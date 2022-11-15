Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffles Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

6885 Aliante Parkway ste 103

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single
Half Waffle & Tender
Chicken & Waffles

Sweet & Savory

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Chicken & Waffles Combo

$16.99

Sweet Thing

$8.99

Sweet Thing Combo

$12.99

Breakfast Treat

$8.49

Breakfast Treat Combo

$12.49

Breakfast Delight

$10.99

Breakfast Delight Combo

$14.99

Banana Split

$10.79

Banana Split Combo

$14.79

Tropic Thunder

$9.29

Tropic Thunder Combo

$13.29

Waffle S'more

$8.49

Waffle S'more Combo

$12.49

Best Friend

$9.79

Best Friend Combo

$13.79

Cookies & Cream

$8.49

Cookies & Cream Combo

$12.49

Breakfast Trio

$8.49

Breakfast Trio Combo

$12.49

Cherry Berry

$8.49

Cherry Berry Combo

$12.49

Red,White & Blueberry

$7.99

Red,White & Blueberry Combo

$11.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$7.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Combo

$11.99

Cherry Blossom

$8.99

Cherry Blossom Combo

$12.99

Other Favorites

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.75

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait Medium

$5.95

Yogurt Parfait Large

$7.25

Potatoes and Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Potato Scramble Medium

$6.95

Potato Scramble Large

$9.75

Cheese Omelet with Toast

$8.95

Ham and Cheese Omelet with Toast

$8.95

Denver Omelet with Toast

$8.95

Build Your Own

Single

$4.99

Double

$7.99

Chia Seed Single

$5.49

Chia Seed Double

$8.49

Gulten Free Single

$5.99

Gulten Free Double

$8.99

Red Velvet Single

$5.99

Red Velvet Double

$8.99

Sweet Potato Single

$5.99

Sweet Potato Double

$8.99

Oat Single

$5.49

Oat Double

$8.49

Chocolate Single

$5.99

Chocolate Double

$8.99

Organic Flax Single

$5.49

Organic Flax Double

$8.49

Sides

Hashbrown Patty

$2.50

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Toast - White

$1.50

Waffles Fries

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Grits

$2.50

Grits w Chees

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Toast - Wheat

$1.50

Scrambled Eggs*

$3.00

Over Easy*

$3.00

Over Medium*

$3.00

Over Hard*

$3.00

Sunny Side Up*

$3.00

Scramble w Cheese

$4.00

All Day Specials

Las Vegas Special

$10.99

Lite Fare Special

$9.99

Southern Special

$16.99

Junior Smash Breakfast

$15.99

Kids Meal 12 & Under

Half Waffle, Eggs, & Kids Bacon

$6.95

Half Waffle & Tender

$6.95

Half Waffle,Fruit Cup & Kids Bacon

$6.95

Family Meals

Chicken Only

$32.00

Chicken & Fries

$38.00

Waffle Family Meal Breakfast

$42.00

Waffle Toppings

Strawberries

$1.50

Blueberry

$1.50

Mango

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Almonds

$1.50

Pecan

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Nutella

$1.50

Coconut

$1.50

Chocolate Sauce

$1.50

Chocolate Chips

$1.50

White Chocolate

$1.50

Sprinkles

$1.50

Marshmellows

$1.50

Apple Pie

$1.75

Cherry PIe

$1.75

Ice Cream

$1.75

Blazing Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Cream

$0.50

Beverages

Fresh Smoothies Medium

$4.49

Fresh Smoothies Large

$5.49

Taro Boba Tea

$3.65+

Real Ice Cream Shakes Medium

$4.99

Real Ice Cream Shakes Large

$5.79

Juice Medium

$2.49

Juice Large

$2.99

Milk Medium

$2.49

Milk Large

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

$2.49

Latte medium

$3.99

Latte Large

$4.99

Hot Choccolate

$2.99

Shaken Fruit Iced Tea

$3.29

Shaken Fruit Lemonade

$3.29

Coffee

$2.29

Chocolate Milk Medium

$2.49

Chocolate Milk Large

$2.99

Premium Teas

$2.29

Milk Boba Tea

$3.69+

Milk

Thai Boba Tea

$3.69+

Thai

Bottle Water

$2.99

Boba add on

$0.50

Ice Coffee

$3.99

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich Only

$8.75

Breakfast Sandwich Combo

$11.95

Blazin Chicken & Waflle Sandwich

$8.75

Blazin Chicken & Waflle Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Kimmie's BLT Xplosion

$9.25

Kimmie's BLT Xplosion Combo

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Blazin Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.45

Turkey Club Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Veggie Pizza

$8.95

Supreme Pizza

$8.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.95

Chicken Only

$8.99

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$10.99

Blazin Grilled Sandwich Combo

$12.45

Sweet & Savory

Chicken & Waffles

$14.29

Chicken & Waffles Combo

$18.69

Sweet Thing

$9.89

Sweet Thing Combo

$14.29

Breakfast Treat

$9.34

Breakfast Treat Combo

$13.74

Breakfast Delight

$12.09

Breakfast Delight Combo

$16.49

Banana Split

$11.87

Banana Split Combo

$16.27

Tropic Thunder

$10.22

Tropic Thunder Combo

$14.62

Waffle S'more

$9.34

Waffle S'more Combo

$13.74

Best Friend

$10.77

Best Friend Combo

$15.17

Cookies & Cream

$9.34

Cookies & Cream Combo

$13.74

Breakfast Trio

$9.34

Breakfast Trio Combo

$13.74

Cherry Berry

$9.34

Cherry Berry Combo

$13.74

Red,White & Blueberry

$8.79

Red,White & Blueberry Combo

$13.19

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$8.79

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Combo

$13.19

Cherry Blossom

$9.89

Cherry Blossom Combo

$14.29

Other Favorites

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.43

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Yogurt Parfait Medium

$6.55

Yogurt Parfait Large

$7.98

Potatoes and Sausage Gravy

$5.45

Potato Scramble Medium

$7.65

Potato Scramble Large

$10.73

Cheese Omelet with Toast

$9.85

Ham and Cheese Omelet with Toast

$9.85

Denver Omelet with Toast

$9.85

Build Your Own

Single

$5.49

Double

$8.79

Chia Seed Single

$6.04

Chia Seed Double

$9.34

Gulten Free Single

$6.59

Gulten Free Double

$9.89

Red Velvet Single

$6.59

Red Velvet Double

$9.89

Sweet Potato Single

$6.59

Sweet Potato Double

$9.89

Oat Single

$6.04

Oat Double

$9.34

Chocolate Single

$6.59

Chocolate Double

$9.89

Organic Flax Single

$6.04

Organic Flax Double

$9.34

Sides

Hashbrown Patty

$2.75

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.30

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage

$2.75

Turkey Bacon

$3.30

Turkey Sausage

$3.30

Toast - White

$1.65

Waffles Fries

$3.30

Chips

$2.20

Grits

$2.75

Grits w Chees

$3.85

Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Toast - Wheat

$1.65

Scrambled Eggs*

$3.30

Over Easy*

$3.30

Over Medium*

$3.30

Over Hard*

$3.30

Sunny Side Up*

$3.30

Scramble w Cheese

$4.40

All Day Specials

Las Vegas Special

$12.09

Lite Fare Special

$10.99

Southern Special

$18.69

Junior Smash Breakfast

$17.59

Kids Meal 12 & Under

Half Waffle, Eggs, & Kids Bacon

$7.65

Half Waffle & Tender

$7.65

Half Waffle,Fruit Cup & Kids Bacon

$7.65

Family Meals

Chicken Only

$35.20

Chicken & Fries

$41.80

Waffle Family Meal Breakfast

$46.20

Waffle Toppings

Strawberries

$1.65

Blueberry

$1.65

Mango

$1.65

Pineapple

$1.65

Banana

$1.65

Almonds

$1.65

Pecan

$1.65

Peanut Butter

$1.65

Nutella

$1.65

Coconut

$1.65

Chocolate Sauce

$1.65

Chocolate Chips

$1.65

White Chocolate

$1.65

Sprinkles

$1.65

Marshmellows

$1.65

Apple Pie

$1.93

Cherry PIe

$1.93

Ice Cream

$1.93

Blazing Sauce

$0.55

Strawberry Butter

$0.55

Ranch

$0.55

Sweet Cream

$0.55

Beverages

Fresh Smoothies Medium

$4.94

Fresh Smoothies Large

$6.04

Taro Boba Tea

$3.65+

Real Ice Cream Shakes Medium

$5.49

Real Ice Cream Shakes Large

$6.37

Juice Medium

$2.74

Juice Large

$3.29

Milk Medium

$2.74

Milk Large

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Soda

$2.74

Latte medium

$4.39

Latte Large

$5.49

Hot Choccolate

$3.29

Shaken Fruit Iced Tea

$3.62

Shaken Fruit Lemonade

$3.62

Coffee

$2.52

Chocolate Milk Medium

$2.74

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.29

Premium Teas

$2.52

Milk Boba Tea

$3.69+

Milk

Thai Boba Tea

$3.69+

Thai

Bottle Water

$3.29

Boba add on

$0.55

Ice Coffee

$4.39

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich Only

$9.63

Breakfast Sandwich Combo

$13.15

Blazin Chicken & Waflle Sandwich

$9.63

Blazin Chicken & Waflle Sandwich Combo

$14.02

Kimmie's BLT Xplosion

$10.18

Kimmie's BLT Xplosion Combo

$14.58

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.30

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.70

Blazin Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.30

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.30

Turkey Club Sandwich Combo

$13.70

Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.85

Veggie Pizza

$9.85

Supreme Pizza

$9.85

Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.85

Chicken Only

$9.89

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$12.09

Blazin Grilled Sandwich Combo

$13.70
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Waffles Cafe is a family owned restaurant in North Las Vegas specializing in creative waffles, delicious and hearty sandwiches, and famous fried chicken. Come and check us out in North Las Vegas.

Location

6885 Aliante Parkway ste 103, NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89084

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Geisha House Steak & Sushi
orange star4.2 • 2,124
6572 N Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89131
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
6050 N.Decatur Blvd Suite 102A North Las Vegas, NV 89130
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ N Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
6475 N Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89131
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
AntidoteLV - Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
6322 STANDING ELM ST. NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89081
View restaurantnext
North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORTH LAS VEGAS

North star Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,387
5150 Camino Al Norte North Las Vegas, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
orange star4.5 • 341
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Pizza and Ice Cream
orange star4.3 • 213
5585 SIMMONS ST NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89031
View restaurantnext
Miz Lola's - Craig
orange star4.0 • 80
1306 W Craig Rd North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORTH LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston