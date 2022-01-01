A map showing the location of Wagaya - Midtown 339 14th St NWView gallery

Wagaya - Midtown 339 14th St NW

review star

No reviews yet

339 14th St NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

LUNCH SET

NIGIRI SUSHI

$15.00

SALAD & ROLL

$15.00

TERIYAKI & ROLLS

$15.00

TRADITIONAL

$16.50

JEWEL BOWLS

Three Jewels

$17.00

Katsu Jewel

$15.00

Veggie Jewel

$15.00

Sashimi Jewel

$17.00

Teriyaki Jewel

$15.00

DINNER SET

CHUKA

$23.00

KAISEN

$25.00

TRADITIONAL

$24.00

SAKE

KITARO CUP

$21.25

GOLD CAN

$21.25

BLACK CAN

$22.50

RED CAN

$21.25

GREEN CAN

$21.25

WAGAYA CUP

$21.25

WINE

PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

CHARDONNAY

$13.75

CABERNET

$13.75

MERLOT

$13.75

BEER

HITACHINO WHITE ALE

$12.50

HITACHINO DAI DAI

$12.50

ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI

$10.00

ORION PREMIUM LAGER

$8.75

WEDNESDAY CAT

$11.25

ECHIGO RED ALE

$12.50

ECHIGO STOUT

$11.25

TOKYO BLACK

$11.25

KURIKURO CHESTNUT ALE

$13.75

KYOTO MATCHA IPA

$12.50

BLUE DEMON

$11.25

SORRY UMAMI IPA

$11.25

YONA YONA PALE ALE

$11.25

KAGUA BLANC

$12.50

LUNAR YUZU SELTZER

$8.10

LUNAR PLUM SELTZER

$8.10

LUNAR LYCHEE SELTZER

$8.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
339 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

