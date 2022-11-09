WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE Silverdale
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
WAFFLE STOP The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now. JOHNNY COFFEE We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.
11199 Pacific Crest Place, D-139, Silverdale, WA 98383
