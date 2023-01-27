Wagon Wheel
927 Waltham St.
Lexington, MA 02421
Small Sandwiches
Classic Meatball Small
Chicken Parmesan Small
Chicken Cordon Bleu Small
Pastrami Small
Corned Beef Small
Chicken BLT Small
Sicillian Small
Texan Small
Honey Wagon Small
Stagecoach Small
Tuscan Small
Pilgrim Small
Rajun Cajun Small
Rolling Thunder Small
Wheel Italian 1/4
Roast Beef and Cheese Small
Ham and Cheese Small
Turkey and Cheese Small
Make Your Own Veggie Sandwich Small
Large Sandwiches
Classic Meatball Large
Classic Meatball, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.
Chicken Parmesan Large
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Large
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Sliced Ham, & Swiss Cheese on a Braided Roll.
Pastrami Large
Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.
Corned Beef Large
Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.
Chicken BLT Large
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Braided Roll.
Sicillian Large
Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, & Onions drizzled with Olive Oil on a Braided Roll.
Texan Large
Boar's Head Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, & Red Onions smothered with BBQ Sauce on a Braided Roll.
Honey Wagon Large
Boar's Head Honey Turkey, Honey Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Honey Mustard on a Braided Roll.
Stagecoach Large
Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Dressing on a Braided Roll.
Tuscan Large
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, & Basil drizzled with Olive Oil.
Pilgrim Large
Oven Gold Turkey, Homemade Stuffing, & Cranberry Sauce on a Braided Roll.
Rajun Cajun Large
Cajun Turkey, Our Own Spicy Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onions, & Lettuce on a Braided Roll.
Rolling Thunder Large
Cracked Pepper Turkey, Sweet Slice Ham, American Cheese, Cole Slaw, & 1000 Island Dressing on a Braided Roll.
Wheel Italian 1/2
Ciabatta Bread, Boar’s Head Mortadella, Sopressata, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Baby Arugula, Banana Peppers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated Cheese, Oregano & Olive Oil.
Wheel Italian Whole
Ciabatta Bread, Boar’s Head Mortadella, Sopressata, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Baby Arugula, Banana Peppers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated Cheese, Oregano & Olive Oil.
Unique Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Marinara Sauce & Basil.
Cowboy
Boar's Head Roast Beef smothered in Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onions on a Braided Roll.
Lobster Roll
Lobster Roll with Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt, & Pepper.
Ham and Cheese Large
Ham with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Roast Beef and Cheese Large
Roast Beef with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Turkey and Cheese Large
Turkey with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Make Your Own Veggie Sandwich Large
Create your own veggie sandwich. Choose your favorite bread, cheese and veggies.
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.
Baja Wrap
Boar’s Head Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions & Chipotle Mayonnaise.
Country Harvest Wrap
Mixed Salad Greens & Cranberry Chicken Salad.
Egg Salad Wrap
Egg Salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Seafood Salad Wrap
Seafood Salad with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.
Ichiban Wrap
Teriyaki Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Cucumbers, Carrots, Avocado, & Spicy Asian Sauce on choice of Wrap.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna Salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.
Manchester Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives & Swiss Cheese on choice of Wrap.
Greek Salad Wrap
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.
Greek Salad Wrap w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.
Diablo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken Cutlet smothered in Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Salads
Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad w/ Egg Salad
Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad w/ Seafood Salad
Seafood Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Baja Salad Salad
Boar’s Head Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions & Chipotle Mayonnaise on a garden salad.
Country Harvest Salad
Mixed Salad Greens & Cranberry Chicken Salad.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing on a bed of Romaine.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Eggs & Chopped Tomatoes on Romaine & Mesclun Mix.
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Swiss, Cheddar & American Cheese on a Garden Salad.
Garden Salad
Romaine & Mesculin Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing.
Garden Salad w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Romaine & Mesculin Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
