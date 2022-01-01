Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill imageView gallery

2030 E. Nicholson Hill Road

Ossineke, MI 49766

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

12" BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.99Out of stock

12" BLT

$16.99

12" Buffalo

$15.99Out of stock

12" BYO Pizza

$10.99

12" Cordon Bleu

$18.99Out of stock

12" Meatlovers (Boon & Crocket)

$20.99

12" Phat Rabbit

$17.99

12" Reuben

$20.99

12" Super Wagon Wheel

$23.99

12" Wagon Wheel

$20.99

THP (Tiny Hot Pizza)

$10.99

16" Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

16" BBQ Pulled Pork

$21.99Out of stock

16" BLT

$21.99

16" Buffalo

$19.99Out of stock

16" BYO Pizza

$15.99

16" Cordon Bleu

$22.99Out of stock

16" Meatlovers (Boon & Crocket)

$24.99

16" Phat Rabbit

$21.99

16" Reuben

$24.99

16" Super Wagon Wheel

$28.99

16" Wagon Wheel

$24.99

Burgers

Baby Beast Burger

$15.99

Barb's Owl Burger

$14.99

Beast Burger

$18.99

BYO Burger

$10.99

BYO Burger W/ 2 Patties

$12.99

BYO Burger W/ 3 Patties

$14.99

Hot Donna

$11.99

Old School

$10.99

Olive Burger

$14.99

Papa Smurf

$13.99

Patti Melt

$14.99

Pop it like its hot

$14.99

Wagon Burger

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders w\Fries

$10.99

Dessert

Dessert

$6.99

Extra Sauce

12 oz Ranch

$6.00

4 oz Nacho Cheese Side

$1.00

8 oz Blazon Berry

$6.00

8 oz Brown Gravy

$3.00

Ajus side

$0.75

BBQ Extra

$0.75

Blazin Berry extra

$0.75

Blue Cheese extra

$0.75

Boom Boom extra

$0.75

Cayenne Pepper extra

$0.75

Cherry BBQ extra

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce extra

$0.75

French extra

$0.75

Garlic Butter extra

$1.00

Garlic Parm extra

$0.75

Honey Mustard Extra

$0.75

Honey Pepper extra

$0.75

Honey Siracha extra

$0.75

Hottest in the East extra

$0.75

Italian extra

$0.75

Marinara extra

$0.75

Mayo extra

$0.75

Ranch extra

$0.75

Salsa Extra

$0.75

Sour Cream extra

$0.75

Sweet Chili extra

$0.75

Tarter Sauce extra

$0.75

Thousand Island Extra

$0.75

small pizza box

$1.00

large pizza box

$1.50

Hoagies

BBQ Pork Hoagie

$10.99

BLT Hoagie

$11.99

BYO Hoagie

$8.49

Club Hoagie

$11.99

Grilled Ribeye Hoagie

$12.99

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Meatball Hoagie

$10.99

Phat Rabbit Hoagie

$10.99

Prime Hoagie

$12.99

Hot & Heavy Handhelds

Cowboy Stew

$14.99Out of stock

Fish Sammi

$7.99

Frog Leg Basket

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese (adult)

$7.99

Hamburger Sammi

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Turkey Sammi

$10.99Out of stock

Pimento Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sammi

$10.99Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Pork Chops

$23.99Out of stock

Smothered Ribeye

$22.99Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Coney Dog (one)

$5.99

Coney Dog (two)

$8.99

Mac Daddy Dog (one)

$5.99

Mac Daddy Dog (two)

$8.99

Red, White & Blue Dog (one)

$4.99

Red, White & Blue Dog (two)

$7.99

Loaded Fry Dog (one)

$5.99

Loaded Fry Dog (two)

$8.99

Cheesy Bacon Dog (one)

$5.99

Cheesy Bacon Dog (two)

$8.99

Chopped Salad Dog (one)

$6.99

Chopped Salad Dog (two)

$9.99

Whiskey Dog (one)

$5.99

Whiskey Dog (two)

$8.99

Kids Corner

Kids Cheese Quesadilla w/lettuce & tomato

$7.99

Kids Chicken Bites w/ French Fries

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti w/meatballs

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog W/Fries

$7.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

BLT Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Club Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Italian Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Phat Rabbit Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Snackatizers

Basket of French Fries

$5.49

Battered Cauliflower

$9.49

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Crab Rangoons

$10.49

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.49

Green Beans

$6.49

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$9.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.49

Loaded Fries, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheese & Egg

$13.99

Mini Chicken Tacos

$8.49

Mozzarella Stix

$7.99

Mushrooms

$8.49

Onion Rings

$8.49

Poutine

$9.49

Reuben Stix

$10.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.49

Tater Tots

$10.49

Soup & Salad

Antipasto

$14.99

Club Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Phat Rabbit Salad

$13.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup Bar

$12.99

Soup of the Day

$8.99+

Taste of Tijuana

2 1/2 Pound Burrito

$12.99

Signature Nachos

$13.99

Tacos (Soft)

$7.99

Wagon Trail Packs

2 Hoagies

$25.00Out of stock

4 Old School Burgers

$30.00Out of stock

4 Spaghetti Dinners

$25.00Out of stock

Fish Dinner for 4

$35.00Out of stock

Goulash for 4

$25.00Out of stock

Nacho & Tacos for 4

$25.00Out of stock

Pizza Bundle

$30.00Out of stock

Wings & Rings

$25.00Out of stock

Coneys for 4

$30.00Out of stock

Wagon Sliders

Three Walleye Sliders

$11.99

Three Burger Sliders

$11.99

Three Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Lighter Fare

Lighter Fare

Out of stock

Weekly Wheel Meal Deals

Wheel Axle

$11.49

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.49

Shrimp Ravioli Alfredo

$11.49

16oz Draft

16 oz Angry Orchard

$4.50

16 oz Austin Bro Austoberfest

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Austin Bro Blonde

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Austin Bro Cherry Bomb

$4.50

16 oz Austin Bro IPA 45

$4.50

16 oz Austin Bro NRTHRN LTS

$4.50

16 oz Austin Bro O'Donoghue's

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Austin Bro Woody Wheat

$4.50

16 oz Black PBC

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16 oz Bud

$2.75

16 oz Bud Lt

$2.75

16 oz Copper Harbor MBC

$4.50

16 oz Hard Cider\Forbidden Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Hazy Little Thing

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Killian's

$2.75

16 oz Michalob Amber

$3.25Out of stock

16 oz Milk Route Stout

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Miller

$2.75

16 oz Octoberfest

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Sam Adams/Cold Snap

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Summer Shandy

$2.00Out of stock

16 oz Triple Jam Hard Cider

$3.75Out of stock

16 oz Winter Lager

$4.50

Craft Draft Pitcher

$17.00

Dom Draft Pitcher

$12.00

20oz Draft

20 oz Angry Orchard

$5.00

20 oz Austin Bro Austoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Austin Bro Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Austin Bro Cherry Bomb

$5.00

20 oz Austin Bro IPA 45

$5.00

20 oz Austin Bro NRTHRN LTS

$5.00

20 oz Austin Bro O'Donoghue's

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Austin Bro Woody Wheat

$4.50

20 oz Black PBC

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Blue Moon

$5.00

20 oz Bud

$3.50

20 oz Bud Lt

$3.50

20 oz Copper Harbor MBC

$5.00

20 oz Hard Cider\Forbidden Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Hazy Little Thing

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Killian's

$3.50

20 oz Michalob Amber

$4.50

20 oz Milk Route Stout

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Miller

$3.50

20 oz Octoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Sam Adams/Cold Snap

$4.50Out of stock

20 oz Summer Shandy

$4.00Out of stock

20 oz Triple Jam Hard Cider

$4.00Out of stock

20 oz Winter Lager

$5.00

Austin Sampler

Austin Sampler

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Alaskan Amber

$4.75

Austin Bro Blonde Can

$1.00Out of stock

Austin Bro Blood Bro Can

$4.50Out of stock

Austin Bro Northern Lights Can

$1.00

Bells 2 Heart BTL

$5.00

Bells Oberon BTL

$5.00

Blatz BTL

$2.75

Bud BTL

$3.25

Bud Light Chelada Can

$5.75

Bud Light Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Bud Lt BTL

$3.25

Busch BTL

$3.00

Busch Lt BTL

$3.00

Bush light John Deere can

$2.25Out of stock

Coors Banquet Can

$2.50

Coors BTL

$3.25

Coors Pure Organic Can

$3.25

Corona BTL

$3.75

Corona Extra Can

$2.50

Founders All Day BTL

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Heineken BTL

$3.50

Keystone BTL

$2.25Out of stock

Killians BTL

$2.75Out of stock

Labatt Blue BTL

$3.00

Labatt Light BTL

$3.00

Landshark

$3.75

Limonada Lemon Can

$4.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.50

Mich. Gold Organic BTL

$3.75

Mikes Hard BTL

$3.50

Miller 64 BTL

$3.00

Miller HL BTL

$3.50

Miller Lt BTL

$3.50

Milwaukee BTL

$2.25Out of stock

Molson BTL

$3.00

Pabst BTL

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee Hazelnut

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee Mocha

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee Original

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee Salted Caramel

$5.00

Reds Apple BTL

$4.00

Seagrams BTL

$3.50

Twisted Tea BTL

$3.50

Bottle Wine

Barefoot Cabernet Ind Bottle

$5.00

Barefoot Moscato Ind Bottle

$5.00

Boathouse Reisling

$22.00

Btl Beni Di Batasiolo Moscato d

$22.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Btl Drumheller Chadonnay

$22.00

Btl Drumheller Merlot

$22.00

Btl Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir SS

$28.00

Btl Miguel Torres Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc Chile

$22.00

Mogan David

$22.00

Vista Point-Cabernet

$15.00

Vista Point-Chardonnay

$15.00

Vista Point-Merlot

$15.00

Vista Point-Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Vista Point-White Zinfendel

$15.00

Bucket Special

5 Miller High Life

$12.50

5 Miller Lite

$12.50

5 Budweiser

$12.50

5 Bud Light

$12.50

5 Bush

$12.50

5 Bush Light

$12.50

Champagne

Andre Brut / Bottle

$15.00

Andre Brut Rose / Bottle

$15.00

Andre Cold Duck / Bottle

$15.00

Glass Wine

Boathouse Reisling

$6.00

Gls Beni Di Batasiolo Moscato d

$6.00

Gls Drumheller Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Gls Drumheller Chadonnay

$6.00

Gls Drumheller Merlot

$6.00

Gls Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir SS

$7.00

Gls Miguel Torres Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc Chile

$6.00

Mogan David

$4.00

Beat Box

$4.25Out of stock

8 oz Sangria wine draft

$3.00

Mackinaw Trail, Blackberry

$6.00

House Wine

Cabernet/Bottle

$15.00Out of stock

Cabernet/Glass

$4.00

Chardonnay/Bottle

$15.00

Chardonnay/Glass

$4.00

Merlot/Bottle

$15.00

Merlot/Glass

$4.00

Pinot Grigio/Bottle

$15.00

Pinot Grigio/Glass

$4.00

White Zinfandel/Bottle

$15.00

White Zinfandel/Glass

$4.00

Sangria Wine 8oz on tap

$4.00

Jello Shots

Margarihta Jello Shot

$1.00

Tequila sunrise Jello Shot

$1.00

Cherry rum jello shot

$1.00

Apple vodke jello shot

$1.00

Johnny Bootlegger

Apple (Bottle)

$4.50

Apple (Shot)

$1.00

Grape (Bottle)

$4.50

Grape (Shot)

$1.00

Raspberry (Bottle)

$4.50

Raspberry (Shot)

$1.00

Sour Peach (Bottle)

$4.50

Sour Peach (Shot)

$1.00

Liquor

Christian Bros

$3.75

D Blackberry

$3.00

Hennessy (Cognac)

$6.25

Beefeater

$4.00

Bombay

$4.00

Gilbeys Gin (Well)

$3.00

Slo Gin

$3.00

Tanqueray (Top)

$4.25

Amaretto (well)

$3.00

Baileys

$4.75

Baileys Chocolate Cherry

$4.75

Baileys Strawberries and Cream

$4.75

Berentzen Apple

$4.25

Blue Caraco

$3.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.25

Copper Kettle Cherry Cobler

$3.75

Creme De Cacao

$3.00

Creme de Menthe clear

$3.25

Creme de Menthe green

$3.25

DiSaronno Amaretto

$4.75

Drambuie

$6.25

Emmets

$3.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Licor 43

$4.25

Melon

$3.00

Midori

$4.00

Mother's Apple Pie

$3.50

Sambuca

$6.00

Travis Hasse's Apple Pie

$3.50

Travis Hasse's Cherry Pie

$3.50

Trpl Sec

$3.00

Bacardi (Top)

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$3.75

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple

$4.00

Copper Kettle

$5.00

Cruzan (Well)

$3.00

Malibu Coconut

$3.50

Parrot Bay

$3.75

Parrot Bay Strawberry

$3.75

Rum Chata

$4.75

Dewers White

$4.75

Johnny Walker Black

$6.50

Johnny Walker Red

$4.75

Buttershots

$3.25

Cactus Juice

$3.00

Goldschlager

$3.50

Grape Pucker

$3.25

Hot Damn

$3.50

Ice Hole Butterscotch

$3.00

Ice Hole Mint

$3.00

Maui Blue

$3.25

Peachtrea

$3.25

Peppermint

$3.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$3.50

Spearmint

$3.00

Super Peppermint 100 proof

$3.75

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

1800 Silver

$5.00

1921 Anejo

$8.75

Ayata Anejo

$16.00

Azteca (Well)

$3.00

Cabo

$5.50

Cabresto

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.25

Patron Anejo (Top)

$7.50

Patron Citronge(Top)

$6.75

Patron Reposado (Top)

$8.50

Patron Silver (Top)

$7.50

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolute

$4.00

Blavod Black

$4.75

Burnett's Citrus

$3.25

Burnett's Sour Apple

$3.00

Ciroc Snap Frost

$6.50

Cranberry Vodka

$3.50

Crystal Head

$7.25

Gilbeys Vodka (Well)

$3.00

Grey Goose (Top)

$5.50

Ketel One

$4.25

Kettle One

$4.25

Lime Vodke

$3.25

Red Delicious Apple 360

$3.50

Stoli Razz

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

UV Blue Razz

$3.25

UV Cherry

$3.25

UV Pink Lemonade

$3.25

UV Vanilla

$3.25

Black Velvet

$3.25

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$3.25

Canada House (Well)

$3.00

Canadian Club

$3.50

Canadian Mist

$3.50

Chivas

$5.50

Coffee/Foggy Mountain

$4.25

Coppercraft Applejack

$6.00

Crown

$4.75

Crown Apple

$5.25

Crown Black

$5.75

Crown Peach

$5.00

Fireball

$3.75

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jack Daniels/Fire

$4.75

Jack Daniels/Honey

$4.75

Jack Daniels/Rye

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.25

Knob Creek Bourbon (Top)

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye (Top)

$6.00

Makers Mark

$5.50

Peach/Foggy Mountain

$4.25

R & R Caramel

$3.50Out of stock

R&R

$3.25

R&R Reserve

$3.50

Red Stag

$4.50

Salted Caramel/Foggy Mountain

$4.25

Salty Caramel Tennessee

$3.75

Screw Ball

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$3.50

Seagrams VO

$3.75

Southern Comfort 100

$4.00

Southern Comfort 70

$3.75

Wild Turkey 101 (Top Shelf)

$4.75

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

All American

$5.00

AMF

$6.25

Baby Guiness Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Bomb

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$5.25

Bam Tart Drink

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.25

Bloody Mary Loaded

$9.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Blue Hawiian

$6.00

Caramel Apple Pie Drink

$9.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$5.00

Cosmopolitin

$5.50

Crown Peach Slushie

$15.00

Daquari Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Daqueri Electric Kiwi

$6.00

Daqueri Peach

$6.00

Daqueri Rasberry

$6.00

Daqueri Strawberry

$6.00

Firecracker

$6.00

French Kiss

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Godfather

$6.00

Green tea shot

$7.00

Jaggerbomb

$6.00

Jello Shot

$1.50

Johnny vegas, drink

$7.00

Johnny Vegas, shot

$5.50

Kamakazee

$4.25

Long Island

$8.25

Manhatten

$4.50

Margarita

$6.00

Margarita Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Margarita Electric Kiwi

$6.00

Margarita Peach

$6.00

Margarita Raspberry

$6.00

Margarita Strawberry

$6.00

Martini

$5.50

Mini Beer

$5.00

Moscow mule

$5.00

Neopolitan Shot

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Papa Smurf

$6.00

Pina Colada

$5.50

Red Headed Stepchild

$5.00

Screwdriver

$3.75

Sex in the Driveway Drink

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Shooter

$2.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Three Wisemen

$6.00

Tropical Vacation Drink

$6.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.25

White Russian

$6.50

NA Beverages

2 Liter

$2.99

Adult Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Adult White Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Budweiser 0 NA

$3.00

Bush NA

$2.50

Canned Pop

$2.00

Coffee

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Fountain Pop

$3.00

Fountain Pop Pitcher

$7.00

Fountain Pop Refill

Grapefruit Juice

$2.80

Heineken NA

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea Sweet

$3.00

Ice Tea Sweet Refill

$1.75

Ice Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Ice Tea Unsweet Refill

$1.75

Kids Fountain Pop

$1.75

Kids Milk Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Milk White

$2.00

Labatt NA

$2.75

Odoul's NA amber

$2.75

Odoul's NA golden

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.80

Pineapple Juice

$2.80

Red Bull

$5.25

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Slushie

$3.50

Tap Water

Tomato juice

$2.00

Towne Club Pop

$3.25

Seltzers

White Claw

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Nutrl

$4.25

Bud Light Draft Black Cherry

$1.00

Cod

Cod Dinner

$15.99

Coozies

Coozie

$5.00

Crew Sweatshirts

Crew Sweatshirt

$29.00

Full Zip Hoodies

Full Zip Hoodie

$39.00

Hats

Hat

$11.00

Hooded Sweatshirts

Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00

Men's Tee Shirts

Men's Tee Shirt

$20.00

Mugs

We The People

$10.00

Wagon Wheel

$13.00

Quarter Zip Sweatshirts

Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

$39.00

Tie Die T Shirt

Tie Dye T Shirt

$27.00

Tie Dye T Shirt 2X

$30.00

Women's Tee Shirts

Women's Tee Shirt

$19.00

Long sleeve tshirt

Long sleeve tshirt

$24.00

Tailgate hooded sweatshirt

Tailgate hooded sweatshirt

$49.00

Pool (Shawn) tshirt

Pool (Shawn)tshirt

$15.00

Medicine

Advil

$2.50

Excederine

$2.50

Tums

$2.50

Tylenol

$2.50

Dinner Specials

The Wheel Axel

$11.49

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.49

Shrimp Ravioli Alfredo

$11.49

Candy bar choice

Twix

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Milkyway

$1.50

Three muskerteer

$1.50

Snicker w almond

$1.50

Beef Stick choice

Jack Link

$1.25

Slim Jim

$0.75

Porterhouse

Porterhouse Steak

$54.99

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$29.99

Shrimp Ravioli

Shrimp Ravioli

$19.99

Christmas Kids Fundraiser Buffet

Christmas Kids Fundraiser Buffet

$10.00

Big Meat Meal

Big Meat Meal

$30.00

Salisbury Steak

SalisburySteak

$14.99

Hunters Stew

HuntersStew

$14.99

16" 3 Item Pizza

16" 3 Item Pizza

$14.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2030 E. Nicholson Hill Road, Ossineke, MI 49766

Directions

