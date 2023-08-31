Enchiladas Starting @ $8

Achiote Chicken Enchiladas EnW

$8.00

Three to an order. Achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa rojo. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.

Beef Picadillo Enchiladas EnW

$8.00

Three to an order. Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon, raw cane sugar) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with poblano queso. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas EnW

$8.00

Three to an order. Carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns, and lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa verde. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.

Carne Asada Enchiladas EnW

$10.00

Three to an order. Carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon; fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa rojo. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.

Jackfruit Enchiladas EnW

$10.00

Three to an order. Jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha) wrapped in corn tortillas, filled with Mexican melty cheese, and topped with salsa molcajete. Garnished with pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and julienne cilantro.

Tacos de Lengua (Tongue)

Beef tongue which has been braised in onions and garlic, finely chopped and served with salsa verde.

$12.00

Order of 3 tacos.

Lengua Ala Carte Taco

$5.00

Cochinita Pibil

Traditional Cochinita Pibil has its origin in the Yucatan peninsula in Southern Mexico. It starts with pork marinated in a red sauce made from citrus juices, achiote paste and a variety of authentic spices. It is then wrapped in banana leaves during the cooking process and traditionally, in Mexico, it is cooked in an earth oven over hot stones or wood.

$12.00

Order of 3 tacos.

$5.00

Famiglia Box

4 mini elote, 8 achiote chicken, beef picadillo or pork carnitas tacos, chili lime chips, 2 salsas, 4 churros with dulce de leche + 4 slushees
Famiglia Box

$39.00

4 mini elote, 8 achiote chicken, beef picadillo or pork carnitas tacos, chili lime chips, 2 salsas, 4 churros with dulce de leche + 4 slushees.

Bocaditos

Small Plates
Poblano Chile con Queso

$11.00

Mexican chihuahua cheese, queso blanco, roasted garlic, roasted poblanos, and crispy chili lime tortilla chips.

Smashed Waka Molé

$9.00

Smashed ripe avocados, white onions, cilantro, serrano chiles, lime juice + zest, and crispy chili lime tortilla chips.

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$7.00

Grilled corn on the cobb, creamy ancho chili aioli, cotija cheese, tequila lime crema, chili lime dust, cilantro, pickled red onions and toasted pepitas.

Wahaka Quesadilla

$7.00

Mexican chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, chili lime creme, and a side of salsa molcajete.

Oaxacan Street Nachos

$12.00

Crispy chili-lime tortillas, black beans, chili con queso, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and thinly sliced jalapeños.

Chili Lime Chicharrónes

$9.00

Crispy fried pork rinds, chili lime dust, and chipotle ranch dip.

Signature Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Your choice of one of our in house made salsas served with fresh warm tortilla chips.

Sopas y Ensaladas

Soups & Salads
Oaxacan Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped living greens lettuce, cotija cheese, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, achiote chicken, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortilla strips, and chipotle buttermilk dressing.

Avocado & Roasted Corn Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, avocado, roasted corn, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortillas, cotija cheese, and avocado Caesar dressing.

Chicken Tort Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Wahaka Street Tacos

Eat Tacos, Then Eat More Tacos!
Achiote Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Three street tacos on corn tortillas with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.00

Three street tacos on corn tortillas with Carne Asada (Marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Beef Picadillo Tacos

$11.00

Three street tacos on corn tortillas with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Three street tacos on corn tortillas with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Jackfruit Tacos

$14.00

Three street tacos on corn tortillas with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Wahaka Bowls

Where Have You Bean All My Life!
Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon; fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Achiote Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick; fire grilled on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Pork Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

Carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns, and lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Beef Picadillo Bowl

$12.00

Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Jackfruit Bowl

$15.00

Jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Burritos

This Is How We Roll!
Carne Asada Burrito

$14.00

14" stuffed flour tortilla with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano & cinnamon fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Achiote Chicken Burrito

$11.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Beef Picadillo Burrito

$12.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with Picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Jackfruit Burrito

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese (v), pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Baja Fish Burrito

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with baja Whitefish (battered and fried), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Plancha Fish Burrito

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with Whitefish (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with baja shrimp (battered and fried), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Plancha Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.

Chimichangas

This Is How We Roll & Get Fried!
Carne Asada Chimichanga

$14.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano & cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.

Achiote Chicken Chimichanga

$11.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.

Pork Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.

Beef Picadillo Chimichanga

$12.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.

Jackfruit Chimichanga

$15.00

14" flour tortilla stuffed with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese (v), pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro rice, deep fried, and topped with your favorite salsa.

El Puerco Grasso

"The Fat Pig"
El Puerco Grasso Burrito

$22.00

Two 14" flour tortillas stuffed with achiote chicken, carne asada, pork carnitas, salsa verde, Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, + chili lime dusted chicharrónes.

El Puerco Grasso Chimi

$23.00

Two 14" flour tortillas stuffed with achiote chicken, carne asada, carnitas, salsa verde, Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, + chili lime dusted chicharrónes. Deep fried and topped with your favorite salsa.

Seafood Options

Plancha Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled white fish, thin greens, mango habanero salsa, pickled red onions, tequila lime creme, julienne cilantro, lime wedges, warm flour tortillas

Plancha Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, thin greens, mango habanero salsa, pickled red onions, tequila lime creme, julienne cilantro, lime wedges, warm flour tortillas

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 crispy fried whitefish, thin sliced greens, avocado-cilantro salsa, pickled red onions, julienned cilantro, lime wedges on warm flour tortillas.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Crispy fried Shrimp, thin sliced greens, avocado salsa, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, lime wedges and warm flour tortilla.

Shrimp Plancha Bowl

$18.00

Plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned, grilled on the plancha) dressed with sliced thin greens, cilantro rice, borracho black beans, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, julienne cilantro, thin sliced jalapeños, chili lime creme, and poblano chile con queso.

Shrimp Plancha Caesar Ensalada

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, avocado, roasted corn, toasted pepitas, crunchy tortillas, cotija cheese, topped with plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha) and avocado Caesar dressing.

A La Carte Tacos

Seven Days Without Out Tacos Makes One Weak...

Ala Beef Picadillo Taco

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with picadillo (braised ground beef, potatoes, onions, tomato, poblano and serrano chiles, roasted garlic, Mexican oregano, raisins, cinnamon and raw cane sugar). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Achiote Chicken Taco

$4.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Pork Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with carnitas (marinated pork shoulder, roasted garlic, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns & lime juice; slow roasted, cubed, and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Jackfruit Taco

$6.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with jack fruit (roasted with orange juice, lime juice, achiote paste, all spice, Mexican oregano, cinnamon, cumin, shredded and crisped on the Plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Plancha Fish

$6.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with plancha Whitefish (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Plancha Shrimp

$6.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with plancha shrimp (chili lime seasoned and grilled on the plancha). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Baja Fish

$6.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with Baja Whitefish (battered and fried). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Ala Baja Shrimp

$6.00

Single street taco on a corn tortilla with baja shrimp (battered and fried). Dressed with thin sliced greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chili lime creme, pickled red onions, finished with thin sliced jalapeños and radish.

Sides

Side Black Beans (V)

$4.00
Side Cauliflower Rice (V)

$5.00
Side Cilantro Rice (V)

$4.00

Side 8oz Guacamole (No Chips)

$8.00

Side 4oz Guacamole

$4.00
Queso 8oz (No Chips)

$8.00
Side 4oz Queso (No Chips)

$4.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Side Pickled Red Onions

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$4.00

Side Vegan Poblano Chile con Queso

$9.00
Side Chipotle Salsa

$4.00
Side Salsa Verde

$4.00
Side Molcajete Salsa

$4.00
Side Pineapple Hab Salsa

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Ala Full Size Chips

$4.00

Side Creme

$2.00

Side Chipotle Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side Vegan Creme

$3.00

Side Salsa 8oz

$5.50

Kids Menu

Your choice of kids sized entree, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$7.00

Flour tortillas with Mexican melty cheeses, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.

Kids Taco Meal

$7.00

Flour tortilla, choice of protein, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.

Kids Queso Meal

$7.00

Wahaka queso dip, chili lime tortilla chips, cinnamon sugar churro bites + Jumex fruit juice box.

Dessert

Time For Something Sweet!

Churro Sundae

$8.00

Dulce De Leche Churros

$6.00

Warm churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, a touch of chile de arbol, Mexican chocolate dip, dulce de leche dip

Fried Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Cinnamon and corn flake crusted salted caramel ice cream, spiced Mexican chocolate sauce + whipped cream

Bebidas (Beverages)

Jarritos Freeze

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.25

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Mineragua

$3.25

Jumex Juice Box

$2.00

Kids Freeze

$4.00

No Drink

Pineapple Agua Fresca (Copy)

$2.50+

Watermelon Agua Fresca (Copy)

$2.50+

Bulk Salsas/Soups

Wahaka Bulk Salsas

Bulk Soup

Merch

Wahaka Flat Brim

$35.00
T-Shirt

$30.00
XL+ T-Shirt

$35.00

Bandana

$15.00
Wahaka Canteen

$20.00

Papa Canz

Papas Peppers

$10.00

Papas Bread & Butter Jalepenos

$8.00

Papas Hot Pickled Garlic

$8.00

Papas Bread & Butter Pickles

$8.00