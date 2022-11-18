Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffle Champion 1212 N Walker Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1212 N Walker Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Waffle Fries

Monthly Features

Turkey & Waffles

Turkey & Waffles

$13.95

Griddled turkey breast, jalapeño cranberry sauce, bacon béchamel & stuffing.

Sweet Potato S'mores

Sweet Potato S'mores

$10.95

Pureed sweet potato, torched marshmallow & caramel pecan bark

Fried Apple Pie Milkshake

Fried Apple Pie Milkshake

$6.95

Vanilla Blue Bell, cinnamon apples & flaky pie crust.

Waffle Sandwiches

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Crispy Buttermilk Tenders, Crispy Leeks & Tabasco Honey

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$11.95

Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar & Farm Egg Scramble

Florentine

Florentine

$10.95

Farm Egg Scramble, Garlic Spinach N' Mushroom, Marinated Tomatoes & Goat Cheese Bechamel

Migas

Migas

$10.95

Farm Egg Scramble, House Chorizo, Tomatillo Salsa, Spicy Crema & Crispy Tortilla Strips

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$13.95

Crispy Hot Buttermilk Tenders, Pickles & Sassy Slaw

Sweet Waffles

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

French Toasted Classic Waffle, Fresh Strawberries, Cinnamon Cream Cheese Syrup & Candied Walnuts

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$10.95

Spiced Butter, Vanilla Frosting & Pecan Oat Crumble

S'mores

S'mores

$10.95

Torched Marshmallow, Chocolate Ganache & Graham Cracker Crumble

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Baked Apples, Bourbon Caramel, Streusel

Plain & Simple

Plain & Simple

$5.95

Topped With Maple Syrup & Powdered Sugar

Snacks

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$6.95
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Berries, Mint & Lime

Crispy Buttermilk Tenders

Crispy Buttermilk Tenders

$8.95

House Spiced Buttermilk Marinated Crispy Tenders

Grilled Chicken Bites

Grilled Chicken Bites

$5.95
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Garlic N' Parsley Salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Garlic Salt N' Parsley

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.95

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Side - Thick Cut Bacon

Side - Thick Cut Bacon

$4.95

Three strips of thick cut bacon

Side - Egg

Side - Egg

$0.95

One side egg.

Side - Cheese Sauce

Side - Cheese Sauce

$1.50
Side - Breakfast Sausage

Side - Breakfast Sausage

$3.95

House breakfast sausage

Clean Livin'

GF Waffle

GF Waffle

$8.95

Gluten-Fee Waffle & Fresh Fruit

Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie Bowl

$8.95

Toasted Coconut, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Cocoa Nibs & Granola

Superfood Oatmeal

Superfood Oatmeal

$7.95

Organic, Gluten-Free, Chia, Quinoa, Hemp, Strawberry, Blueberry & Oat Crumble

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.95

Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Orange & Lemon

Soup & Salad

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$6.95

Okie Ranch, Iceberg, Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Red, Bacon, Cheddar & Waffle Croutons

Potato Leek Chowder

Potato Leek Chowder

$5.95

Crispy Leeks & Cheddar

Brunch Plates

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Liege Wafel, Fried Farm Egg, Micro Greens, Pickled Red Onion & Radish

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$7.95

House Chorizo, Scramble, Queso Cotija, Tomatillo Salsa & Radish

Sips

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$2.95

Fair Trade Certified & Organic

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Locally Roasted

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Milk

Milk

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

OKC'S Favorite Chicken & Waffles. Craft Waffle Sandwiches. Homemade Sweets. Mimosas. Waffle Fries. Milkshakes. Bloodys.

Website

Location

1212 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
301 NW 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Elk Valley Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
1210 N Hudson Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Collective - Okie Pokie
orange starNo Reviews
308 NW 10th St Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Collective - Shaka
orange starNo Reviews
308 NW 10th St Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Molly's Tamales - Collective- Molly's Tamales
orange starNo Reviews
308 Northwest 10th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Gogi Go! - 1325 N Walker Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1325 N Walker Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston