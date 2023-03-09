Waffletto 406 North Litchfield Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
At Waffletto, we make fresh Belgian waffles and provide great experiences. But we are also so much more. We are a family behind an amazing, one-of-a-kind coffee shop in Goodyear, AZ as we strive day after day to share our unique flavor and exceptional values. Waffletto began as an idea, which then turned into motivation and led to a craving for whetting people’s appetite for an incredible breakfast, brunch or snack!
Location
406 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
