bun, with your choice of chips

Burger

$10.00

Two quarter pound patties, lettuce, tomato on a challa bun, with your choice of chips

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 N College AveUnit A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80528

Directions

