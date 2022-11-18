Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wags Trap Kitchen

8331 Ferry Rd

New Roads, LA 70760

Popular Items

Sandwiches & Po-Boys

House Burger

$9.99

Try our organic, homeade black bean burger that we make in house. Served on a buttered bun with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and vegan cheese All fresh ingredients. 🔥 Spice Level - mild

$8.50+

Juicy quarter pound of plants! Topped with with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickle Cheese extra $ Available on bun or french bread

Waggy

$9.99

Vegan version of a philly cheesesteak. Comes with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and vegan cheese. Sandwich comes on a 6'' hoagie roll and dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Fried Oyster Mushroom Po-Boy

$15.00

Better than fried oysters! Try this po-boy. Fried mushrooms on french bread. Comes dresses with vegan mayo, lettuce, and tomato 🔥 Hot sauce available upon request

Hot Boy

$14.00

If you like hot sausage po boys… You will love this New Orleans favorite! No pork, no beef- just plants. Served on 12'' french bread and dressed with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Cheese Extra $

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.99

Vegan shrimp po-boy... Served on 12'' french bread and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup 🔥 Hot sauce available upon request

Edibles

Got the Munchies? Enjoy these vegan comfort foods Fried in peanut oil

Home Fries

$3.00

Only at WAGS! Try these home fries, Fresh cut potatoes (not frozen) - fried to perfection Spicy ketchup extra $

Onion Rings

$4.99

Freshly prepared and sliced onions that are hand battered and fried until golden brown.

Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

Taste this vegan version of chicken! Fresh cauliflower seasoned, battered, and fried until golden brown Served with ranch OR buffalo dip

Boudin Balls

$7.50

Wags Comfort Food! Delicious and Decadent Vegan boudin balls-- 3 fried boudin balls filled with seasoned rice & pea protein 🌱A WAGS FAVE

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$6.00

2 hand-rolled eggrolls filled with plants, cheese, and onion- topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Special dipping sauce served on the side

Trap Kitchen Fries

$12.50

🍟 Wags version of loaded fries- crumbled plants, bacon, cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, green onion, ranch 👅 Add on fried mushrooms for a tasty topper -grand slam !

sweet potato fries

$4.00

Fresh (not frozen) sweet potatoes sliced and fried to perfection 🧂 lightly seasoned with salt OR cinnamon +sugar

Mac no cheese bites

$9.99

Can you say MELTY MAGIC? 3 melty, delicious mac-no-cheese bites fried to a deep golden brown 🧀 Cheese made in-house 🌱 WAGS FAVE

Stuffed pepper

$5.00

Oyster mushroom- side

$6.00

SEE-FOOD Platters

See- Food Platter

$28.00

See Food, Smell Food, Eat Food! This platter is loaded with goodness: oyster mushrooms, fried cauliflower, onion rings, boudin ball, french fries, green salad, and garlic french bread

Tenders & Fries

$13.00

In the mood for chicken? Try these strips of portobello mushrooms and french fries. Served with Garlic bread and green salad Served with salad and garlic bread

Soup + Salad

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Lets go GREEN Try this light and refreshing, yet filling salad with mixed greens (romaine, spinach, arugula, red leaf lettuce), cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, seeds, cilantro, strawberries, blueberries Dressing: strawberry vinaigrette Served with a garlic toast Your choice of fried or grilled mushrooms

See Salad

$11.99

Fresh clean eating... mixed salad base (romaine, arugula, spinach, red leaf lettuce), chic peas, cucumber, tomato Served with garlic bread Dressing- Caesar (made in-house)

BurgerBowl Salad

$10.00

Looking for something tasty without all the carbs? Check out the new BurgerBowl Salad! ❤️ Everything you love about a burger minus the bread. Load up on the greens and protein! Served with mixed greens (romaine, spinach, arugula, red leaf lettuce), tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese , bacon, and plant protein.

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Call us or stop by to see what's the soup of the day. 🥖 All soups served with side of garlic toast Available in cup or bowl

Smoothie Bowl

The Bowls that can satisfy any craving - breakfast, lunch, dinner, or desert. Give your digestive system a break and get a smoothie bowl.

Heartful

$11.50

Cancer-fighting Smoothie! Organic bananas, strawberries Toppings included in bowl only:with protein packed toppings (pumpkin seeds, pecans, hemp and chia seeds) 3 toppings are included

Blue Bliss

$11.50

Drink the Blues away! Loaded with antioxidants - great stress reliever and detox Organic bananas, strawberries, blueberries Smoothie Bowl- topped with blueberries, chia , hemp Or choose your own (up to 3 toppings)

Acai Anti-Inflammatory

$11.50
Hook Me Up!

$13.00

chef's special- breakfast, lunch, dinner, or desert!

PIZZA

Fresh out the pizza oven! Flatbread personal pizza that can feed up to 1-2 people. It's delish.

Cheese

$7.00

Veggie Lover

$8.99

No meat lover

$9.99

Supreme Being

$10.99

Saturday

Red Beans & Stuffed Bell Pepper

$11.00

Red Beans & Oyster Mushroom

$13.00

Mac-no-Cheese & Stuffed Bell Pepper

$13.00

Mac-no-Cheese & Oyster Mushroom

$14.00

half beans + Half mac | Stuffed Bell Pepper

$12.00

half beans + Half Mac | Oyster Mushroom

$14.00

No. Milk Shakes

Strawberry Shorty

strawberry, banana, vanilla cookie, oat milk, ice cream

Shake It Up

banana, chocolate crème-filled cookie, oat milk, ice cream

Pressed Juice

Simple

$6.00

no fillers, concentrates, or additives- 12 oz of pure unrefined fruits and vegetables Simple pressed- 1 fruit or vegetable

Complex

$9.00

No fillers, concentrates, or additives- 12 oz of pure unrefined fruits and vegetables Complex pressed juice- a mix of 2 or more fruits and veggies

Wellness Shots

4oz of health and wellness. Ward off sickness and cheers to health

Wellness Shot

$3.00

2oz of pure, unrefined goodness for your health

No. Milk

Hemp

$6.00

hemp seeds, spring water, dates

Oat

$6.00

oats, spring water, dates, cinnamon

Cashew

$7.00

cashews, spring water, dates

Almond

$7.00

almonds, spring water, dates, cinnamon, vanilla

coconut

$9.00

coconut, spring water, dates, vanilla

Smoothies

Heartful

Choose from smoothie menu above

Blue Bliss

Hook Me Up!

Açaí Anti- Inflammatory

Sea Moss

$10.00

H3o2 | Detox Water

Detox Water

$7.00

Wag-yay

Your favorite New Orleans dessert - BEIGNETS

Wag- yay

$5.00

Apple Rollups

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:
Restaurant info

🌱 Vegan Plant Base Eatery 🪴 Vegan foods | Fresh pressed juices | Smoothies. 🌱 Cannabis Botanical Dispensary 🪴 Infused Foods & Beverages Have a seat at "The Wellness Bar" or meet us for "High Tea Time." 🍄 Best Oyster Mushroom Po-Boy in Louisiana

Location

8331 Ferry Rd, New Roads, LA 70760

Directions

