Waffle N' Chicken 3112 Dickerson Pike
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Waffle N' Chicken is a Fresh Eating place, with a fusion kitchen full of a unique and authentic Hispanic American flavor. Our food is cooked when your order it and everything is made with the freshest ingredients, and you’ll have the ability to order anything on our menu anytime of the day. We offer Coffee Specialties, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. At Waffle N' Chicken you will find a variety of food to satisfy your craving and make you come back for more.
Location
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
