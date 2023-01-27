Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wagon Wheel

No reviews yet

927 Waltham St.

Lexington, MA 02421

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan Large
Pilgrim Small
Diablo Chicken Wrap

Small Sandwiches

Classic Meatball Small

$7.49

Classic Meatball, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Chicken Parmesan Small

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Small

$8.49

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Sliced Ham, & Swiss Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Pastrami Small

$9.49

Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.

Corned Beef Small

$9.49

Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.

Chicken BLT Small

$8.49

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Braided Roll.

Sicillian Small

$7.99

Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, & Onions drizzled with Olive Oil on a Braided Roll.

Texan Small

$8.49

Boar's Head Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, & Red Onions smothered with BBQ Sauce on a Braided Roll.

Honey Wagon Small

$7.99

Boar's Head Honey Turkey, Honey Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Honey Mustard on a Braided Roll.

Stagecoach Small

$8.99

Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Dressing on a Braided Roll.

Tuscan Small

$8.99

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, & Basil drizzled with Olive Oil.

Pilgrim Small

$8.99

Oven Gold Turkey, Homemade Stuffing, & Cranberry Sauce on a Braided Roll.

Rajun Cajun Small

$7.99

Cajun Turkey, Our Own Spicy Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onions, & Lettuce on a Braided Roll.

Rolling Thunder Small

$7.99

Cracked Pepper Turkey, Sweet Slice Ham, American Cheese, Cole Slaw, & 1000 Island Dressing on a Braided Roll.

Wheel Italian 1/4

$9.49

Ciabatta Bread, Boar’s Head Mortadella, Sopressata, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Baby Arugula, Banana Peppers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated Cheese, Oregano & Olive Oil.

Roast Beef and Cheese Small

$7.99

Roast beef with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Ham and Cheese Small

$6.99

Ham with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Turkey and Cheese Small

$6.99

Turkey with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Make Your Own Veggie Sandwich Small

$6.99

Create your own veggie sandwich. Choose your favorite bread, cheese and veggies.

Large Sandwiches

Classic Meatball Large

$9.99

Classic Meatball, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Chicken Parmesan Large

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, & Provolone Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Large

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Sliced Ham, & Swiss Cheese on a Braided Roll.

Pastrami Large

$10.99

Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.

Corned Beef Large

$10.99

Sauerkraut or Coleslaw, choice of Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing, Cheese, & choice of Bread.

Chicken BLT Large

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Braided Roll.

Sicillian Large

$9.49

Boar's Head Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickles, & Onions drizzled with Olive Oil on a Braided Roll.

Texan Large

$10.49

Boar's Head Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, & Red Onions smothered with BBQ Sauce on a Braided Roll.

Honey Wagon Large

$9.49

Boar's Head Honey Turkey, Honey Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Honey Mustard on a Braided Roll.

Stagecoach Large

$11.49

Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch Dressing on a Braided Roll.

Tuscan Large

$11.49

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, & Basil drizzled with Olive Oil.

Pilgrim Large

$11.99

Oven Gold Turkey, Homemade Stuffing, & Cranberry Sauce on a Braided Roll.

Rajun Cajun Large

$9.99

Cajun Turkey, Our Own Spicy Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onions, & Lettuce on a Braided Roll.

Rolling Thunder Large

$9.99

Cracked Pepper Turkey, Sweet Slice Ham, American Cheese, Cole Slaw, & 1000 Island Dressing on a Braided Roll.

Wheel Italian 1/2

$12.99

Ciabatta Bread, Boar’s Head Mortadella, Sopressata, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Baby Arugula, Banana Peppers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated Cheese, Oregano & Olive Oil.

Wheel Italian Whole

$19.99

Ciabatta Bread, Boar’s Head Mortadella, Sopressata, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Baby Arugula, Banana Peppers, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Grated Cheese, Oregano & Olive Oil.

Unique Chicken Parm

$10.49

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Marinara Sauce & Basil.

Cowboy

$10.49

Boar's Head Roast Beef smothered in Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onions on a Braided Roll.

Lobster Roll

$25.99

Lobster Roll with Mayonnaise, Celery, Salt, & Pepper.

Ham and Cheese Large

$8.99

Ham with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Roast Beef and Cheese Large

$8.99

Roast Beef with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Turkey and Cheese Large

$8.99

Turkey with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Make Your Own Veggie Sandwich Large

$8.99

Create your own veggie sandwich. Choose your favorite bread, cheese and veggies.

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Chicken salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.

Baja Wrap

$9.99

Boar’s Head Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions & Chipotle Mayonnaise.

Country Harvest Wrap

$9.99

Mixed Salad Greens & Cranberry Chicken Salad.

Egg Salad Wrap

$8.49

Egg Salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

Seafood Salad Wrap

$8.49

Seafood Salad with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings.

Ichiban Wrap

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Cucumbers, Carrots, Avocado, & Spicy Asian Sauce on choice of Wrap.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.99

Tuna Salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.

Manchester Wrap

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives & Swiss Cheese on choice of Wrap.

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.99

Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.

Greek Salad Wrap w/ Chicken

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.

Diablo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet smothered in Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Salads

Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad w/ Egg Salad

$8.49

Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad w/ Seafood Salad

$8.49

Seafood Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad w/ Tuna Salad

$8.99

Tuna Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Baja Salad Salad

$10.49

Boar’s Head Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions & Chipotle Mayonnaise on a garden salad.

Country Harvest Salad

$9.99

Mixed Salad Greens & Cranberry Chicken Salad.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing on a bed of Romaine.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits, Hard-Boiled Eggs & Chopped Tomatoes on Romaine & Mesclun Mix.

Chef Salad

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, Hard-Boiled Eggs, Swiss, Cheddar & American Cheese on a Garden Salad.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Romaine & Mesculin Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing.

Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Romaine & Mesculin Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.49

Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

927 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421

Directions

