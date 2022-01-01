Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill
2030 E. Nicholson Hill Road
Ossineke, MI 49766
12" Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken
$18.99
12" BBQ Pulled Pork
$17.99Out of stock
12" BLT
$16.99
12" Buffalo
$15.99Out of stock
12" BYO Pizza
$10.99
12" Cordon Bleu
$18.99Out of stock
12" Meatlovers (Boon & Crocket)
$20.99
12" Phat Rabbit
$17.99
12" Reuben
$20.99
12" Super Wagon Wheel
$23.99
12" Wagon Wheel
$20.99
THP (Tiny Hot Pizza)
$10.99
16" Pizza
Burgers
Chicken Tenders
Dessert
Extra Sauce
12 oz Ranch
$6.00
4 oz Nacho Cheese Side
$1.00
8 oz Blazon Berry
$6.00
8 oz Brown Gravy
$3.00
Ajus side
$0.75
BBQ Extra
$0.75
Blazin Berry extra
$0.75
Blue Cheese extra
$0.75
Boom Boom extra
$0.75
Cayenne Pepper extra
$0.75
Cherry BBQ extra
$0.75
Cocktail Sauce extra
$0.75
French extra
$0.75
Garlic Butter extra
$1.00
Garlic Parm extra
$0.75
Honey Mustard Extra
$0.75
Honey Pepper extra
$0.75
Honey Siracha extra
$0.75
Hottest in the East extra
$0.75
Italian extra
$0.75
Marinara extra
$0.75
Mayo extra
$0.75
Ranch extra
$0.75
Salsa Extra
$0.75
Sour Cream extra
$0.75
Sweet Chili extra
$0.75
Tarter Sauce extra
$0.75
Thousand Island Extra
$0.75
small pizza box
$1.00
large pizza box
$1.50
Hoagies
Hot & Heavy Handhelds
Cowboy Stew
$14.99Out of stock
Fish Sammi
$7.99
Frog Leg Basket
$14.99Out of stock
Grilled Cheese (adult)
$7.99
Hamburger Sammi
$10.99Out of stock
Hot Turkey Sammi
$10.99Out of stock
Pimento Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$11.99
Pulled Pork Sammi
$10.99Out of stock
Reuben Sandwich
$11.99
Smoked Pork Chops
$23.99Out of stock
Smothered Ribeye
$22.99Out of stock
Hot Dogs
Coney Dog (one)
$5.99
Coney Dog (two)
$8.99
Mac Daddy Dog (one)
$5.99
Mac Daddy Dog (two)
$8.99
Red, White & Blue Dog (one)
$4.99
Red, White & Blue Dog (two)
$7.99
Loaded Fry Dog (one)
$5.99
Loaded Fry Dog (two)
$8.99
Cheesy Bacon Dog (one)
$5.99
Cheesy Bacon Dog (two)
$8.99
Chopped Salad Dog (one)
$6.99
Chopped Salad Dog (two)
$9.99
Whiskey Dog (one)
$5.99
Whiskey Dog (two)
$8.99
Kids Corner
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
BLT Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Club Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich
$11.99Out of stock
Italian Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Meatball Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Phat Rabbit Sandwich
$9.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Sandwich
$11.99Out of stock
Reuben Sandwich
$10.99Out of stock
Snackatizers
Basket of French Fries
$5.49
Battered Cauliflower
$9.49
Chicken Wings (12)
$15.99
Chicken Wings (6)
$8.99
Crab Rangoons
$10.49
Fried Pickles
$9.49
Garlic Cheese Bread
$8.49
Green Beans
$6.49
Jalapeno Cheese Bread
$9.49
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.49
Loaded Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheese & Egg
$13.99
Mini Chicken Tacos
$8.49
Mozzarella Stix
$7.99
Mushrooms
$8.49
Onion Rings
$8.49
Poutine
$9.49
Reuben Stix
$10.49
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.49
Tater Tots
$10.49
Soup & Salad
Taste of Tijuana
Wagon Trail Packs
Lighter Fare
Weekly Wheel Meal Deals
16oz Draft
16 oz Angry Orchard
$4.50
16 oz Austin Bro Austoberfest
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Austin Bro Blonde
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Austin Bro Cherry Bomb
$4.50
16 oz Austin Bro IPA 45
$4.50
16 oz Austin Bro NRTHRN LTS
$4.50
16 oz Austin Bro O'Donoghue's
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Austin Bro Woody Wheat
$4.50
16 oz Black PBC
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Blue Moon
$4.50
16 oz Bud
$2.75
16 oz Bud Lt
$2.75
16 oz Copper Harbor MBC
$4.50
16 oz Hard Cider\Forbidden Fruit
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Hazy Little Thing
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Killian's
$2.75
16 oz Michalob Amber
$3.25Out of stock
16 oz Milk Route Stout
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Miller
$2.75
16 oz Octoberfest
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Sam Adams/Cold Snap
$4.50Out of stock
16 oz Summer Shandy
$2.00Out of stock
16 oz Triple Jam Hard Cider
$3.75Out of stock
16 oz Winter Lager
$4.50
Craft Draft Pitcher
$17.00
Dom Draft Pitcher
$12.00
20oz Draft
20 oz Angry Orchard
$5.00
20 oz Austin Bro Austoberfest
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Austin Bro Blonde
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Austin Bro Cherry Bomb
$5.00
20 oz Austin Bro IPA 45
$5.00
20 oz Austin Bro NRTHRN LTS
$5.00
20 oz Austin Bro O'Donoghue's
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Austin Bro Woody Wheat
$4.50
20 oz Black PBC
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Blue Moon
$5.00
20 oz Bud
$3.50
20 oz Bud Lt
$3.50
20 oz Copper Harbor MBC
$5.00
20 oz Hard Cider\Forbidden Fruit
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Hazy Little Thing
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Killian's
$3.50
20 oz Michalob Amber
$4.50
20 oz Milk Route Stout
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Miller
$3.50
20 oz Octoberfest
$5.00Out of stock
20 oz Sam Adams/Cold Snap
$4.50Out of stock
20 oz Summer Shandy
$4.00Out of stock
20 oz Triple Jam Hard Cider
$4.00Out of stock
20 oz Winter Lager
$5.00
Austin Sampler
Bottle Beer
Alaskan Amber
$4.75
Austin Bro Blonde Can
$1.00Out of stock
Austin Bro Blood Bro Can
$4.50Out of stock
Austin Bro Northern Lights Can
$1.00
Bells 2 Heart BTL
$5.00
Bells Oberon BTL
$5.00
Blatz BTL
$2.75
Bud BTL
$3.25
Bud Light Chelada Can
$5.75
Bud Light Orange
$1.50Out of stock
Bud Lt BTL
$3.25
Busch BTL
$3.00
Busch Lt BTL
$3.00
Bush light John Deere can
$2.25Out of stock
Coors Banquet Can
$2.50
Coors BTL
$3.25
Coors Pure Organic Can
$3.25
Corona BTL
$3.75
Corona Extra Can
$2.50
Founders All Day BTL
$4.50
Ginger Beer
$4.75
Heineken BTL
$3.50
Keystone BTL
$2.25Out of stock
Killians BTL
$2.75Out of stock
Labatt Blue BTL
$3.00
Labatt Light BTL
$3.00
Landshark
$3.75
Limonada Lemon Can
$4.00
Mich Ultra BTL
$3.50
Mich. Gold Organic BTL
$3.75
Mikes Hard BTL
$3.50
Miller 64 BTL
$3.00
Miller HL BTL
$3.50
Miller Lt BTL
$3.50
Milwaukee BTL
$2.25Out of stock
Molson BTL
$3.00
Pabst BTL
$3.00
PBR Hard Coffee Hazelnut
$5.00
PBR Hard Coffee Mocha
$5.00
PBR Hard Coffee Original
$5.00
PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel
$5.00
Reds Apple BTL
$4.00
Seagrams BTL
$3.50
Twisted Tea BTL
$3.50
Bottle Wine
Barefoot Cabernet Ind Bottle
$5.00
Barefoot Moscato Ind Bottle
$5.00
Boathouse Reisling
$22.00
Btl Beni Di Batasiolo Moscato d
$22.00
Btl Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
Btl Drumheller Chadonnay
$22.00
Btl Drumheller Merlot
$22.00
Btl Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir SS
$28.00
Btl Miguel Torres Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc Chile
$22.00
Mogan David
$22.00
Vista Point-Cabernet
$15.00
Vista Point-Chardonnay
$15.00
Vista Point-Merlot
$15.00
Vista Point-Pinot Grigio
$15.00
Vista Point-White Zinfendel
$15.00
Bucket Special
Glass Wine
Boathouse Reisling
$6.00
Gls Beni Di Batasiolo Moscato d
$6.00
Gls Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
Gls Drumheller Chadonnay
$6.00
Gls Drumheller Merlot
$6.00
Gls Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir SS
$7.00
Gls Miguel Torres Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc Chile
$6.00
Mogan David
$4.00
Beat Box
$4.25Out of stock
8 oz Sangria wine draft
$3.00
Mackinaw Trail, Blackberry
$6.00
House Wine
Jello Shots
Johnny Bootlegger
Liquor
Christian Bros
$3.75
D Blackberry
$3.00
Hennessy (Cognac)
$6.25
Beefeater
$4.00
Bombay
$4.00
Gilbeys Gin (Well)
$3.00
Slo Gin
$3.00
Tanqueray (Top)
$4.25
Amaretto (well)
$3.00
Baileys
$4.75
Baileys Chocolate Cherry
$4.75
Baileys Strawberries and Cream
$4.75
Berentzen Apple
$4.25
Blue Caraco
$3.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cointreau
$6.25
Copper Kettle Cherry Cobler
$3.75
Creme De Cacao
$3.00
Creme de Menthe clear
$3.25
Creme de Menthe green
$3.25
DiSaronno Amaretto
$4.75
Drambuie
$6.25
Emmets
$3.50
Grand Marnier
$6.50
Jagermeister
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Licor 43
$4.25
Melon
$3.00
Midori
$4.00
Mother's Apple Pie
$3.50
Sambuca
$6.00
Travis Hasse's Apple Pie
$3.50
Travis Hasse's Cherry Pie
$3.50
Trpl Sec
$3.00
Bacardi (Top)
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$3.75
Captain Morgan Sliced Apple
$4.00
Copper Kettle
$5.00
Cruzan (Well)
$3.00
Malibu Coconut
$3.50
Parrot Bay
$3.75
Parrot Bay Strawberry
$3.75
Rum Chata
$4.75
Dewers White
$4.75
Johnny Walker Black
$6.50
Johnny Walker Red
$4.75
Buttershots
$3.25
Cactus Juice
$3.00
Goldschlager
$3.50
Grape Pucker
$3.25
Hot Damn
$3.50
Ice Hole Butterscotch
$3.00
Ice Hole Mint
$3.00
Maui Blue
$3.25
Peachtrea
$3.25
Peppermint
$3.00
Sour Apple Pucker
$3.50
Spearmint
$3.00
Super Peppermint 100 proof
$3.75
Watermelon Pucker
$3.50
1800 Silver
$5.00
1921 Anejo
$8.75
Ayata Anejo
$16.00
Azteca (Well)
$3.00
Cabo
$5.50
Cabresto
$17.00
Jose Cuervo
$4.25
Patron Anejo (Top)
$7.50
Patron Citronge(Top)
$6.75
Patron Reposado (Top)
$8.50
Patron Silver (Top)
$7.50
Tequila Rose
$4.00
Absolut Citron
$5.00
Absolute
$4.00
Blavod Black
$4.75
Burnett's Citrus
$3.25
Burnett's Sour Apple
$3.00
Ciroc Snap Frost
$6.50
Cranberry Vodka
$3.50
Crystal Head
$7.25
Gilbeys Vodka (Well)
$3.00
Grey Goose (Top)
$5.50
Ketel One
$4.25
Kettle One
$4.25
Lime Vodke
$3.25
Red Delicious Apple 360
$3.50
Stoli Razz
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
UV Blue Razz
$3.25
UV Cherry
$3.25
UV Pink Lemonade
$3.25
UV Vanilla
$3.25
Black Velvet
$3.25
Black Velvet Toasted Caramel
$3.25
Canada House (Well)
$3.00
Canadian Club
$3.50
Canadian Mist
$3.50
Chivas
$5.50
Coffee/Foggy Mountain
$4.25
Coppercraft Applejack
$6.00
Crown
$4.75
Crown Apple
$5.25
Crown Black
$5.75
Crown Peach
$5.00
Fireball
$3.75
Jack Daniels
$4.75
Jack Daniels/Fire
$4.75
Jack Daniels/Honey
$4.75
Jack Daniels/Rye
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam
$4.25
Knob Creek Bourbon (Top)
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye (Top)
$6.00
Makers Mark
$5.50
Peach/Foggy Mountain
$4.25
R & R Caramel
$3.50Out of stock
R&R
$3.25
R&R Reserve
$3.50
Red Stag
$4.50
Salted Caramel/Foggy Mountain
$4.25
Salty Caramel Tennessee
$3.75
Screw Ball
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$3.50
Seagrams VO
$3.75
Southern Comfort 100
$4.00
Southern Comfort 70
$3.75
Wild Turkey 101 (Top Shelf)
$4.75
Yukon Jack
$4.00
Mixed Drinks
All American
$5.00
AMF
$6.25
Baby Guiness Shot
$5.00
Bacardi Bomb
$6.00
Bahama Mama
$5.25
Bam Tart Drink
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$6.25
Bloody Mary Loaded
$9.00
Blow Job Shot
$5.00
Blue Hawiian
$6.00
Caramel Apple Pie Drink
$9.00
Chocolate Covered Cherry
$5.00
Cosmopolitin
$5.50
Crown Peach Slushie
$15.00
Daquari Blueberry Lemonade
$6.00
Daqueri Electric Kiwi
$6.00
Daqueri Peach
$6.00
Daqueri Rasberry
$6.00
Daqueri Strawberry
$6.00
Firecracker
$6.00
French Kiss
$5.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Godfather
$6.00
Green tea shot
$7.00
Jaggerbomb
$6.00
Jello Shot
$1.50
Johnny vegas, drink
$7.00
Johnny Vegas, shot
$5.50
Kamakazee
$4.25
Long Island
$8.25
Manhatten
$4.50
Margarita
$6.00
Margarita Blueberry Lemonade
$6.00
Margarita Electric Kiwi
$6.00
Margarita Peach
$6.00
Margarita Raspberry
$6.00
Margarita Strawberry
$6.00
Martini
$5.50
Mini Beer
$5.00
Moscow mule
$5.00
Neopolitan Shot
$6.50
Old Fashioned
$5.00
Papa Smurf
$6.00
Pina Colada
$5.50
Red Headed Stepchild
$5.00
Screwdriver
$3.75
Sex in the Driveway Drink
$6.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Shooter
$2.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Three Wisemen
$6.00
Tropical Vacation Drink
$6.00
Washington Apple
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$4.25
White Russian
$6.50
NA Beverages
2 Liter
$2.99
Adult Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Adult White Milk
$2.50
Arnold Palmer
$2.75
Bottle Water
$1.00
Budweiser 0 NA
$3.00
Bush NA
$2.50
Canned Pop
$2.00
Coffee
$3.75
Cranberry Juice
$2.75
Fountain Pop
$3.00
Fountain Pop Pitcher
$7.00
Fountain Pop Refill
Grapefruit Juice
$2.80
Heineken NA
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.75
Hot Tea
$2.50
Ice Tea Sweet
$3.00
Ice Tea Sweet Refill
$1.75
Ice Tea Unsweet
$3.00
Ice Tea Unsweet Refill
$1.75
Kids Fountain Pop
$1.75
Kids Milk Chocolate
$2.00
Kids Milk White
$2.00
Labatt NA
$2.75
Odoul's NA amber
$2.75
Odoul's NA golden
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.80
Pineapple Juice
$2.80
Red Bull
$5.25
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Slushie
$3.50
Tap Water
Tomato juice
$2.00
Towne Club Pop
$3.25
Coozies
Crew Sweatshirts
Full Zip Hoodies
Hats
Hooded Sweatshirts
Men's Tee Shirts
Quarter Zip Sweatshirts
Tie Die T Shirt
Women's Tee Shirts
Long sleeve tshirt
Tailgate hooded sweatshirt
Pool (Shawn) tshirt
Porterhouse
Surf & Turf
Shrimp Ravioli
Big Meat Meal
Salisbury Steak
Hunters Stew
16" 3 Item Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2030 E. Nicholson Hill Road, Ossineke, MI 49766
