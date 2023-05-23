Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wagon Wheel Brewing

2601 Wagon Wheel Road

Suite 15

Oxnard, CA 93036

FOOD

SHAREABLES

LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.00Out of stock

BEAN DIP

$9.00

WW WINGS

$16.00

CORNDOGS

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER ESQUITES

$12.00

NACHOS

$17.00

PEANUTS & PICKLES

$9.00Out of stock

QUESOVESA

$14.00

FRIES

$7.00

VEGETARIAN FRIES

$7.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$9.00

SALADS & SOUPS

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$14.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$9.00

BREW SALAD

$15.00

CAESAR

$12.00

BURGERS

BREW BURGER

$15.00

SMASHBURGER

$10.00

PLANTBURGER

$15.00

SANDOS

FISH SANDO

$17.00

CHICKEN SANDO

$17.00

PARA LA CRUDA

$16.00

TRI TIP SANDO

$18.00

PLATES

CHICKEN MILANESA

$21.00

ACHIOTE FISH

$25.00

FIDEO

$23.00

PIZZAS

PEPPERONI

$16.00

TRES QUESOS

$14.00

OAXAQUENA

$18.00

PRETZELS & BEER

$17.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

FIRE & SMOKE

$18.00

MUSHROOM

$17.00

DESSERTS

EMILY'S BROWNIE

$10.00

SOPAPILLAS

$10.00

TRIFLE

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

SIDES

ELOTE SLAW

$6.00

TORTILLAS

$3.00

DOG MENU

BEEF

$6.00

CHICKEN

$6.00

VEGGIE

$6.00

FAMILY MEAL

COWBOY CARNE

$48.00

WW CARNITAS

$38.00

ADD ONS

BORRACHO BEANS

$5.00

GUACAMOLITO

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

STICKY STOUT ONION JAM

$2.00

CHIPS

$3.00

BEER CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.00

SIDE TRITIP

$12.00

SIDE BURGER PATTY

$6.00

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$10.00

CAKE FEE

$10.00

SIDE JALAPENO RANCH

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

SIDE KETCHUP

SIDE FRY SAUCE

SIDE HONEY VINAIGRETTE

SALSA QUEMADA

$1.00

SALSA VERDE

$1.00

SALSA SERRANO *SPICY

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

SIDE SAISON MUSTARD

$1.00

MERCH

CLOTHING

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT BLACK

$35.00

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT WHITE

$35.00

DAD HAT

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

MISC MERCH

18OZ GLASS

$8.00

TULIP GLASS

$8.00

BEER KOOZIE

$3.00

BOTTLE OPENER

$3.00

PRIVATE EVENTS

PDR HOURLY FEE

$800.00

COURTYARD HOURLY FEE

$1,100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family Made and Independently Run - Wagon Wheel Brewing Company is here to ensure you have a good time. Whether it’s enjoying one of our craft beers in the comfort of your home or at our gastropub in Oxnard, CA. Grab a cold one and join the family.

Location

2601 Wagon Wheel Road, Suite 15, Oxnard, CA 93036

Directions

