Waffle Love American Fork

80 NW State Street

American Fork, UT 84003

Order Again

Sweet Waffles

Red Wonder

$8.69

Nutella Love

$8.21

Founders Favorite

$6.94

The Works

$8.21

Cinna Love

$6.21

The Dulce

$8.82

Banana Cream Pie

$8.21

Bananas and cream

$7.25

Caramel and Cream

$7.25

Chocolate filled and cream

$7.25

Churro and Cream

$6.35

Churro waffle

$4.52

Coffee Love

$7.54

Daily Special

$5.41

Date Waffle

$16.28

Family Pack

$52.50

Ice Cream Sando

$5.41

Key Lime Pie

$7.31

Nutella and cream

$7.25

Peaches and cream

$8.03

Plain Liege Waffle

$3.89

Pumpkin Pie Waffle

$8.03

Raspberries and cream

$8.03

Strawberries & Cream

$6.94

Apple Strudel

$8.82

Peach cobbler

$8.69

Savory Waffles

Chicken and waffles

$10.34

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.82

Basic Chicken Sandwich

$8.69

Breakfast Sammy

$8.21

Sausage sammy

$8.66

Chicken avocado Tartine

$11.29

Breakfast Plate

$9.87

Chicken sando

$9.40

Southwestern Tartine

$12.39

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.05

Croissant Waffle (Waffant)

$3.89

Banana Foster

$8.82

Savory Sides

Bacon Egg & Combo

$4.73

Fries & Drink Combo

$4.46

Whole Avocado

$4.20

Half Avocado

$2.63

Bacon (2 Piece)

$3.20

Sausage

$3.15

1 Egg

$1.63

2 Eggs

$3.15

1 Piece Chicken

$2.89

2 Piece Chicken

$5.78

3 Piece Chicken

$8.66

4 Piece Chicken

$11.56

5 Piece Chicken

$18.11

1 Piece Grilled Chicken

$1.75

2 Piece Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$3.41

Kids Waffles

Kids Waffle: mini works

$5.87

Kids Waffle: mini love

$5.87

Kids Waffle: mini chx

$7.40

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.68

Milk

$1.94

Apple Juice

$1.94

Juice Box

$1.04

Chocolate Milk

$2.68

Bottled Chocolate Milk

$2.68

Bottled Milk

$2.68

Bottled Orange Juice

$3.28

Bottled Water

$1.05

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.73

Coffee

$2.92

Coffee (Waffle Love Style)

$3.44

Cold Brew

$4.83

Diet Coke Can

$0.98

Gatorade

$2.44

Glass Soda

$2.36

Hint water

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.10

Kombucha

$4.20

Monster

$3.15

Orange juice

$5.88

Peppermint hot cocoa

$3.17

Pina colada

$3.63

americano

$3.02

Pumpkin Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.44

Wondercrunch milkshake

$5.78

Nutella Dream Shake

$5.78

Acqua Panna

$3.31

Bulk

Bulk - 2lb bag of pearl sugar

$6.83

Bulk - Jar of biscoff

$5.25

Bulk - Nutella piping bag

$10.50

Bulk - Awesome sauce 1 gallon

$26.25

Bulk - Awesome sauce 1 quart

$6.83

Bulk - Fire sauce 1 gallon

$31.50

Bulk - Fire Sauce 1 quart

$8.40

Bulk - Lemon curd 16oz tub

$15.75

Bulk - Tomato bisque 1 gallon

$42.00

Dough balls - regular dozen

$28.32

Dough balls - half dozen

$14.16

Dough balls - Single dough ball

$2.36

Dough balls - Gluten Free "Friendly" Half Dozen

$23.64

Dough Balls - Gluten Free "Friendly" Dozen

$47.28

Dough balls - Gluten Free "Friendly" Single Dough Ball

$3.94

Dough balls - uncooked Waffant Square

$2.63

Merchandise

Artwork 5x5

$5.25

Artwork 6x6

$8.40

Artwork 8x10

$8.40

Artwork 12x12

$10.50

Hat: Too legit

$21.00

Hat: red trucker

$21.00

Shirts: XS

$26.25

Shirts: S

$26.25

Shirts: M

$26.25

Shirts: L

$26.25

Shirts: XL

$26.25

Sticker (round mural)

$0.26

Temporary Tattoo

$0.26
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 NW State Street, American Fork, UT 84003

Directions

