Wagon and Wheel Diner 384 South Main Street

Wagon and Wheel Diner 384 South Main Street

No reviews yet

384 South Main Street

Sharon, MA 02067

Breakfast Classics

Wagon Wheel Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin

Country Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs any style and two strips of bacon, and two sausages. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin & coffee

Sunshine Breakfast

$12.99

Two eggs sun side up, 2 slices Challah bread French toast hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and griddled, topped with butter, and served with fresh fruit

Hangry-Man Breakfast

$14.99

Three eggs any style and three strips of bacon, three sausages and one pancake. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.99

Pan fried hash with potatoes and two eggs any style served with toast or English muffin

Steak Tip & Eggs

$18.99

Served with marinated steak tips, three eggs any style, served with home fries, toast or English muffin

Egg Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

English Muffin with choice of cheese

Lox Bagel

$10.99

Bagel with lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion and tomato

Egg Benedict

Build Your Own Benedict

$11.99

All benedicts include two poached eggs on an English muffin with hollandaise or cheese sauce served with home fries and choice of one: ham, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, corn beef hash or vegetable

Healthy Choice

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Cup of seasonal cut fruit

Oatmeals with Berries

$6.99

Bowl of oatmeal with fresh berries

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Parfait of yogurt with berries and granola

Fresh Eggs your Way

One Fresh Egg

$7.99

1 Fresh Egg served with Home Fries and Toast and choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel

Two Fresh Eggs

$9.99

2 Fresh Eggs served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel

Three Egg Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Three Eggs Omelets served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and choice of cheese and option for breakfast meat

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Three Eggs Omelets with onion, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, broccoli served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel

Greek Omelet

$11.99

Three Eggs Omelets with spinach, tomato, and feta served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese

Western Omelet-

$12.99

Three Eggs Omelets with ham, onion, pepper served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese

Moose Hill Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

Three Eggs Omelets Bacon, sausage, ham & choice of cheese served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese

Steak Tip Omelet

$19.99

Three Eggs Omelets served with marinated sliced steak tips, onions, peppers served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese

Griddle Works

One Pancake

$2.99

Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Two Pancakes

$5.99

Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Three Pancakes

$8.99

Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

One French Toast

$2.99

One slice of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Two French Toast

$5.99

Two slices of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Three French Toast

$9.99

Three slices of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Topped with Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

House-made Belgian waffle topped with butter. Topped with Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Links (3) Side

$4.99

Turkey Bacon (3) Side

$4.99

Bacon Strips (3) Side

$4.99

Canadian Bacon Side

$4.99

Ham Side

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.99

Lox Side

$6.99

Egg (1) Side

$2.99

Steak Tips Side

$10.99

Home Fries Side

$2.99

Toast Side

$1.99

English Muffin Side

$1.99

Bagel Side

$2.99

Banana Bread Side

$4.99

Muffins Side

$2.99

Hollandaise Sauce Side

$1.99

Cream Cheese Side

$0.49

Soup and Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Cup

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bowl

Samll Caesar Salad

$5.99

Small plate of romaine lettuce, parmesan, garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Large plate romaine lettuce, parmesan, garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Made with light mayonnaise, crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato toasted with choice of bread

Steak Tip Sandwich

$14.99

Thinly sliced marinated steak tips topped with choice of cheese, sautéed onion served on a grilled submarine sandwich bun

Borderland Deli

Full Sandwich

$11.99

Full Sandwich with two slices of bread

Wrap

$11.99

Wrap with grilled tortilla

Burgers & Dogs

Wild West Angus Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2lb of Beef Angus burger served on a grilled brioche roll, choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or American cheese

Hot Dog

$6.99

Kosher beef hot dog with choice of side

Melts and Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese and choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Tuna with a light mayonnaise grilled with American cheese and choice of bread

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Slow roasted turkey sliced with crispy bacon, with American cheese and choice of bread

Patty Melt

$11.99

1/2 lb. Beef burger on a rye bread griddled with melted Swiss cheese and sautéed onions

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled or crispy chicken with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Sweet Asian sauce or Caesar dressing

Lunch Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.99

French Fries

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Specials

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six crispy sticks with melty Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Bone-in or boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Sweet Asian. Choose a dressing- honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch. Served with celery and carrot sticks

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.99

Cosmopolitan

$9.99

Gimlet

$9.99

Greyhound

$7.99

Madras

$7.99

Manhattan

$9.99

Margarita

$8.99

Martini

$9.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Mudslide

$10.99

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Sea Breeze

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Tom Collins

$8.99

Whiskey Sour

$8.99

White Russian

$9.99

Bellini

$8.99

White Sangria

$9.99

Red Sangria

$9.99

Vodka

Stoli Blueberry

$7.99

Titos

$7.99

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$14.99

DBL Titos

$14.99

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.99

DBL Tanqueray

$14.99

Rum

Bacardi

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Malibu

$7.99

DBL Bacardi

$14.99

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.99

DBL Malibu

$14.99

Tequila

Sauza

$7.99

Patron Silver

$7.99

DBL Sauza

$14.99

DBL Patron Silver

$14.99

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.99

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.99

Jack Fire

$7.99

Jameson

$7.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.99

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$14.99

DBL Jack Fire

$14.99

DBL Jameson

$14.99

DBL Jim Beam

$14.99

Scotch

Dewars

$7.99

DBL Dewars

$14.99

Liqueur

Bailey's

$7.99

Kahlua

$7.99

3 Olives Espresso

$7.99

Peachtree

$7.99

Triple Sec

$7.99

Sambuca

$7.99

Sweet Vermouth

$7.99

Dry Vermouth

$7.99

DBL Bailey's

$14.99

DBL Kahlua

$14.99

DBL 3 Olives Espresso

$14.99

DBL Peachtree

$14.99

DBL Triple Sec

$14.99

DBL Sambuca

$14.99

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$14.99

DBL Dry Vermouth

$14.99

Beer

Bud Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Whalers APA

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet

$8.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$8.00

Barefoot Merlot

$8.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$8.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Barefoot Rose

$8.00

J Roget

$7.99

Prosecco

$8.99

Soda

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fresca

$2.49

Ice Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Large Organic Coffee

$3.25

Small Organic Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$3.25

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milk

$2.99

Iced Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.25

Ice Coffee

$3.25

Kid's Drink

Kid's Drink

$2.25

Kids menu

Sklar's Four Scrumptous Minicakes

$3.99

French Toast Sticks

$3.99

Connor’s Miniwaffle

$3.99

Declan's Big Kid Breakfast

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog with Fries

$4.99

Kid's Fingers with Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Triangles with Fries

$4.99

Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.99

Single English Muffin Wheel

$4.99

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball

$4.99

Kid's Fruit Cup

$3.99

Pasley’s Parfait

$3.99

Bacon Strip (1)

$1.00

Sausage (1)

$1.00

Mini Cakes (3)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

384 South Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

