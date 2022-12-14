Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wahi Hana

review star

No reviews yet

1819 Main St

Vancouver, WA 98660

Order Again

Appetizers

Hurricane Fries

$10.00

Our Signature House Fries Seasoned with Sweet and Salty Seaweed, Topped with Sweet Chili Mayo and Served with Maui Onion Ketchup.

Spam Musubi

$10.00

Spam and Sushi Rice Rolled in Nori, Served with Soy, Mirin and Sesame Dipping Sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Crispy Fried Jumbo Prawns Seasoned with Coconut, Served with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Fried Cream Cheese and Crab Filled Pastry, Served with Sweet and Sour Plum Sauce.

Lumpia

$12.00

Traditional Pork and Vegetable Spring Rolls, Served with Chili Garlic Soy Dipping Sauce.

Pu Pu Platter

$40.00

Family Style Platter of Coconut Prawns, Crab Rangoon, Lumpia and Hurricane Fries.

Entrees

Kalua Pork

$19.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Served with Steamed Rice, Grilled Bok Choy, and Charred Pineapple.

Wahi Hana Burger

$19.00

Flame Grilled Teriyaki Burger Topped with Grilled Pineapple and Caramelized Onions on a Sweet Brioche Bun, Served with House Fries.

Mahi Fish Sticks

$25.00+

Fried Crispy Breaded Mahi Mahi, Served with Tartar Sauce and House Fries.

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$24.00+

Grilled Mahi Mahi with House Pickled Slaw on White Corn Tortillas, Served with Wahi Hana Mac Salad.

Spicy Chicken Satay

$25.00+

Spicy Marinated Chicken Skewers, with Peanut Dipping Sauce, Steamed Rice and Napa Slaw.

Spam Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir Fried Rice with Spam, Charred Pineapple, Sweet Peas, Carrots, Maui Onion and Cilantro.

Flat Iron Steak

$29.00

Pineapple Marinated Char Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Teriyaki Glaze, Served with House Fries.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$30.00

Sesame Seed Crusted Tuna, Seared Rare, served with Grilled Bok Choy and Steamed Rice

Tofu Katsu

$18.00

Panko Breaded Tofu, Drizzled with Tonkatsu Sauce, Served with Steamed Rice and Grilled Bok Choy.

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Tender Pulled Pork Topped with Grilled Pineapple on a Sweet Brioche Bun, Served with House Fries.

Desserts

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$13.00

Pineapple Cake Baked with Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries, Served on Dark Rum Dulce de Leche.

Dole Whip

$6.00

The Classic Dole Tropical Refresher, Whipped Pineapple Soft Serve.

Bananas Foster

$12.00

Flamed Bananas with Dark Rum, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Vanilla Soft Serve.

Dole Whip Sundae

$11.00

Pineapple Soft Served Layered with Maraschino Cherries and Chopped Pineapple, Topped with Banana.

Dole Whip Float

$8.00

Whipped Pineapple Soft Serve with Fresh Pineapple Juice.

Sides

Wahi Mac Salad

$5.00

House Fries

$4.00

Pineapple Spears

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Grilled Bok Choy

$5.00

Napa Slaw

$6.00

Sauces

Extra Maui Onion Ketchup

Extra Musubi Sauce

Extra Peanut Sauce

Extra Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Extra Sweet and Sour Plum Sauce

Extra Sweet Chili Mayo

Extra Tartar Sauce

Extra Fish Taco Drizzle

Soda

Barq's Root Beer

Sprite

Diet Coke

Coke

Mr. Pibb

Lemonade

Ginger Ale

Juice

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Collectable Tiki Mugs

The Toucanator

$34.00

Ceramic Stoneware - 8 3/8" tall - 14 oz capacity - 2022 Release - Artist: Tim Wallweber

Kahakai

$25.00

Ceramic Stoneware - 7 18" tall - 14 oz capacity - Originally Released in 2015 - Artist: Von Franko

The Passenger

$50.00

Ceramic Stoneware - 6 " tall - 32 oz capacity - 2022 Release - Artist: Flounder

Mino'akar

$25.00

Ceramic Stoneware - 2 3/8" tall - 2 oz each capacity - Original Release 2021 - Artist: Derek Yaniger

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1819 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

