Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Waffles and Whatnot 500 Muldoon Road Unit 5

review star

No reviews yet

500 Muldoon Road Unit 5

Anchorage, AK 99504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Waffles and Whatnot is a socially conscious eater that accommodates nearly all food allergies and restrictions. It offers a variety of foods from breakfast meals to chicken and waffles but the best thing on the menu isn't on the menu. Ask for the Chef's Choice.

Location

500 Muldoon Road Unit 5, Anchorage, AK 99504

Directions

Gallery
Waffles and Whatnot image
Waffles and Whatnot image
Waffles and Whatnot image

Popular restaurants in Anchorage

Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anchorage
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston