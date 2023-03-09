Waffletto 406 North Litchfield Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffles

Avocado Waffle

$13.50

Berries n Cream

$11.25

Berries Waffle

$11.25

Big Breakfast

$14.99

BLT

$13.25

Chicken Pesto

$13.55

Chicken Sandwich

$13.55

Chorizo

$13.95

Cream Cheese

$11.80

Cream Cheese

$12.25

Egg Bacon n Cheese

$12.50

Ham, Egg n Cheese

$12.50

Mashlette

$13.85

Nutella Waffle

$11.25

Party Plate

$11.49

Peach n Caramel

$10.95

Pina Colada

$11.85

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Tyler Waffle

$12.85

Waffletto

$12.85

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano

$4.25

Iced Caramel Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai

$5.50

Iced Cinnamon Coconut Mocha Latte

$5.95

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Iced Lavender White Mocha

$5.95

Iced Mocha Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Iced Pistachio White Mocha

$5.95

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.50

Hot Coffee

Black Coffee

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.75

Hot Americano

$4.25

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.50

Hot Chai

$5.50

Hot Cinnamon Coconut Mocha Latte

$5.95

Hot Latte

$5.50

Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Hot Lavender White Mocha Latte

$5.95

Hot Mocha Latte

$5.50

Hot Pistachio White Mocha Latte

$5.95

Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Hot White Mocha Latte

$5.50

Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.55

Mango

$6.25

Pina Colada

$6.25

Strawberry

$6.25

Wild Berry

$6.25

Milkshake

Oreo

$6.95

Wake the ESPRESSO UP

$6.95

Tea

Black Hibiscus

$4.75

Black Strawberry Peach

$4.75

Green Pineapple Coconut

$4.75

Green Strawberry Guava

$4.75

Green Strawberry Kiwi

$4.75

Green Watermelon Kiwi

$4.75

Organic Green Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Black

$3.75

Alternative drinks

Apple Juice

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.50

Salads

Apple Cranberry

$9.87

Strawberry Pecan

$8.87

Kids Menu

Kids Waffle

$6.89

Kids Breakfast

$9.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$3.50

Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$6.25

Horchata Frappe

$6.25

Mocha Frappe

$6.25

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$6.25

White Mocha Frappe

$6.25

Lemonade

Dragon Slayer

$5.50

Blue Tornado

$6.25

Watermelon Strawberry

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Waffletto, we make fresh Belgian waffles and provide great experiences. But we are also so much more. We are a family behind an amazing, one-of-a-kind coffee shop in Goodyear, AZ as we strive day after day to share our unique flavor and exceptional values. Waffletto began as an idea, which then turned into motivation and led to a craving for whetting people’s appetite for an incredible breakfast, brunch or snack!

Location

406 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Directions

