Wagon and Wheel Diner 384 South Main Street

Breakfast Classics
Wagon Wheel Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin
Country Breakfast
Two eggs any style and two strips of bacon, and two sausages. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin & coffee
Sunshine Breakfast
Two eggs sun side up, 2 slices Challah bread French toast hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and griddled, topped with butter, and served with fresh fruit
Hangry-Man Breakfast
Three eggs any style and three strips of bacon, three sausages and one pancake. Served with home fries, toast or English muffin
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Pan fried hash with potatoes and two eggs any style served with toast or English muffin
Steak Tip & Eggs
Served with marinated steak tips, three eggs any style, served with home fries, toast or English muffin
Egg Sandwich
Egg Benedict
Healthy Choice
Fresh Eggs your Way
Three Egg Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Three Eggs Omelets served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and choice of cheese and option for breakfast meat
Veggie Omelet
Three Eggs Omelets with onion, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, broccoli served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel
Greek Omelet
Three Eggs Omelets with spinach, tomato, and feta served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese
Western Omelet-
Three Eggs Omelets with ham, onion, pepper served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese
Moose Hill Meat Lovers Omelet
Three Eggs Omelets Bacon, sausage, ham & choice of cheese served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese
Steak Tip Omelet
Three Eggs Omelets served with marinated sliced steak tips, onions, peppers served with Home Fries and Toast Choice of White, Wheat, Rye or English Muffin or Bagel and Choice of cheese
Griddle Works
One Pancake
Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Two Pancakes
Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Three Pancakes
Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
One French Toast
One slice of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Two French Toast
Two slices of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Prepared Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Three French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread hand-dipped in our cinnamon egg batter. Topped with Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Belgian Waffle
House-made Belgian waffle topped with butter. Topped with Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, or Chocolate Chips
Breakfast Sides
Sausage Links (3) Side
Turkey Bacon (3) Side
Bacon Strips (3) Side
Canadian Bacon Side
Ham Side
Corned Beef Hash Side
Lox Side
Egg (1) Side
Steak Tips Side
Home Fries Side
Toast Side
English Muffin Side
Bagel Side
Banana Bread Side
Muffins Side
Hollandaise Sauce Side
Cream Cheese Side
Soup and Salad
Sandwiches
Borderland Deli
Burgers & Dogs
Melts and Wraps
Grilled Cheese
American cheese and choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna with a light mayonnaise grilled with American cheese and choice of bread
Turkey Melt
Slow roasted turkey sliced with crispy bacon, with American cheese and choice of bread
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. Beef burger on a rye bread griddled with melted Swiss cheese and sautéed onions
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Sweet Asian sauce or Caesar dressing
Lunch Sides
Specials
Chili Bowl
Mozzarella Sticks
Six crispy sticks with melty Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Bone-in or boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce: Buffalo, Teriyaki, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, or Sweet Asian. Choose a dressing- honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch. Served with celery and carrot sticks
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Greyhound
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bellini
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Rum
Whiskey
Liqueur
Soda
Juice
Iced Beverages
Kid's Drink
Kids menu
Sklar's Four Scrumptous Minicakes
French Toast Sticks
Connor’s Miniwaffle
Declan's Big Kid Breakfast
Kid's Hot Dog with Fries
Kid's Fingers with Fries
Grilled Cheese Triangles with Fries
Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries
Single English Muffin Wheel
Kid's Spaghetti and Meatball
Kid's Fruit Cup
Pasley’s Parfait
Bacon Strip (1)
Sausage (1)
Mini Cakes (3)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
