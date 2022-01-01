The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot Kings Inn - Mission Valley
4,523 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot Restaurants : Delicious Waffles & Breakfast Classics + Authentic San Diego Mexican Cuisine—Next to The Kings Inn San Diego in Mission Valley, Hotel Circle.
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego, CA 92108
