Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails

787 Reviews

$

308 NW 10th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Build Your Own

Full Liege Waffle

$5.50

Combos

Full House

$9.50

Fresh cut strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and house made whipped cream on our golden Liege waffle.

Full Southern Belle

$9.00

Fresh blueberries, lemon curd, and our house made whipped cream on our golden Liege waffle.

Full Happy Camper

$7.75

S'mores on a waffle! Cookie butter (aka liquid graham crackers), chocolate syrup, and toasted marshmallows on our golden Liege waffle.

Full Elvis

$9.00

Fresh sliced bananas, bacon crumble, peanut butter, and honey on our golden Liege waffle.

Full American

$9.00

Fried egg, bacon crumble, melted cheddar cheese, and maple syrup on our golden Liege waffle.

Full Chicken & Waffles

$9.50

Fried chicken tenders with bacon crumble and maple syrup on top of our golden Liege waffle.

Full Cristo

$9.00

Waffle sandwich with smoked turkey, blackforest ham, melty white American cheese, and blackberry jam.

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.25

Full Hot Chicken

$10.00

Cereal Waffles

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.25

Churro Waffle

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.25

The Hangover

$10.00

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew Ice Cream Float

$5.50

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Whole Milk

$2.75

Choc Milk

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Extras

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Nutella

$0.75

Cookie Butter

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Honey

$0.50

Sprinkles

$0.50

Lemon Curd

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.50

Blueberries

$1.50

Bacon

$1.25

Candied Pecans

$1.25

Bananas

$1.00

Egg

$1.25

Marshmallows

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$1.25

Berry Jam

$0.50

Turkey

$1.00

Ham

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

American Cheese

$1.00

Fruity Pebbles

$0.50

Cocoa Puffs

$0.50

Cinnaom Toast Crunch

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stitch Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
835 W Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - May
orange star4.1 • 144
10946 N May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Hatch Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 PAWNEE DRIVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Coltrane
orange star4.2 • 185
231 S Coltrane Rd Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - Edmond Santa Fe
orange starNo Reviews
1501 N Santa Fe Avenue, suite 156 Edmond, OK 73003
View restaurantnext
The Hive Eatery
orange star4.5 • 3
1149 E 2nd St Edmond, OK 73034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Automobile Alley
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston