WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE Silverdale

review star

No reviews yet

11199 Pacific Crest Place

D-139

Silverdale, WA 98383

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON AVO SCRAMBLE
WAKE N WAFFLE
FRIED CHICKEN & EGG BOWL

WAFFLES

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Pearl sugar waffle, Pumpkin spiced Cheesecake, Dulce de Leche, and Graham Cracker Struesel topped with Whipped Cream.

BUTTERMILK WAFFLES

$9.00+

A big, fluffy & flavorful buttermilk waffle just like mom used to make. Also available with Pecans, Blueberries, and Chocolate Chips.

PEARL SUGAR WAFFLE

$9.00

Our artisan Liege recipe, a brioche-style dough baked with bits of caramelized pearl sugar. So good you don’t need syrup!

SOUTHERN WAFFLES

$9.00+

Southern meets goodness in our cornmeal waffle served with cinnamon butter and honey syrup. Also available with Bacon.

VERRY BERRY MEDLEY

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries & blackberries, raspberry coulis, whipped cream.

NUTELLA STRAWBERRY BANANA

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, bananas, chocolate hazelnut spread, whipped cream.

BACON COOKIE BUTTER

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle, house-made maple glazed bacon, cookie butter, whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, house-made cheesecake, strawberry glaze, whipped cream.

LUSCIOUS LEMON BLUEBERRY

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle, glazed wild blueberries, fresh lemon curd, whipped cream.

EGGS & STUFF

RANCHERO STEAK & EGGS

$18.00

Three eggs any style, carne asada, fiesta hash browns on a bed of chimichurri sauce, topped with tomatoes, sour cream drizzle, cilantro and radishes.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER SCRAMBLE

$16.00

Three scrambled eggs, pulled pork carnitas, fiesta hash browns, red bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and radishes.

BACON AVO SCRAMBLE

$15.00

Three eggs scrambled with bacon and diced tomatoes, topped with sliced avocado and Tillamook™ cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.

CALIFORNIA SCRAMBLE

$15.00

Three eggs scrambled with seasoned & grilled chicken, fresh spinach, and sautéed onion, topped with Beecher’s™ Flagship cheddar and sliced avocado. Served with hash browns and toast.

HAM & CHEESE SCRAMBLE

$14.00

Three eggs scrambled with grilled diced ham and topped with Tillamook™ cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.

CLASSIC EGG PLATE

$10.00

2 eggs any style, hashbrowns, toast, and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.

SUNNY SELECTIONS

WAKE N WAFFLE

$16.00

Choose one of our waffles, two eggs, hash browns, and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.

WEE WAFFLE

$13.00

Choose one of our waffles, one egg, and choice of bacon slice, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.

SPLIT DECISION SAMPLER

$18.00

A delicious duo of Pearl Sugar and Southern waffles with two eggs and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.

PEARL SUGAR FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$14.00

Our Pearl Sugar Waffle bathed in egg custard, served with two eggs and choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage.

MESS HAUL

$19.00

Our take on Biscuits and gravy, Waffle Style! Two Southern Waffles stacked with hash browns and three eggs, smothered in house-made gravy and topped with diced applewood bacon.

MINI MESS HAUL

$14.00

Our mini take on Biscuits and Gravy, Waffle Style! A Southern Waffle stacked with hash browns and one egg, smothered in house-made gravy and topped with diced apple wood bacon.

FRIED CHICKEN & EGG BOWL

$15.00

Southern Waffle topped with Tillamook™ cheddar cheese, Nashville Hot OR buttermilk fried chicken, two eggs, smothered in house-made peppered cream gravy.

BACON OVERBOARD COMBO

$16.00

Diced thick applewood bacon cooked in our Southern Waffle, topped with maple glazed bacon and served with eggs, two more slices of maple glazed bacon and bacon syrup.

BERRY ORGANIC OATMEAL

$9.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$16.00

Two buttermilk fried tenders drenched in our Nashville Hot spice over a Pearl Sugar Waffle, with our hot honey drizzle.

CLASSIC CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$16.00

Two buttermilk fried tenders over a Southern Waffle, with cinnamon butter and honey syrup.

SANDWICHES

GRILLED MONTE CRISTO

$16.00

Two pieces of Pearl Sugar French Toast layered with roasted turkey, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and raspberry jam. Served with waffle fries.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Sizzling Nashville Hot chicken, comeback sauce, buttermilk cole slaw, and house-made pickles on a Southern Waffle. Served with waffle fries.

CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Tillamook™ cheddar cheese and bacon jam on a Southern Waffle. Served with waffle fries.

TURKEY BACADO SANDWICH

$16.00

Roasted turkey and thick applewood bacon with avocado, tomato, lettuce and herbed mayonnaise on a Southern Waffle. Served with fresh fruit.

SHARABLES

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$12.00

Crispy waffle fries tossed with house-made garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan and served with our house-made ranch for dipping.

CHICKEN WAFFLE FRIES

$15.00

Crispy waffle fries covered in melted Tillamook™ cheddar cheese, chopped thick applewood bacon, buttermilk fried chicken, chives, served with our house-made ranch for dipping.

PEARL SUGAR TOTS

$12.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle bites served with hot fudge, dulce de leche, and strawberry sauces for dipping.

SIDES

SEASONAL FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

Seasonal melon, grapes, and a mixture of berries such as strawberry and blueberry.

HASH BROWNS

$3.50

Seasoned hash browns

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.50

6oz of seasoned waffle fries

SLICED TOMATOES

$3.00

Sliced roma tomato

TOAST

$3.00

Available White, Wheat, Sourdough, or Southern Waffle Toast.

CAGE-FREE EGGS

$3.00+

Choose 1, 2, or 3 cage-free eggs any style.

APPLEWOOD BACON

$2.00+

Choose from 1, 2, or 3 slices.

MAPLE-GLAZED BACON

$2.50+

Slow cooked and basted with house-made maple-glaze. Choose from 1, 2, or 3 slices.

CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE

$2.50+

Choose from 1, 2, or 3 patties.

PORK SAUSAGE

$2.50+

House-made with fresh herbs and seasoning. Choose from 1, 2, or 3 patties.

PEPPERED CREAM GRAVY

$4.00

4 ounces of house-made peppered cream gravy.

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER

$6.00

AVOCADO

$3.00

FRENCH TOAST SIDE

$8.00

SIDE OF CARNE ASADA

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$8.00

Jr. Pearl Sugar Waffle, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.

KIDS WAFFLE TOTS

$8.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle bites, cage-free egg scrambled, and choice of dipping sauce.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$8.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tender served with waffle fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Grand Central White Bread and melted Tillamook Cheddar. Served with waffle fries.

RETAIL

HOUSE COFFEE BEANS 12OZ

$14.00

Fresh coffee roasted weekly from Caffe D'arte. Available to choose from House Drip, Decaf, House Espresso, and Wood-Roasted French Press beans.

HABANERO HOT SAUCE 9OZ

$9.00

House-made habanero hot sauce. Perfect for topping savory egg and meat dishes. Moderate heat.

HOUSE RANCH 9OZ

$9.00

House-made ranch dressing with fresh herbs.

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY 9OZ

$13.00

House-blended Nashville Hot spices mixed with clover honey.

COFFEE MUG

$12.00

Enjoy your home-brew in one of our Waffle Stop coffee mugs. Choose blue or yellow.

ASSORTED T-SHIRT

$25.00

Assorted Waffle Stop branded t-shirts. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.

WAFFLE HOODIE

$40.00

Waffle Stop branded hooded sweatshirt. Unisex.

COFFEE & TEA

PUMPKIN-SPICED LATTE

$4.50

House Drip coffee from Caffe D'arte. Roasted weekly, available in Regular and Decaf.

PUMPKIN COLD BREW

$5.00

House Drip coffee from Caffe D'arte. Roasted weekly, available in Regular and Decaf.

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

2 espresso shots, house-made vanilla syrup, milk. 16oz

BROWN SUGAR CARDAMOM LATTE

$4.50

2 espresso shots, house-made brown sugar cardamom syrup, milk. 16oz

LATTE

$4.00

2 espresso shots, milk. 16oz

HOUSE MOCHA

$4.75

2 espresso shots, house-made dark chocolate sauce, milk. 16oz

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

House-made dark chocolate sauce, milk. 16oz

HOT TEA

$3.00

Tao of Tea (Portland, OR) - Black Tea, Earl Grey, Jasmine Green, Mint (Decaf)

HOUSE VANILLA LATTE

$4.50

House Drip coffee from Caffe D'arte. Roasted weekly, available in Regular and Decaf.

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$4.00

Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. 16oz

AMERICANO

$3.25

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

House-made dark chocolate sauce, milk. 16oz

ESPRESSO SHOTS

$2.50

Perfectly pulled shots of espresso from Caffe D'arte.

MILK

$3.50

STRAWBERRY MILK

$4.00

House-made strawberry sauce, milk. 16oz

PURE MAPLE LATTE

$5.00

2 espresso shots, pure maple syrup, milk. 16oz

JUICE & SODA

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$4.00+

Yes, fresh squeezed.

RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00+

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

Apples, but in juice form.

JUST LEMONADE

$4.00

Lemon Juice, Pure Cane Sugar, Water. That's it. 20oz

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.75

Strawberry Glaze, Lemon Juice, Pure Cane Sugar, Water. That's it. 20oz

BLUEBERRY HONEY LEMONADE

$4.75

Wild Blueberries, Lemon Juice, Honey, Water. That's it. 20oz

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.75

Raspberry Coulis, Lemon Juice, Pure Cane Sugar, Water. Thats it. 20oz

HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA

$3.50

Available Sweet or Unsweet. 20oz

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

You know what it is. Lemonade & Iced Tea 20oz.

COKE PURE CANE

$4.00

It's cola.

DIET COKE

$4.00

It's diet cola.

KIDS JUST LEMONADE

$3.00

KIDS MILK

$3.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.00

KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

SPRITE PURE CANE SUGAR

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:59 pm
WAFFLE STOP The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now. JOHNNY COFFEE We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.

11199 Pacific Crest Place, D-139, Silverdale, WA 98383

