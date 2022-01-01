  • Home
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot Kings Inn - Mission Valley

4,523 Reviews

$

1333 HOTEL CIR S

San Diego, CA 92108

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
2 Eggs w/ Meat
Juice

Waffles, Pancakes, & French Toast

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

The Spot Waffle

$10.25

Churro Waffle

$11.95

Double Chip Waffle

$11.95

Bacon Waffle

$12.95

Banana Nut Waffle

$11.95

Red Velvet Waffle

$11.95

Blueberry Waffle

$11.95

Apple Cinnamon Waffle

$11.95

Blueberry Platter

$16.45

Banana Nut Platter

$16.45

Red Velvet Platter

$16.45

Double Chip Platter

$16.45

Churro Platter

$16.45

Plain Platter

$15.45

Apple Cinnamon Platter

$16.45

Bacon Waffle & Eggs

$13.75

Eggs Waffle Benedict

$14.95

Daily Waffle Special

$12.50

Bacon Waffle platter

$17.45

French Toast

$12.95

French Toast Platter

$17.45

Sir Waffelot's French Toast

$14.25

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$11.50

Lumberjack Stack (4)

$9.95

Short Stack (2)

$8.50

Double Chip Pancakes

$11.50

Omelettes & Eggs

1 Egg Meal

$10.95

1 Egg w/ Meat

$12.95

2 Eggs Meal

$11.95

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$13.95

Canadian Bacon & 2 Eggs

$14.95

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$14.95

Country-Fried Steak & 2 Eggs

$15.25

Country Ham & 2 Eggs

$14.95

Healthy Options

$13.95

Sausage Patty & 2 Eggs

$13.95

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Denver Omelette

$14.75

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$14.95

Mexican Omelette

$14.95

Baja California Omelette

$14.25

Mushroom & Cheese

$14.25

Three Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$14.95

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$14.95

Breakfast Favorites

El Vegetariano Casserole

$12.95

Farmer's Casserole

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Country Casserole

$14.25

Waffle Burger

$13.95

B.L.T

$13.25

Desayuno Mexicano

Bistec Ranchero

$17.25

Chilaquiles

$15.80

Huevos Rancheros

$14.25

Machaca Con Huevos

$14.95

Machaca Burrito

$14.95

Breakfast Burrito Grande

$14.50

Chorizo Con Huevos

$14.95

Bakery

English Muffin

$3.95

Fresh Baked Muffins

$4.25

Buttered Toast

$3.95
Mini Waffles

$6.50

Biscuits

$3.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.15

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.95

Sides

Steak ham

$5.95

Sausage Patty

$5.50

Cup of Fruit

$5.25

Bowl of Fruit

$6.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

One Egg

$4.50

Two Eggs

$5.50

Bacon

$5.95

2 bacon 2 sausage

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

Hash Browns

$4.75

Country Potatoes

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.95

French Fries

$4.25

Corned Beef

$5.75

Hollandaise

$1.95

Machaca

$6.95

canadian Bacon

$5.75

House Salsa

$1.25

Fried Chicken

$8.95Out of stock

Tortillas

$3.95

Ortega Chile

$1.25

Chile Toreados

$3.75

Rice

$4.95

Beans

$4.95

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

Chorizo

$6.95

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Waffle Fries

$5.25

Sour Cream

$2.25

Hamburger Patty

$5.75

Gravy

$1.50

Avocado 1/2

$3.25

Ranchera Salsa

$1.50

Peanut Butter 2oz

$1.75

Green Salsa

$1.50

Red Salsa

$1.50

Hot Red Salsa 4oz

$1.50

Veggies

$5.25

Grilled Chicken 5oz

$7.95

Ranch 4oz

$1.50

BBQ Sauce 4oz

$1.25

Nutella 2oz

$1.75

Steak

$14.95

Country fried steak w/ gravy

$5.75

Desserts

Malt & Shakes

$5.50

Churro Waffle a la mode

$8.95

The Waffle Spot Sundae

$7.25+

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.25

2 scoop ice cream

$6.25

Kids Items

Kids omelette

$6.95

Kids Cakes

$6.95

Kids Bacon & Eggs

$6.95

Kids French Toast

$6.95

Kids Half Crown

$6.95

Kids Turkey

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Sundae

$1.25

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$6.95

EXTRAS

Waffle Mug

$12.00

Family Breakfast

$62.43

N/A Beverages

Pepsi Products

$3.85
Coffee

$3.95

Horchata

$3.85

Regular Hot Chocolate

$4.15

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.85

Jamaica

$3.85

Juice

$4.75

Milk

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.99

Fresh brewed iced tea

$3.85

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew Black

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Hot chocolate

$4.75

Mexican hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

House Margarita

$12.00+

Skinny Margarita

$14.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Tequila Sherbert

$8.00

Paloma Mimosa

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Guavachata

$8.50

Watermelon Fresca

$8.50

Adios MF

$12.00

Vampiro

$8.00

Mimosa Kit

$18.00Out of stock

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

B-52

$8.50

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Blow Job

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.50

Cape Cod

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Creamsicle

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Duck Fart

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gibson

$8.50

Gimlet

$10.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.25

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kahlua and Cream

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee

$8.00

Keoki Coffee

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Long Island

$12.00

Long Beach

$11.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini-Gin

$11.00

Martini-Vodka

$11.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned-Bourbon

$10.00

Old Fashioned-Scotch

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Poinsettia

$8.50

Rasp Kamikazi

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$9.00

Slippery Nipple

$9.00

Sloe Comf Screw

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.50

Virgin Margarita

$6.50

Washington Apple

$9.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

White Russian

$8.50

Zombie

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

WAFFLE SPOT COCKTAILS

Mango Mimosa

$8.50

Hawaiian Mimosa

$9.50

Strawberry Mimosa

$8.50

French Toast Shot

$8.50

Champagne Bottle

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot Restaurants : Delicious Waffles & Breakfast Classics + Authentic San Diego Mexican Cuisine—Next to The Kings Inn San Diego in Mission Valley, Hotel Circle.

Website

Location

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego, CA 92108

Directions

Gallery
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

