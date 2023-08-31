Wahaka Taco
132 Niles Cortland Road
Warren, OH 44484
Enchiladas Starting @ $8
Achiote Chicken Enchiladas EnW
Three to an order. Achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa rojo. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.
Beef Picadillo Enchiladas EnW
Three to an order. Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon, raw cane sugar) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with poblano queso. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas EnW
Three to an order. Carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns, and lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa verde. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.
Carne Asada Enchiladas EnW
Three to an order. Carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon; fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa rojo. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.
Jackfruit Enchiladas EnW
Three to an order. Jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa molcajete. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.
Tacos de Lengua (Tongue)
Cochinita Pibil
Famiglia Box
Bocaditos
Poblano Chile con Queso
Mexican chihuahua cheese, queso blanco, roasted garlic, roasted poblanos, and crispy chili lime tortilla chips.
Smashed Waka Molé
Smashed ripe avocados, white onions, cilantro, serrano chiles, lime juice + zest, and crispy chili lime tortilla chips.
Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
Grilled corn on the cobb, creamy ancho chili aioli, cotija cheese, tequila lime crema, chili lime dust, cilantro, pickled red onions and toasted pepitas.
Wahaka Quesadilla
Mexican chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and a side of salsa molcajete.
Oaxacan Street Nachos
Crispy chili-lime tortillas, black beans, chili con queso, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and thinly sliced jalapeños.
Chili Lime Chicharrónes
Crispy fried pork rinds, chili lime dust, and chipotle ranch dip.
Signature Chips & Salsa
Your choice of one of our in house made salsas served with fresh warm tortilla chips.
Sopas y Ensaladas
Oaxacan Cobb Salad
Chopped living greens lettuce, cotija cheese, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, achiote chicken, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortilla strips, and chipotle buttermilk dressing.
Avocado & Roasted Corn Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, avocado, roasted corn, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortillas, cotija cheese, and avocado Caesar dressing.
Chicken Tort Soup
Wahaka Street Tacos
Achiote Chicken Tacos
Three street tacos on corn tortillas with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Carne Asada Tacos
Three street tacos on corn tortillas with Carne Asada (Marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Beef Picadillo Tacos
Three street tacos on corn tortillas with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Three street tacos on corn tortillas with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Jackfruit Tacos
Three street tacos on corn tortillas with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Wahaka Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
Carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon; fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Achiote Chicken Bowl
Achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick; fire grilled on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Pork Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns, and lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Beef Picadillo Bowl
Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Jackfruit Bowl
Jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
14" stuffed flour tortilla with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano & cinnamon fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Achiote Chicken Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Beef Picadillo Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Pork Carnitas Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Jackfruit Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese (v), pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Baja Fish Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with baja Whitefish (battered and fried), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Plancha Fish Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with Whitefish (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Baja Shrimp Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with baja shrimp (battered and fried), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Plancha Shrimp Burrito
14" flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Chimichangas
Carne Asada Chimichanga
14" flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano & cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.
Achiote Chicken Chimichanga
14" flour tortilla stuffed with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.
Pork Carnitas Chimichanga
14" flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.
Beef Picadillo Chimichanga
14" flour tortilla stuffed with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.
Jackfruit Chimichanga
14" flour tortilla stuffed with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese (v), pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.
El Puerco Grasso
El Puerco Grasso Burrito
Two 14" flour tortillas stuffed with achiote chicken, carne asada, pork carnitas, salsa verde, Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, + chili lime dusted chicharrónes.
El Puerco Grasso Chimi
Two 14" flour tortillas stuffed with achiote chicken, carne asada, carnitas, salsa verde, Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, + chili lime dusted chicharrónes. Deep fried and topped with your favorite salsa.
Seafood Options
Plancha Fish Tacos
Grilled white fish, thin greens, mango habanero salsa, pickled red onions, tequila lime creme, julienne cilantro, lime wedges, warm flour tortillas
Plancha Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, thin greens, mango habanero salsa, pickled red onions, tequila lime creme, julienne cilantro, lime wedges, warm flour tortillas
Baja Fish Tacos
3 crispy fried whitefish, thin sliced greens, avocado-cilantro salsa, pickled red onions, julienned cilantro, lime wedges on warm flour tortillas.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Crispy fried Shrimp, thin sliced greens, avocado salsa, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, lime wedges and warm flour tortilla.
Shrimp Plancha Bowl
Plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.
Shrimp Plancha Caesar Ensalada
Chopped Romaine, avocado, roasted corn, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortillas, cotija cheese, topped with plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha) and avocado Caesar dressing.
A La Carte Tacos
Ala Beef Picadillo Taco
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Achiote Chicken Taco
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Carne Asada Taco
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Pork Carnitas Taco
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Jackfruit Taco
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Plancha Fish
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with plancha Whitefish (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Plancha Shrimp
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Baja Fish
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with Baja Whitefish (battered and fried). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Ala Baja Shrimp
Single street taco on a corn tortilla with baja shrimp (battered and fried). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.
Sides
Side Black Beans (V)
Side Cauliflower Rice (V)
Side Cilantro Rice (V)
Side 8oz Guacamole (No Chips)
Side 4oz Guacamole
Queso 8oz (No Chips)
Side 4oz Queso (No Chips)
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Pickled Red Onions
Side Jalapeños
Side Vegan Poblano Chile con Queso
Side Chipotle Salsa
Side Salsa Verde
Side Molcajete Salsa
Side Pineapple Hab Salsa
Side Chips
Ala Full Size Chips
Side Creme
Side Chipotle Hot Sauce
Side Vegan Creme
Side Salsa 8oz
Kids Menu
Kids Quesadilla Meal
Flour tortillas with Mexican melty cheeses, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.
Kids Taco Meal
Flour tortilla, choice of protein, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.
Kids Queso Meal
Wahaka queso dip, chili lime tortilla chips, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.
Dessert
Churro Sundae
Dulce De Leche Churros
Warm churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, a touch of chile de arbol, Mexican chocolate dip, dulce de leche dip
Fried Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Cinnamon and corn flake crusted salted caramel ice cream, spiced Mexican chocolate sauce + whipped cream
Bebidas (Beverages)
Bulk Salsas/Soups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Eat More Tacos
