Wahi Hana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant